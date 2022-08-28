All aTwitter: 28 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
I think the whole reason Ron Rivera said that he might play some starters tonight is so he could play Jamin Davis and nobody would suggest he's a backup. Davis made first tackle of the game for Washington— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 27, 2022
Sam Howell finds his college teammate Dyami Brown on a deep over to convert on 3rd and 4 pic.twitter.com/FgS9iCNDnq— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2022
Pretty nice ball from Sam Howell but Dyami Brown bobbles and ultimately drops what could have been a touchdown pic.twitter.com/SJ5UF8ONTa— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2022
I trust Matt Cole more than Dyami Brown at this point— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) August 28, 2022
Dax Milne catches the ball when it's thrown to him. I like that about him. #Commanders— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 27, 2022
I'm not even sure Dax Milne needs to play anymore— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) August 27, 2022
We got the behind the QB camera angle on 3rd and 9 as Sam Howell scrambles for a 1st down pic.twitter.com/6ZqwfXrVLH— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2022
Whoaaa! Ereck Flowers is back with the #Commanders & playing a different spot! NICE! pic.twitter.com/OJP2pBMjwQ— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 27, 2022
Danny Johnson and Percy Butler both bite heavily on a double move, Ravens throw it right by them for a big TD pic.twitter.com/c3hG91LeBb— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2022
.@Sam7Howell escapes and makes a defender miss with a pump fake!— NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2022
: Stream #WASvsBAL on NFL+ https://t.co/ban2xDl7Z8 pic.twitter.com/pJurEklTCz
After further review, it's a Reggie Bonnafon TD and the @Commanders are within two! pic.twitter.com/scm1UmBCfp— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 28, 2022
Perfect pass from Sam Howell just bounced off the chest of Matt Cole on a two-point attempt. pic.twitter.com/zpiVkCj8nK— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 28, 2022
Sam Howell makes Washington’s future at QB pretty interesting … pic.twitter.com/sQTeeWekNS— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 28, 2022
Howell has generally done pretty well this preseason with his huddle command. But on this drive we've seen him talking to a WR at the line disagreeing on an alignment and now a delay of game penalty. Wanna see that process tighten up— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2022
yep pic.twitter.com/BKkoS3dnk5— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 28, 2022
Not much to be learned from preseason especially thru a fan lens. But I do feel confident about 2 things I’ve seen.— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) August 28, 2022
1. Howell has something to him
2. They shoulda resigned DeAndre Carter pic.twitter.com/5zuV1aMNjr
Joey Slye has not only struggled in preseason, but he's missed quite a few kicks over the entire offseason that I've seen and I wasn't there much.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 28, 2022
Big time concern among many going into Jacksonville. https://t.co/BFsrTgYQ94
Matt Cole going WAYYYYY ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2dNU6kMkUp— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 28, 2022
Update: Poe, the Ravens mascot, was carted off with an apparent leg injury.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 28, 2022
During halftime, local mascots played a football game against some kids. Poe went down. pic.twitter.com/rNK1OlWKVs
Bills have informed rookie punter Matt Araiza that he is being released, effective immediately. Araiza has been accused along with two others of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year in a civil lawsuit filed on Thursday.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2022
Bills GM Brandon Beane says that neither his team nor the league knew of the allegations that Matt Araiza was part of a gang rape of a 17-year-old girl pre-draft. Added they’d reached out to “double-digit teams” to ask if they knew then, and none of them knew either.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 28, 2022
The jump cut by @AndyIsabella5. The hustle by #42 on the @Titans Joe Jones!— NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2022
: Stream #AZvsTEN on NFL+ https://t.co/GnlMJhV5Dm pic.twitter.com/akSIF5bdTC
A look at the MVPs per team in the NFC pic.twitter.com/BkAWxfq2st— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 27, 2022
No way… pic.twitter.com/5f3GUmKIAf— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) August 28, 2022
They dropped their phone in the sea and a Beluga whale retrieved it for them pic.twitter.com/e6pFQMRRUg— Pubity (@PubityIG) August 27, 2022
