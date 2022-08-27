All aTwitter: 27 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
McKissic with the rare Red Wolves gear— *thechalkoutlines (@chalkoutlines) August 26, 2022
Carson Wentz: Big in Richmond pic.twitter.com/Wybt0qxBj9— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 26, 2022
Got a pic with the team president! Great event out here in Richmond for the community! #alphaphialpha #commanders #teampresident Thank you for what you do as our president! @whoisjwright pic.twitter.com/ip5dozah6X— Xavier Bervine (@XBervine) August 26, 2022
"It ain't even look right." Chase Young to Ryan Kerrigan about him wearing Eagles jersey.— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) August 27, 2022
"And I thought 90 looked kinda ass in that jersey." - Kerrigan talking about his number in Philly
Watching Josh Drayden outlast the other rookies in the pushups with the Master Sergeant was awesome.— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) August 27, 2022
Ravens LB to watch on Saturday - if Ross doesnt make it in Baltimore maybe Washington will want him. From the eyes of @matt_valdez https://t.co/u7xy645q8z— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 26, 2022
Panthers K Zane Gonzalez was just carted off the field.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 27, 2022
So ... P Johnny Hekker is now kicking and punting for the Panthers, and QB Matt Barkley is punting for the Bills.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 27, 2022
Here is Bills back-up QB Matt Barkley with a 33-yard punt tonight. pic.twitter.com/O8H61otUlr— Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 27, 2022
Sam Darnold is taken from the field on a cart after being injured during the Panthers-Bills game. Carolina has Baker Mayfield as its starter but already has lost rookie Matt Corral to a season-ending foot injury.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) August 27, 2022
#Panthers QB Sam Darnold is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain based on the initial evaluation, sources say. He’ll have an MRI tomorrow to determine the severity and if there is other damage.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2022
Baker Mayfield threading the pic.twitter.com/fkZS2cnNzc— PFF (@PFF) August 27, 2022
Panthers DT Derrick Brown leaves Friday's game with oblique injury https://t.co/dM9lRKAgCq pic.twitter.com/Ev85hVyeJc— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 27, 2022
Jason Pierre-Paul still out there as an unsigned FA is a bit surprising to me. Proven track record as an All-Pro/Super Bowl champ and we all know you can never have too many pass rushers!— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 26, 2022
From @NFLNetwork: Players to watch as we get closer to Tuesday, taking a look at #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, #Chiefs RB Ronald Jones, and #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph (who has drawn trade interest). pic.twitter.com/hsyKqC8LRt— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2022
Bro in a empty stadium practicing check downs LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/aJLTWuZgEr— Cromartie Jr. (@SpyroKush) August 26, 2022
: Geno Smith named Seahawks starting QB for Week 1 by HC Pete Carroll https://t.co/vwDxE0bZGc pic.twitter.com/6LEREqqRFs— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 27, 2022
#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced that QB Mitch Trubisky will start in Sunday's preseason game against the #Lions, meaning he's still QB1 as of now despite Kenny Pickett's emergence over the last few weeks.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2022
potentially have sounded hypocritical due to the fact that I had a different reaction 2 when Myles Garrett took Mason’s helmet off his head and then bonked it back off of Mason’s exposed cranium on prime time television in the middle of an actual game..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 27, 2022
I do not believe wielding
dumb brain.. I can understand why you feel the way you do though. I appreciate your passion and loyalty.— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 27, 2022
So… I apologize that we will have to agree to disagree pic.twitter.com/I2uO0eLeU3
The Matt Araiza news is alarming & disgusting#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/sy5BTnzGOz— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 26, 2022
More from McDermott: "My heart and thoughts and prayers go out to the people involved. That includes Matt, that includes both sides here and the victim and everyone involved."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 27, 2022
In repeated attempts to make assumptions without asking people directly! @ProFootballTalk has got another story wrong and failed to take any responsibility! Have a great Friday folks! ! https://t.co/DXyPSNOkJH— Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 26, 2022
@AndrewWhitworth dude, it's right here.. you said it. Own up to it. @ProFootballTalk isn't making anything up. YOU SAID IT! https://t.co/WeplBTMc0G— Hill Valley Doc (@HillValleyDoc) August 26, 2022
Patrick Mahomes honors Chiefs legend Len Dawson in the first huddle of tonight's game— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 26, 2022
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/hSRa9J0bfo
John Riggins’ idea of a good day was a case of beer, a pair of shorts, and a reliable rifle. He had no specific plan after that but he didn’t need one. pic.twitter.com/RvaUxmioRS— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 24, 2022
: How many chickens would it take to kill an elephant? pic.twitter.com/OCoM3WUCJs— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 26, 2022
The Kids’ guide to the internet, 1997 pic.twitter.com/Tt194QiDrF— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) August 25, 2022
The man, the myth, the legend CZN making a massive pizza pic.twitter.com/69PKjwUjlJ— How Things Are Manufactured (@fastworkers6) August 26, 2022
