Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Practice: Logan Thomas hits the field for 7-on-7’s

The Washington Commanders got another practice in today as they prepare for their 3rd, and final, preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Logan Thomas has returned to practice, and today was the first time he participated in 7-on-7 drills. He is less than 9 months removed from the knee injury that ended his season, and his teammates welcomed him back to the field with a round of applause.
Jonathan Allen
Jon not feeling the paparazzi today pic.twitter.com/5595UTtTpU— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 24, 2022
Dudes
Couple of dudes walking into practice pic.twitter.com/69QxthKQ3G— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 24, 2022
Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams is back at practice after missing the last two days.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 24, 2022
RB drills
Jumping hurdles and whacking helmets. pic.twitter.com/pIG8ZVCXbg— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 24, 2022
Antonio Gibson going through bag drills to start the day pic.twitter.com/9G4VUaf6NQ— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 24, 2022
JD McKissic with the quick feet pic.twitter.com/z0d9Ptcu1z— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 24, 2022
Antonio Gibson
More kick return reps happening for Antonio Gibson right now— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 24, 2022
Several kick returns today for Antonio Gibson. Also an extended KR drill overall.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 24, 2022
Trai Turner
The projected starting right guard has not practiced since July 28 while nursing a quad injury. https://t.co/tUraRNsaXh— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 24, 2022
Phidarian Mathis
DT Phidarian Mathis riding the bike today. Limped off the field Tuesday OG Trai aTurner is in uniform and helmet but haven’t seen him do anything yet. Hasn’t practiced since early in camp because of a quad injury.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 24, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste
Corner Benjamin St-Juste is back on the field today.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 24, 2022
Side field
Today's side field denizens:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 24, 2022
Phidarian Mathis
Jonathan Williams
Logan Thomas
John Bates
Cole Turner
Curtis Hodges
Kyric McGowan
Nolan Laufenberg
Perhaps I missed him earlier but I haven't seen WR Cam Sims today.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 24, 2022
Also no C Keith Ismael.
CB Josh Drayden on the side.
Cam Sims
Commanders WR Cam Sims is in the concussion protocol, per source.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 24, 2022
Logan Thomas
Logan Thomas is participating in 7-on-7s. When he first stepped into the huddle, a handful of Commanders shouted their approval. “Yeah Lo!” He came off the PUP just two days ago— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 24, 2022
Before TE Logan Thomas’s first rep in 7-on-7 — his first team drill — the defensive backfield applauded his return from his brutal left knee injury.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 24, 2022
In the drill, Thomas ran a handful of routes but got no targets. Still, nice moment.
Thomas hasn’t caught a pass in seven on seven drills yet, but he’s moving well in his routes. Doesn’t look like he’s bothered by his knee at all— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 24, 2022
Loading comments...