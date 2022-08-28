 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington RB Brian Robinson shot in attempted carjacking in DC

He’s reportedly in stable condition

By KyleSmithforGM
Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Apparently, around 6pm Sunday evening, Commanders’ rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in an attempted carjacking in the vicinity of H Street, Northeast, in Washington, DC.

From the Washington Times:

The source said Robinson was the victim of a robbery attempt. NBC Sports Washington, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the rookie was shot in an attempted carjacking on the Northeast side of the District when the suspects tried to take the 23-year-old’s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Robinson was reportedly taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

More details to follow:

