Ron Rivera Presser: Jamin Davis, Benjamin St-Juste, and James Smith-Williams played to get some extra reps

On playing guys like Jamin, Dyami, BSJ, etc., Ron says he wanted them and a select few beyond them to get additional reps pic.twitter.com/ryZWRo9SlF— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 28, 2022
Ron Rivera said Jamin Davis, Benjamin St-Juste and James Smith-Williams got playing time because they wanted to see them have extra reps. Also, Washington needed them to play to help alleviate the reps on others, Rivera said.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 28, 2022
Ron Rivera said there was not any thought about playing Antonio Gibson tonight. Said the decision to play Jamin Davis came closer to kickoff. Rivera said he wanted young starters on the field a bit.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 28, 2022
Rivera said Joey Slye “gets so frickin excited” for his first kick every game. Says he tells Slye he needs to calm down. Said he’s relaxed on his kicks thereafter.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 28, 2022
What happened on Joey Slye’s miss? Ron is clear: He overkicked it. Believes that’s a constant with Slye; his first kick is often overkicked because he gets “so frickin excited” according to Rivera. Wants Joey to kick with more smoothness— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 28, 2022
It's cut time. The @Commanders roster is about to be trimmed from 80 to 53 men.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 28, 2022
Here's what Ron Rivera had to say about this process pic.twitter.com/XTpVMIWATt
Rivera said he thinks four to seven spots were up for grabs tonight. I believe he said around five or six last year when asked a similar question.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 28, 2022
Commanders HC Ron Rivera on QB Sam Howell “He has a bright future. He still has some growing to do. He was exciting to watch” #HTTC pic.twitter.com/F7pWtJPNgk— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 28, 2022
After Sam Howell’s first scramble tonight, Ron Rivera told Taylor Heinicke (jokingly), “You might want to warm up”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 28, 2022
Rivera said Howell improved with his understanding of the offense. Said Howell still needs to work on his drops. Sometimes doesn’t get enough depth on his 5 step drops for example— John Keim (@john_keim) August 28, 2022
Rivera says Washington will watch waiver wire at LB but “we like the guys we have”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 28, 2022
Sam Howell: "I was super grateful coach Rivera gave me an opportunity to play a whole game."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 28, 2022
Howell said he feels like he made strides in the offense this preseason, getting comfortable with how plays are supposed to be run.
QB Sam Howell “I’m thankful Coach Rivera gave me the opportunity to play the entire game. I felt like I left some plays on the field but I look forward to learning and getting better.” #HTTC pic.twitter.com/TT87Up8OOA— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 28, 2022
Sam Howell on developing poise in the pocket. pic.twitter.com/Ig8Iqv0ogW— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 28, 2022
