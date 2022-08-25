All aTwitter: 25 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

a lot going on here pic.twitter.com/m8yLJlmT1q — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 24, 2022

practice pics — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2022

Washington claimed G Wes Martin off waivers and cut CB Channing Stribling. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 24, 2022

Commanders WR Cam Sims is in the concussion protocol, per source. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 24, 2022

Chase Young - feels unlikely he’s back with only one week of practice for Week 5, and the next game is the Thursday nighter in Chicago, which is a no-practice week.



So anything before Week 7 should be treated as a bonus at this point. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 24, 2022

As @PeteHaileyNBCS noted, TE Sammis Reyes posted a farewell and thank you to the Commanders and their fans. Reyes reached an injury settlement with the team this week. pic.twitter.com/PZVuZvuftw — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 25, 2022

Notes from practice: When Logan Thomas came out for 7-on-7 drills the defense gave him a round of applause — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 25, 2022

Couple of nice rushes from Daniel Wise on back-to-back plays vs Chiefs LG Joe Thuney. First play he catches LG off balance with nice punch, second play he uses a nice swipe to clear hands before following up with a swim move. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/HCeXkGKeCy — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 24, 2022

Here's the All-22 angles of the Shaka Toney sack vs the Chiefs. Can see from the end zone angle the ability to dip and bend around the edge at speed. Wider angle shows his get off, faster than anyone else. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/cIdpyp8blf — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 24, 2022

Curtis Samuel had me dying with his mic’d up practice pic.twitter.com/Hz49w5LSg5 — Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) August 24, 2022

The Commanders just added a couple of tight ends, but they had some level of interest in Tanner Hudson during the offseason. https://t.co/i3puFC5k3Z — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 23, 2022

ICYMI: Cowboys’ LT Tyron Smith suffered a severe torn left hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice that could cost him multiple months of the 2022 season, sources told ESPN's @toddarcher and me.https://t.co/Yk8IzMKZ1e — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2022

Losing Tyron Smith is a massive blow for an offense that’ll be very thin at receiver to start the season as well. Cowboys open with the Buccaneers and Bengals.



Not great. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 25, 2022

Injury update: WR Collin Johnson has a torn Achilles — New York Giants (@Giants) August 24, 2022

Saquon Barkley "hasn't had a single quote worth putting on a billboard" until now...@PSchrags: "You better believe that's calculated." pic.twitter.com/CizWueixUp — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 24, 2022

Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo: "Any scenario is possible" as roster cutdown day approacheshttps://t.co/IkERsTaXaf pic.twitter.com/dwI65d2vdQ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 24, 2022

LB Shaquem Griffin announces retirement from the NFL after four-year career. pic.twitter.com/QgfgLBQGS7 — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2022

"Everything was coming in place for him and then it tragically ends..." How Dwayne Haskins saved his career in Pittsburgh and the sadness and confusion that linger after his deathhttps://t.co/66AzYF2Hev — Les Carpenter (@Lescarpenter) August 24, 2022

#Browns Jacoby Brissett on how tough it is to try not to be Deshaun Watson on the field: “It’s very easy for me not to be Deshaun” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 24, 2022

“It’s very easy for me not to be Deshaun Watson. Trust me.” - Jacoby Brissett



pic.twitter.com/Lekcg6l5tW — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) August 25, 2022

RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family pic.twitter.com/AKMhxoUFYH — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 24, 2022

