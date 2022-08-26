All aTwitter: 26 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

LB Nathan Gerry reached an injury settlement with the Commanders. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 26, 2022

Jahan Dotson on college players transferring more now:



"I've never been a fan of the transfer portal and guys just leaving situations when they're not happy.. When I came to Penn State, I had to really earn it. I sat behind KJ Hamler for 2 years... Makes you work even more." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 25, 2022

Also explained why the recovery is so long, with a ruptured patellar you have to isolate & recover for 4-6 weeks before doing anything else..which means the surgery for the torn ACL would’ve had to wait until January..so Chase’s most likely return would be mid-Oct/mid-Nov — Dre (@DCSportsDre) August 25, 2022

Daron Payne is "honestly probably headed for free agency,” @JPFinlayNBCS says. “[The #Commanders will] tell you different stuff. They’re lying." https://t.co/wIygI73xog — The Team 980 (@team980) August 25, 2022

Andrew Whitworth says Cowboys reached out after Tyron Smith's injury. https://t.co/Syv89t4AKt — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 26, 2022

Veteran free agent center J.C. Tretter has announced his retirement. He will continue as the NFLPA president — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 25, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders Alex Leatherwood is a potential trade or cut by next week. Leatherwood was a 1st rd pick. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 25, 2022

A statement from Ron Slavin, agent of #Jets WR Denzel Mims: pic.twitter.com/Na87vimRJd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022

The referee said that this player was flagged for throwing a shoe. Is that a penalty? What if you kind of drop it? Does it matter how far you throw it? pic.twitter.com/1jrAIGKvXJ — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 26, 2022

Aaron Donald is the one using a helmet as a weapon in this video. How many games will the best defensive player in the NFL be suspended for? pic.twitter.com/XiPbhlkVPR — Big E (@ian693) August 25, 2022

“Adam what’s going on out there?”



Schefter: “….. ASSAULT” pic.twitter.com/GPQisxfdCi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 25, 2022

The NFL has no jurisdiction over joint practices. Which means Aaron Donald would be punished only by the Rams for Thursday's incident. Which means Aaron Donald won't be punished at all. https://t.co/kiyi4awIzb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 25, 2022

Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza accused of participating in gang rape of minor in civil lawsuithttps://t.co/hMnzmtNP7O — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 26, 2022

NFL can't punish Matt Araiza for alleged rape happening before he was drafted. However, the Bills could decide to cut him, in theory. https://t.co/Z98lViJLJS — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 26, 2022

Sean McVay has hired Jay Gruden as a consultant, he’s been out here but will largely work remotely. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 25, 2022

Based on what we know, I don’t understand Buffalo’s choice here. He admitted to statutory rape. The age of consent is 18 in California. Why did they cut Haack if they knew this? https://t.co/QNFWHbUqjQ — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) August 26, 2022

This is getting out of hand. Now there are two of them pic.twitter.com/zSGHPaL4WL — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 26, 2022

TURN THE LIGHTS OFF CARRY ME HOME#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/XpNhp2Yxuh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2022

