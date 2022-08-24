Washington Roster Moves: Wes Martin claimed off waivers from their Week 1 opponent

The Washington Football Team has been dealing with a lot of injuries at tight end and guard as they work their way through training camp and the preseason. They addressed the TE position depth by adding two players this week, and have now turned to a familiar face to add some depth at guard. Trai Turner has missed almost a month of practice with a quad injury, and there have been several other offensive linemen who have been dinged up.

Wes Martin was a 4th round pick during the final year of the Jay Gruden/Bruce Allen era. He was a starter at left guard going into his 2nd season in 2020, but moved to a depth role after 5 starts. Martin didn’t make the roster last season, and ended up on Football Team’s practice squad. The New York Giants signed him in late September, and he started one game for the clown Joe Judge.

Washington got involved in the Wes Martin business again in May when the Giants released the veteran guard and he was placed on waivers. The Commanders and the Chargers placed waiver claims, but they were lower than the #1 overall picking Jacksonville Jaguars. Martin was cut again, but this time Washington had the highest waiver priority, and were awarded their former draft pick for a very quick trial before cuts to the final 53-man roster happen next Tuesday.

Martin’s most likely path to making the roster is through Washington’s practice squad. Their injured offensive linemen have been slowly making their way back to the practice field, and should be healthy enough to play by the season opener on September 11th. By picking up Martin they get familiar with another option, and also get some intel on their Week 1 opponent. Wes Martin’s story gets another chapter in Washington.

We have made multiple roster moves:

--Claimed G Wes Martin off waivers from Jacksonville

--Released CB Channing Stribling pic.twitter.com/sgsP4KZ2bL — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 24, 2022