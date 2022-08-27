Washington misses multiple scoring opportunities in the 1st half, down 7-6 to the Ravens

The Washington Commanders once again failed to score a TD on their first drive, and didn’t score one in the entire first half. They had potential TD passes bobbled(Dyami Brown) and their first FG was a bad miss by Joey Slye. They end the first half down 7-6. Danny Johnson and rookie safety Danny Johnson got burned badly for a 67 yard TD from Ravens 3rd string QB Anthony Brown to WR DeMarcus Robinson. Sam Howell has looked good, and shown his moblity during his first start, but also took a bad sack after escaping the initial contact. Washington needs a lot of work.

1st Quarter

Sam Howell —-> Dax Milne

Sam Howell to Dax Milne for 9 yards on the first play?



Yup. pic.twitter.com/VDZKC0DLtO — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 27, 2022

Sam Howell scramble

We got the behind the QB camera angle on 3rd and 9 as Sam Howell scrambles for a 1st down pic.twitter.com/6ZqwfXrVLH — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2022

Sam Howell —-> Dyami Brown

Sam Howell finds his college teammate Dyami Brown on a deep over to convert on 3rd and 4 pic.twitter.com/FgS9iCNDnq — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2022

Loved seeing Dyami Brown make a difficult hands catch. Didn't love seeing Dyami Brown drop an easy slant soon after — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 27, 2022

Sam Howell getting up to speed

Howell has generally done pretty well this preseason with his huddle command. But on this drive we've seen him talking to a WR at the line disagreeing on an alignment and now a delay of game penalty. Wanna see that process tighten up — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2022

Reggie Bonnafon starting

So that first Commanders drive featured Reggie Bonnafon at RB. 4 carries for 10 yards. Jaret Patterson is dressed and I believe playing tonight. That is interesting — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 27, 2022

Joey Slye misses the FG badly

Joey Slye misses his second kick of the preseason. This one was a 43-yarder. He missed a PAT attempt against Carolina. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 27, 2022

Jamin Davis sighting

Jamin Davis made that tackle even though he was listed as DNP. That's interesting. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 27, 2022

Danny Johnson

Excellent coverage and timing by Danny Johnson on a PBU that led to a near INT. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 27, 2022

Sam Howell loves Dyami Brown

Sam Howell and Dyami Brown picking up right where they left off. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 27, 2022

Roughing the passer

Howell took a shot there but if this was a regular season game Ravens fans would be going nuts about that call — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 27, 2022

Dyami Brown drops a TD

Pretty nice ball from Sam Howell but Dyami Brown bobbles and ultimately drops what could have been a touchdown pic.twitter.com/SJ5UF8ONTa — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2022

Joey Slye FG

Sam Howell has been sharp so far, but Washington's offense stalls again. This time, though, Slye nails the 44-yarder. 3-0 Washington. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 27, 2022

BSJ and JSW also playing

Jamin Davis out there for the second drive. Benjamin St-Juste and James Smith-Williams also playing. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 27, 2022

Sam RPO

Sam killing them on RPOs — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 27, 2022

Sam Howell couldn’t escape twice

Sam Howell just relived his 2021 season at UNC. Under duress, escapes for a moment and is then sacked. Punt time. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 27, 2022

2nd Quarter

Ravens big TD

Danny Johnson and Percy Butler both bite heavily on a double move, Ravens throw it right by them for a big TD pic.twitter.com/c3hG91LeBb — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2022

Long TD pass for the Ravens, notable Washington defenders on the field - Percy Butler, James Smith-Williams but most of all Danny Johnson bit hard on the double move — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 27, 2022

Sam Howell sacks

Howell getting knocked around, sacked 3 times and barely into 2nd qtr — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 27, 2022

MVP Tress Way

That Tress punt was filthy — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 27, 2022

Fullback sighting(Ravens of course)

Nice catch by the fullback there. One hander spinning around — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 27, 2022

Sam Howell got the moves

Howell calls his own number for the 1st down. Dude is not scared of contact — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 28, 2022

Fade

Like the fade throw from Howell. If that's Cam Sims out there to high point that ball I think it's 6 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 28, 2022

Howell with another throw that could have resulted in a TD. Put where only his WR had a chance. 7-6 despite dominating TOP. Howell has done a nice job. Has been accurate. Doesn’t get rattled. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 28, 2022

Making 1st downs/not scoring TDs

Pretty impressive stat that just showed up on the NBCSW broadcast.



First downs so far:

Washington 11

Ravens 1 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 28, 2022

Another drive ends with a FG attempt

Field goal unit coming out again for Washington. Offense rumbles forward an 11-play, 39-yard drive thanks to a heavy dose of Jaret Patterson, who has 34 yards on six carries tonight. Washington now trails, 7-6. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 28, 2022

Jeremy Reaves making plays

I've been really impressed with the run defense tonight against a team that relies on its performance on the ground. That blow up by Jeremy Reaves is the latest example of that — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 28, 2022

Great read by Reaves. Up fast just before the snap; read the run all the way; shot up and made a tackle for a loss. Has had his best summer. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 28, 2022

Studs and duds