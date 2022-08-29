All aTwitter: 29 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Regarding Robinson:



If the Ben's Chili Bowl connection is true, that's tough.



I'd imagine he's just a 23-year old trying to catch the vibe of a new city he moved to.



I've never felt unsafe in DC. Sorry someone had to ruin this for him. — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 29, 2022

I’m mad. I’m upset.



Gun violence is ruining our country, our city.



Listen to my chat with Brian Robinson Jr. again…the dude was ready to shine right away for the @Commanders.



No doubt in my mind, he will be back.pic.twitter.com/rUborSf9jG — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 29, 2022

First off, fuck your fantasy team



Secondly, fuck your fantasy team — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) August 28, 2022

Screw the impact to the football team I hope Brian Robinson will not be impacted long term — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) August 28, 2022

This is on Shaka Toney - and he does this ALL THE TIME!



Ron is not going to tolerate this shit anymore and he could see himself cut for this. pic.twitter.com/QGk1MeEdyJ — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 28, 2022

Obada plays this run like you are supposed to. Doesn’t fly upfield like we see way too often from Shaka Toney, flattens down the line and helps make the tackle. pic.twitter.com/gew6r1TUe0 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 28, 2022

Got an ideal look for a backside slant for Dyami. Does a good job at the release point creating separation.. but everything after is a killer. Looks like a bad concentration drop, just need to relax man.. pic.twitter.com/qfY3NWVUXf — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 28, 2022

Sam Howell last night: 342 total yards, 1 TD (should’ve been 3), 102.1 passer rating.



Young stud. — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 28, 2022

The only thing that might save Dyami Brown is that he was drafted by this crew — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) August 28, 2022

Washington was 7-10 last year with Taylor Heinicke, a seriously underachieving defense and a COVID outbreak



You'd have a hard time convincing me we'll win less than that this year#HTTC — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) August 28, 2022

Always nice to see old friends pic.twitter.com/IQ7XfySDD3 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 27, 2022

I can’t recall this kind of Tom Brady at the podium. pic.twitter.com/SsPDoI8ClV — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 28, 2022

Dear sweet mother of Christ pic.twitter.com/LnfPWBF91M — Willaerys III Compton (@_willcompton) August 28, 2022

John Harbaugh, probably: “We don’t have to give injury reports yet.” https://t.co/3jOeWjdDbq — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 28, 2022

Incredible moment at @thekillers concert last night in LA.



A fan in the crowd held up a sign “Fighting Cancer and ready to play drums on ‘Reasons’”



Lead singer @BrandonFlowers then put him on stage and the fan, wearing a Fight Cancer t-shirt, absolutely crushed it.



❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MpTXeiybUB — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 28, 2022

