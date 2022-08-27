NFL Preseason Week 3: Washington Commanders vs Baltimore Ravens

The Washington Commanders are 0-2 in the preseason this season, and looked like they took a step back in their loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City last week. They have one more chance to get a win before the regular season starts. The Baltimore Ravens in the preseason is an annual tradition, and they come into this weekend’s matchup with a 22 game win streak in the games that don’t matter. Ron Rivera indicated that some starters will play on a very limited basis, but on offense expect to see a lot of Sam Howell. The rookie has had some good moments, but definitely needs work, and the overeager Ravens will give him that opportunity.

white jerseys and burgundy pants for today pic.twitter.com/bSBBq93SOD — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 27, 2022

Trying this again ... here are the 32 Washington players who will not play this evening in Baltimore. Mostly starters but some DNPs are injury-related. pic.twitter.com/pSY7dDhdr3 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 27, 2022

Matchup: Washington Commanders (0-2) @ Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

Date/Time: August 27th, 2022, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network, NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: Washington Radio Network, Big 100

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, NBC Sports Washington

DraftKings odds: Washington +6 1⁄ 2 , 39 1⁄ 2 O/U

Prediction: Baltimore 21 - Washington 20

Enemy Blog: Baltimore Beatdown

