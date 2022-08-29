Commanders Vs. Ravens (Preseason Game 3) - Studs and Duds

The final preseason game was a bit of a snoozer in regards to the Washington Commanders offense. The third team, composed of a porous offensive line and back-up skills positions, managed to score just one touchdown on the evening.

The secondary was just as bad, getting toasted on multiple deep passes.

I won’t belabor this any longer, as the majority of these players won’t be making the 53-man roster.

Below are my Studs and Duds of the game, followed by some Notes.

Studs:

Sam Howell - Howell was an bright spot on an otherwise dull evening. The rookie played the entire game, and completed 24 of his 35 attempts for 280 yards and a touchdown. He should have went for over 310 yards and another touchdown if Dyami Brown hadn’t dropped a beautifully thrown ball at the pylon. Sam did all this while being under constant pressure all evening. He also led the team in rushing with 62 yards.

Dyami is NOT making plays when they are there to be made!



GOTTA catch this ball! pic.twitter.com/QBLbbk3p8e — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 27, 2022

Not a hard throw here by any means, but watch how quickly Howell comes off the play-action fake, resets his base, and FIRES a perfect strike! pic.twitter.com/djBKvfdB78 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 28, 2022

Jeremy Reaves - Reaves played like a big fish in a small pond Saturday against Baltimore. He finished second on the team with five tackles, one for a loss, and was solid in coverage. He bring that propensity for the big hit every time he steps on the field.

Hell of a play here by Jeremy Reaves! pic.twitter.com/gXo8KXnKws — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 28, 2022

Jaret Patterson - Patterson ran hard behind a bad offensive line. He gained 47 yards on 11 carries and caught four passes for 45 yards, all while sharing carries with Bonnafon.

Duds:

Dyami Brown - The second year player has done nothing this preseason to set himself apart from what has now become a crowded wide receiver room. In fact, his drops have to have raised some eyebrows as to how much of a contributor he can actually be for this team. The dropped touchdown, where he obviously took his eyes off the ball because he saw the safety coming over the top, was simply inexcusable. Brown will make this team, but his path towards playing time is a long one.

Reggie Bonnafon - Bonnafon is a decent receiver out of the backfield, but he doesn’t run very well between the tackles and is horrible in pass pro.

My GOODNESS Bonnafon can’t pass protect!



This is the third time I’ve seen him get blown up this game ‍♂️



He’s not even PS material pic.twitter.com/vCmiMMZe2l — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 28, 2022

Danny Johnson - Johnson continues to have a poor preseason. He has been the target of MANY pass receptions, and he was yet again burnt on a double move Saturday for an easy touchdown.

Danny Johnson isn’t making this team. He’s had a HORRIBLE preseason! pic.twitter.com/Hg7cxd4uZq — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 27, 2022

DeJuan Neal - If you thought Danny Johnson was bad, take a look at DeJuan Neal! Alas, why spend too much time on a guy who won’t be making this roster...

Neal beaten AGAIN!!! This is just pathetic…



I have to imagine the staff will be scouring the waiver wire for cuts who can ACTUALLY play DB! pic.twitter.com/G43iOyqxGA — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 28, 2022

Shaka Toney - Toney, playing with the third team, continues to show his lack of discipline in maintaining gap integrity in the run game. I believe it is plays like you see below that ultimately lead to him being cut.

This is on Shaka Toney - and he does this ALL THE TIME!



Ron is not going to tolerate this shit anymore and he could see himself cut for this. pic.twitter.com/QGk1MeEdyJ — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 28, 2022

The Left Side of the Offensive Line - With the exception of rookie Chris Paul, who I thought played pretty well, the rest of the offensive line group was pretty bad. However Jon Toth, Willie Beavers and Aaron Monterio took the cake! Neither should make the 53 man roster, so again, not much to see here.

Notes:

- Jamin Davis played two series and made his impact felt. He looks SO much more comfortable this offseason, and I believe he’s poised for a big sophomore jump.

This is the kind of play I EXPECT to see from Jamin Davis.



He plays this run from the inside out and shows great closing speed!



The 2nd year LB is really starting to put it together pic.twitter.com/7NWvBoNuHo — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 28, 2022

- As I mentioned above, I thought rookie Chris Paul was the lone bright spot on the offensive line Saturday evening. It’s tough to gauge the level of competition he was up against, but regardless, I though he played well.

- Corn Elder has been one of the more consistent backup corners this preseason. I think he’s done enough to make this team.