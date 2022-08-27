NFL Preseason Week 3: Washington Commanders vs Baltimore Ravens

The Washington Commanders are 0-2 in the preseason this season, and looked like they took a step back in their loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City last week. They have one more chance to get a win before the regular season starts. The Baltimore Ravens in the preseason is an annual tradition, and they come into this weekend’s matchup with a 22 game win streak in the games that don’t matter. Ron Rivera indicated that some starters will play on a very limited basis, but on offense expect to see a lot of Sam Howell. The rookie has had some good moments, but definitely needs work, and the overeager Ravens will give him that opportunity.
⚪️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 27, 2022
white jerseys and burgundy pants for today pic.twitter.com/bSBBq93SOD
Trying this again ... here are the 32 Washington players who will not play this evening in Baltimore. Mostly starters but some DNPs are injury-related. pic.twitter.com/pSY7dDhdr3— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 27, 2022
Matchup: Washington Commanders (0-2) @ Baltimore Ravens (2-0)
Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD
Date/Time: August 27th, 2022, 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network, NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: Washington Radio Network, Big 100
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV, NBC Sports Washington
DraftKings odds: Washington +6 1⁄2 , 39 1⁄2 O/U
Prediction: Baltimore 21 - Washington 20
Enemy Blog: Baltimore Beatdown
