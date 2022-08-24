 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Practice: Logan Thomas hits the field for 7-on-7’s

Washington hits the field for practice

By Scott Jennings
Washington Football Team Training Camp Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders got another practice in today as they prepare for their 3rd, and final, preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Logan Thomas has returned to practice, and today was the first time he participated in 7-on-7 drills. He is less than 9 months removed from the knee injury that ended his season, and his teammates welcomed him back to the field with a round of applause.

Jonathan Allen

Dudes

Jonathan Williams

RB drills

Antonio Gibson

Trai Turner

Phidarian Mathis

Benjamin St-Juste

Side field

Cam Sims

Logan Thomas

