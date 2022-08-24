Ron Rivera Presser: Starters will play vs the Ravens, but they will be very limited

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/yZXsNDzdSR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 24, 2022
Cam Sims:
Cam Sims is in the concussion protocol, Rivera said.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 24, 2022
Ron Rivera said Sims will "probably not" play Saturday in Baltimore. https://t.co/hn9WsljFh6— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 24, 2022
Logan Thomas:
Rivera On Logan taking 7-7 today. "Its very important for us, it's another milestone working towards week 1."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 24, 2022
Ron Rivera addressing the media. He said Logan Thomas participating in 7-on-7 drill was very important. It’s another milestone for his recovery— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 24, 2022
Rivera called TE Logan Thomas's participation in 7-7 work "another milestone." Not sure about Week 1 at this point.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 24, 2022
Starters vs the Ravens:
Ron Rivera said starters will play in the preseason finale, but "Very limited."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 24, 2022
Andrew Norwell
LIVE: Andrew Norwell speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/3fbm1wmtsy— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 24, 2022
Jeremy Reaves
LIVE: S Jeremy Reaves speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/UXc3wG27oM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 24, 2022
Losing his mother last year:
Jeremy Reaves on losing his mom last year and how being here and around teammates/coaches helped him: pic.twitter.com/Z7vrrGDIGJ— John Keim (@john_keim) August 24, 2022
Jeremy Reaves is a hell of a guy. Such a positive person. Lost his mom last year and says that everyone in Washington’s building — Ron, Wright, Del Rio, teammates — looked out for him during that stretch. Still has hard days without her but he feels her most on the field pic.twitter.com/3A6yRU5pVA— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 24, 2022
Loading comments...