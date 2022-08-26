Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Ron Rivera thinks Antonio Gibson will be Commanders’ top kick returner - NBC Sports Washington

Gibson hasn't returned a kick or punt in the NFL yet, but did quite well in that department in college.

Commanders' roster hopefuls confident entering final preseason game vs. Ravens - NBC Sports Washington

Saturday's preseason game will be one of the last times for Commanders' roster hopefuls to prove their worth before final cut-down day.

Three storylines to watch in Commanders-Ravens preseason finale - NBC Sports Washington

Washington's final tune-up for the regular season is on Saturday against Baltimore. Here's what to look for in Commanders-Ravens.

Having fun with Commanders Joey Slye, Camaron Cheeseman and Tress Way - NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders may have the goofiest special teams trio in the NFL with kicker Joey Slye, long snapper Camaron Cheeseman and punter Tress Way. They joined NBC Sports Washington to talk facial hair, food trucks and more.

NFL Preseason Power Rankings: Where all 32 teams stand ahead of final game - NBC Sports Washington

With the preseason finales on deck, Josh Schrock offers his latest too-early power rankings and places the Commanders outside of the top 20 with two weeks to go before the 2022 regular season.

Commanders on chasing dreams under intense spotlight: ‘There’s nothing like it’ - The Athletic

Many NFL players are living a dream, but the spotlight can cut both ways: "You can manipulate it to your benefit or let it destroy you."

Sonny Jurgensen and an honor long overdue - Washington Times

The Washington Commanders announced they are going to retire Hall of Fame and franchise legend Sonny Jurgensen's famous No. 9 jersey.

DC Sports Huddle: Does the Ravens’ preseason win streak matter? And what if Washington ends it? - WTOP News

The WTOP Sports team debates whether the merit of the Baltimore Ravens’ 22-game preseason win streak and how much it matters if the Commanders are the ones to snap it.

In a world of non-guaranteed contracts and shady advisers, NFL rookies learn to manage money - Washington Times

Chastened by recurring stories of athletes who've gone from rags to riches and back to rags, the NFL is trying to break the cycle with a new focus on financial literacy for young players.

Hail Mail | Looking at Dax Milne's punt return ability and Jeff Zgonina's combine metrics

We're getting ready to wrap up the Commanders' final preseason game. Here’s what Commanders fans want to know this week.

Practice report | Commanders wrap preparations for final preseason game

Head coach Ron Rivera discussed Carson Wentz's timing with Terry McLaurin, Saahdiq Charles taking snaps at center and what he expects from Sam Howell after practice.

Washington Commanders 53-Man Roster Projection

As Week 3 of the NFL preseason is set to begin, it's that time of year to make 53-man roster projections...