Washington Commanders vs Baltimore Ravens Preseason Week 3: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

The Washington Commanders are 0-2 in the preseason this season, and looked like they took a step back in their loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City last week. They have one more chance to get a win before the regular season starts. The Baltimore Ravens in the preseason is an annual tradition, and they come into this weekend’s matchup with a 22 game win streak in the games that don’t matter. Ron Rivera indicated that some starters will play on a very limited basis, but on offense expect to see a lot of Sam Howell. The rookie has had some good moments, but definitely needs work, and the overeager Ravens will give him that opportunity.
Matchup: Washington Commanders (0-2) @ Baltimore Ravens (2-0)
Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD
Date/Time: August 27th, 2022, 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network, NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: Washington Radio Network, Big 100
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV, NBC Sports Washington
DraftKings odds: Washington +6 1⁄2 , 39 1⁄2 O/U
Prediction: Baltimore 21 - Washington 20
Washington Commanders 2022 Preseason Schedule
Week 1: Saturday, August 13th vs Carolina Panthers 1:00pm L 23-21
Week 2: Saturday, August 20th @ Kansas City Chiefs 4:00pm L 24-14
Week 3: Saturday, August 27th @ Baltimore Ravens 7:00pm
Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule
Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm(CBS)
Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm(Amazon Prime)
Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm(FOX)
Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm(ABC/ESPN)
Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th vs New York Giants
Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm(CBS)
Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys
