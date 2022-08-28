Washington RB Brian Robinson shot in attempted carjacking in DC

Apparently, around 6pm Sunday evening, Commanders’ rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in an attempted carjacking in the vicinity of H Street, Northeast, in Washington, DC.
From the Washington Times:
The source said Robinson was the victim of a robbery attempt. NBC Sports Washington, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the rookie was shot in an attempted carjacking on the Northeast side of the District when the suspects tried to take the 23-year-old’s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Robinson was reportedly taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.
More details to follow:
I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) August 29, 2022
At the hospital with Robinson (and his family): Dan and Tanya Snyder, Jason Wright, Ron Rivera, team physician Dr. Anthony Casolaro and team psychologist Dr. Barbara Roberts.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 29, 2022
August 29, 2022
My understanding is at least two bullets struck #Commanders RB Brian Robinson in the lower body. As @MikeGarafolo said, Robinson is hospitalized in stable condition. A terrible situation that could’ve been even worse.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 28, 2022
This is video of Brian Robinson’s car, getting towed away from H Street in D.C.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 29, 2022
Our @CFloresNews is on the scene.pic.twitter.com/QPb2pqvCl1
The D.C. police log is showing a shooting outside Ben's Chili Bowl on H Street in Northeast Washington earlier today. https://t.co/mnU7l0ztHg— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 28, 2022
According to @PostSports, police are still looking for the men who shot Brian Robinson.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 28, 2022
Via The Post: "Police said they were looking for two juveniles with shoulder-length dreadlocks. One was wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces." No other details given.
