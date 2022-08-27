Washington misses multiple scoring opportunities in the 1st half, down 7-6 to the Ravens

The Washington Commanders once again failed to score a TD on their first drive, and didn’t score one in the entire first half. They had potential TD passes bobbled(Dyami Brown) and their first FG was a bad miss by Joey Slye. They end the first half down 7-6. Danny Johnson and rookie safety Danny Johnson got burned badly for a 67 yard TD from Ravens 3rd string QB Anthony Brown to WR DeMarcus Robinson. Sam Howell has looked good, and shown his moblity during his first start, but also took a bad sack after escaping the initial contact. Washington needs a lot of work.
1st Quarter
Sam Howell —-> Dax Milne
Sam Howell scramble
We got the behind the QB camera angle on 3rd and 9 as Sam Howell scrambles for a 1st down pic.twitter.com/6ZqwfXrVLH— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2022
Sam Howell —-> Dyami Brown
Sam Howell finds his college teammate Dyami Brown on a deep over to convert on 3rd and 4 pic.twitter.com/FgS9iCNDnq— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2022
Loved seeing Dyami Brown make a difficult hands catch. Didn't love seeing Dyami Brown drop an easy slant soon after— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 27, 2022
Sam Howell getting up to speed
Howell has generally done pretty well this preseason with his huddle command. But on this drive we've seen him talking to a WR at the line disagreeing on an alignment and now a delay of game penalty. Wanna see that process tighten up— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2022
Reggie Bonnafon starting
So that first Commanders drive featured Reggie Bonnafon at RB. 4 carries for 10 yards. Jaret Patterson is dressed and I believe playing tonight. That is interesting— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 27, 2022
Joey Slye misses the FG badly
Joey Slye misses his second kick of the preseason. This one was a 43-yarder. He missed a PAT attempt against Carolina.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 27, 2022
Jamin Davis sighting
Jamin Davis made that tackle even though he was listed as DNP. That's interesting.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 27, 2022
Danny Johnson
Excellent coverage and timing by Danny Johnson on a PBU that led to a near INT. #Commanders— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 27, 2022
Sam Howell loves Dyami Brown
Sam Howell and Dyami Brown picking up right where they left off.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 27, 2022
Roughing the passer
Howell took a shot there but if this was a regular season game Ravens fans would be going nuts about that call— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 27, 2022
Dyami Brown drops a TD
Pretty nice ball from Sam Howell but Dyami Brown bobbles and ultimately drops what could have been a touchdown pic.twitter.com/SJ5UF8ONTa— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2022
Joey Slye FG
Sam Howell has been sharp so far, but Washington's offense stalls again. This time, though, Slye nails the 44-yarder. 3-0 Washington.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 27, 2022
BSJ and JSW also playing
Jamin Davis out there for the second drive. Benjamin St-Juste and James Smith-Williams also playing.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 27, 2022
Sam RPO
Sam killing them on RPOs— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 27, 2022
Sam Howell couldn’t escape twice
Sam Howell just relived his 2021 season at UNC. Under duress, escapes for a moment and is then sacked. Punt time.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 27, 2022
2nd Quarter
Ravens big TD
Danny Johnson and Percy Butler both bite heavily on a double move, Ravens throw it right by them for a big TD pic.twitter.com/c3hG91LeBb— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2022
Long TD pass for the Ravens, notable Washington defenders on the field - Percy Butler, James Smith-Williams but most of all Danny Johnson bit hard on the double move— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 27, 2022
Sam Howell sacks
Howell getting knocked around, sacked 3 times and barely into 2nd qtr— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 27, 2022
MVP Tress Way
That Tress punt was filthy— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 27, 2022
Fullback sighting(Ravens of course)
Nice catch by the fullback there. One hander spinning around— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 27, 2022
Sam Howell got the moves
Howell calls his own number for the 1st down. Dude is not scared of contact— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 28, 2022
Fade
Like the fade throw from Howell. If that's Cam Sims out there to high point that ball I think it's 6— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 28, 2022
Howell with another throw that could have resulted in a TD. Put where only his WR had a chance. 7-6 despite dominating TOP. Howell has done a nice job. Has been accurate. Doesn’t get rattled.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 28, 2022
Making 1st downs/not scoring TDs
Pretty impressive stat that just showed up on the NBCSW broadcast.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 28, 2022
First downs so far:
Washington 11
Ravens 1
Another drive ends with a FG attempt
Field goal unit coming out again for Washington. Offense rumbles forward an 11-play, 39-yard drive thanks to a heavy dose of Jaret Patterson, who has 34 yards on six carries tonight. Washington now trails, 7-6.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 28, 2022
Jeremy Reaves making plays
I've been really impressed with the run defense tonight against a team that relies on its performance on the ground. That blow up by Jeremy Reaves is the latest example of that— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 28, 2022
Great read by Reaves. Up fast just before the snap; read the run all the way; shot up and made a tackle for a loss. Has had his best summer.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 28, 2022
Studs and duds
Good half for: Sam Howell, Jaret Patterson, Jeremy Reaves.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 28, 2022
Rough half for: Dyami Brown, Danny Johnson, Christian Holmes, the Internet in the press box
