All aTwitter: 24 August 2022

Straight from pic.twitter.com/N5gdRoMK35— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2022
Sources tell me Washington will retire the No. 9 jersey of Hall of Fame QB Sonny Jurgensen this season. Awesome move by the organization. Sonny is a hero to a lot of older fans for his play on the field but an icon for many bc of his work on the teams radio broadcasts for decades— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 23, 2022
threw the ball like Sonny pic.twitter.com/dtdFYih9Qm— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2022
Oh, my. Sonny Jurgensen behind the back pass completed in a game— Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) July 1, 2022
h/t @HitchikersPie pic.twitter.com/gHPhiP5Vua
By far my favorite Sonny story comes from his dinner at Johnny Unitas’ Golden Arm Restaurant in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/4WDh46JlEN— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 23, 2022
4️⃣ ➡️ 8️⃣9️⃣#HTTC | @Silkysims17 pic.twitter.com/qC3qBH8vFh— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 21, 2022
Commanders have reached an injury settlement with TE Sammis Reyes and he’s been released from the injured reserve, per source.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 23, 2022
Per source, there wasn't talk of Sammis Reyes returning to the Commanders later in the season. He's free to sign with any team now, but is well-positioned with the settlement to return to Washington if the team is interested.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 23, 2022
Here is the tight end Washington signed yesterday. He had a decent role in the rams Super Bowl run last post-season. https://t.co/TSX9mO4F9M— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) August 23, 2022
Assuming Jordan means a ruptured patellar tendon, in addition to the ACL.— Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) August 23, 2022
This is a significant injury and 12-15 months RTP is the hope. He suffered the injury in mid-November 2021.
Any setbacks and there is a chance that he misses the entire 2022 season.
With respect, Jonathan Allen is Washington's best player, and certainly on defense.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) August 23, 2022
Wrote this morning about how #Commanders have been struggling with pass rush opposite Montez Sweat in preseason and that cost them against the Chiefs. With Young now confirmed to miss at least the first four games, might be time to look to add a vet https://t.co/prRf6JZnfK— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 23, 2022
Logan Thomas will not get any preseason reps, Rivera said. The focus right now is getting him back to practicing and building a relationship with Wentz— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022
This is why the Commanders call Darrick Forrest a special-teams ace. pic.twitter.com/e1hsFO2LCJ— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 23, 2022
A wide receiver is not supposed to be the face of a franchise.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 22, 2022
But Terry McLaurin is not just a wide receiver.
And maybe, just maybe, he can be the one to transform the Washington Commanders.
✍️ @danpompei https://t.co/7EkTfvWOKG pic.twitter.com/1u4qrq8RFE
This should be the Sean Taylor statue. pic.twitter.com/N8vSlqiU67— I’m Loki (Low Key)… M.A.B. LLC. (@Jeronimobrat) August 23, 2022
I know preseason wins mean nothing, but you gotta admit Commanders ending the Ravens 22-game preseason streak would be great trash talk in border neighborhoods.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) August 22, 2022
practice pics— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2022
August 24, 2022
The transition from being a player to a coach is a lil harder than I thought but I’m enjoying the process— Niles Paul (@NilesP_) August 24, 2022
The #Broncos have waived veteran LB Joe Schobert. A short stay in Denver.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 23, 2022
There's a familiar name https://t.co/ge2dPiUBtm— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) August 23, 2022
#Giants promising LB Darrian Beavers tore his ACL during last night’s preseason game and will miss the entire 2022 NFL season. They were very high on him. Rough.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2022
#Giants pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has a sprained MCL, source said. The ACL is intact. But out about three weeks.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2022
New video for today that I did not think I was going to have to make.https://t.co/TizML07jtY— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 22, 2022
"If the defense doesn't like getting cut by the offensive players, then I think it's reasonable to say that on defense, you can't go low on the RBs."— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 23, 2022
ICYMI... @joethomas73 has some thoughts
Panthers placed rookie QB Matt Corral on season-ending injured reserve.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2022
Panthers announce Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/4t3kyuofuO— NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2022
The #Vikings have released veteran WR Albert Wilson. Short stay in Minnesota.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2022
Raiders Officially Released RB Kenyan Drake https://t.co/W9y0nAgHcV #Raiders pic.twitter.com/t1VzvXpt86— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 24, 2022
Jaguars have no kickers after cutting Ryan Santoso Tuesday. https://t.co/VQhpoh0sj0— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 23, 2022
Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered apparent torn Achilles at practice. https://t.co/udCE8OA08n— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 23, 2022
Pete Carroll again going on how well Geno Smith has handled this Seahawks QB competition, how well Drew Lock has practiced and played.— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 23, 2022
“We may have two number ones.” pic.twitter.com/Bf7hgdA99L
"This is the most embarrassing, saddest, pathetic quarterback competition of all time between Drew Lock and Geno Smith. ... The Seahawks are a disaster and this is where hope goes to die."— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 22, 2022
—@AdamSchein pic.twitter.com/cmM9heiRcN
NEWS: Ted Leonsis has officially thrown his hat in the ring on the Nationals sale. With @chelsea_janes and @benjstrauss. https://t.co/LCo9nvVTgR— Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) August 23, 2022
