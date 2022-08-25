 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders vs Baltimore Ravens Preseason Week 3: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

Week 3 of Washington Commanders preseason!

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders are 0-2 in the preseason this season, and looked like they took a step back in their loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City last week. They have one more chance to get a win before the regular season starts. The Baltimore Ravens in the preseason is an annual tradition, and they come into this weekend’s matchup with a 22 game win streak in the games that don’t matter. Ron Rivera indicated that some starters will play on a very limited basis, but on offense expect to see a lot of Sam Howell. The rookie has had some good moments, but definitely needs work, and the overeager Ravens will give him that opportunity.

Matchup: Washington Commanders (0-2) @ Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

Date/Time: August 27th, 2022, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network, NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: Washington Radio Network, Big 100

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, NBC Sports Washington

DraftKings odds: Washington +6 12 , 39 12 O/U

Prediction: Baltimore 21 - Washington 20

Enemy Blog: Baltimore Beatdown

Washington Commanders 2022 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Saturday, August 13th vs Carolina Panthers 1:00pm L 23-21

Week 2: Saturday, August 20th @ Kansas City Chiefs 4:00pm L 24-14

Week 3: Saturday, August 27th @ Baltimore Ravens 7:00pm

Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm(Amazon Prime)

Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm(FOX)

Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm(ABC/ESPN)

Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th vs New York Giants

Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm(CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys

