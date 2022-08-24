Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Practice: Logan Thomas hits the field for 7-on-7’s

The Washington Commanders got another practice in today as they prepare for their 3rd, and final, preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Logan Thomas has returned to practice, and today was the first time he participated in 7-on-7 drills. He is less than 9 months removed from the knee injury that ended his season, and his teammates welcomed him back to the field with a round of applause.

Jonathan Allen

Jon not feeling the paparazzi today pic.twitter.com/5595UTtTpU — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 24, 2022

Dudes

Couple of dudes walking into practice pic.twitter.com/69QxthKQ3G — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 24, 2022

Jonathan Williams

Jonathan Williams is back at practice after missing the last two days. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 24, 2022

RB drills

Jumping hurdles and whacking helmets. pic.twitter.com/pIG8ZVCXbg — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 24, 2022

Antonio Gibson going through bag drills to start the day pic.twitter.com/9G4VUaf6NQ — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 24, 2022

JD McKissic with the quick feet pic.twitter.com/z0d9Ptcu1z — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 24, 2022

Antonio Gibson

More kick return reps happening for Antonio Gibson right now — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 24, 2022

Several kick returns today for Antonio Gibson. Also an extended KR drill overall. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 24, 2022

Trai Turner

The projected starting right guard has not practiced since July 28 while nursing a quad injury. https://t.co/tUraRNsaXh — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 24, 2022

Phidarian Mathis

DT Phidarian Mathis riding the bike today. Limped off the field Tuesday OG Trai aTurner is in uniform and helmet but haven’t seen him do anything yet. Hasn’t practiced since early in camp because of a quad injury. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 24, 2022

Benjamin St-Juste

Corner Benjamin St-Juste is back on the field today. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 24, 2022

Side field

Today's side field denizens:



Phidarian Mathis

Jonathan Williams

Logan Thomas

John Bates

Cole Turner

Curtis Hodges

Kyric McGowan

Nolan Laufenberg — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 24, 2022

Perhaps I missed him earlier but I haven't seen WR Cam Sims today.



Also no C Keith Ismael.



CB Josh Drayden on the side. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 24, 2022

Cam Sims

Commanders WR Cam Sims is in the concussion protocol, per source. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 24, 2022

Logan Thomas

Logan Thomas is participating in 7-on-7s. When he first stepped into the huddle, a handful of Commanders shouted their approval. “Yeah Lo!” He came off the PUP just two days ago — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 24, 2022

Before TE Logan Thomas’s first rep in 7-on-7 — his first team drill — the defensive backfield applauded his return from his brutal left knee injury.



In the drill, Thomas ran a handful of routes but got no targets. Still, nice moment. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 24, 2022