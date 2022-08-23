Ron Rivera Presser: “Not everything is decided, there are still some spots we’re looking at”

Ron Rivera is preparing the Washington Commanders for their third, and final preseason game for the season. They will travel north to play the Baltimore Ravens, and there will be a lot of attention paid to some of the guys fighting for the handful of roster spots that are still contested. Rivera mentioned the secondary as a group that has some decisions to make for the coaches by their play on the field, and in practice the rest of the week.
Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/ifn7eQ2g5m— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2022
Ravens preseason win streak:
When asked about the Ravens preseason win streak, Rivera acknowledged their accomplishment but reiterated it does not change how they prepare for the matchup.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022
"You play every game to win." pic.twitter.com/uIw1t3bD7f
Ron Rivera on the Ravens' preseason win streak: "Good for them. Our job is to go out and make sure the guys that are playing are growing and developing and getting better. And, like I said, you play every game to win."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 23, 2022
Chase Young:
Rivera comments on the placement of Chase Young to the Reserve/PUP list. pic.twitter.com/fKcLghgTot— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022
Ron Rivera said the timeline for Chase Young remains unclear so they decided to place him on PUP. Rivera hinted at such a move at the start of camp.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 23, 2022
Curtis Samuel:
Curtis Samuel has been a steady participant in practice the past two weeks. Rivera said the "plan" remains and the training staff is monitoring the ramp up. So far, so good.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 23, 2022
Ron Rivera explains that “the plan” is still active when it comes to Curtis Samuel. He and the trainer are still monitoring Curtis… but he’s really happy with Samuel’s recent stretch of activity pic.twitter.com/Qt4WIW1YS7— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 23, 2022
“Final” roster spots:
Rivera confirms this final preseason game is very important for the 53 man roster.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022
"This is a very important game. Not everything is decided. There are still some spots we are looking at ... and that will be impacted by how some guys play." pic.twitter.com/NkjfVXhwtA
Rivera said not everything is decided yet in terms of spots on the roster. There are still a few spots that people are still competing for— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 23, 2022
Secondary:
Pay particular attention to the secondary this Saturday.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022
Rivera says player performance here will have a direct impact on who makes the 53 man roster.
The Commanders take on the Ravens 8/27 @7PM ET on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/P81C6Yjjz3
Dax Milne:
Dax Milne and Casey Toohill have caught Rivera's attention this preseason pic.twitter.com/GGGNIaIE4z— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022
Rivera highlighted Dax Milne as a player who has stood out recently. Really praised the way he performed in the preseason games— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 23, 2022
Rivera on some deep-cut players standing out to him. Mentions WR Dax Milne and DE Casey Toohill (along with TE Eli Wolf, who is now on IR)— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 23, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Rivera praises Wentz's resilience.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022
"A lot of things just go off his back ... He's very hard on himself." pic.twitter.com/MjaDXBAPYY
Rivera has been impressed with how resilient Went has been. He’s heard it from people around the league, but it’s been cool to see in person.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 23, 2022
Sonny Jurgensen jersey retirement:
Rivera speaks on the announcement of Sonny Jurgensen's No.9 jersey retirement by Washington. pic.twitter.com/xXUNS7EqPX— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022
Consistency:
Rivera on what he expects from the offense at this point in the preseason:— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022
"I'm thinking of consistency now more than anything else ... little mistakes, we can't have those." pic.twitter.com/0183R2Bm42
Casey Toohill
LIVE: DE Casey Toohill speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/cb9BUj3ODT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2022
Ryan Kerrigan:
.@Ethan_Cadeaux asked Casey about his thoughts on Kerrigan in a coaching role.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022
"I shoulda been learning the Saxophone." pic.twitter.com/GtTO8hPlw9
Casey Toohill addressing the media. Said it’s been awesome having Ryan Kerrigan shadowing the defensive coaches during practice. It’s been a dream come true to pick his brain on things— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 23, 2022
Working with Ryan Kerrigan has been a joy for Casey Toohill. Toohill used to watch Kerrigan highlights in high school (and joked that he did so in music class and suffered as a saxophonist because of it) pic.twitter.com/smtPqPRAw7— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 23, 2022
Chase Young:
Toohill on what he's learned from Chase Young— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022
He notes the massive impact he's had on the team during his injury.@PeteHaileyNBCS pic.twitter.com/tIBHh6hkEK
Chase Young has been very helpful with giving pointers on technique, Toohill said. Added that it’s been like having another coach on the sideline— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 23, 2022
Goals:
Toohill provides some insight into how goal setting and thought process changes as an NFL player progresses through their career. pic.twitter.com/TI8NUBeykl— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Toohill on playing with Wentz in Philly:— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022
"I was a 7th round pick, he had no reason to be but he was always kind to me." pic.twitter.com/DWD1MdMYvD
First practice:
Toohill reflects on his rough first practice. pic.twitter.com/1ezk1Rbrxz— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022
Ravens preseason record:
Toohill on the Ravens preseason record:— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022
"That would be great ... but that doesn't change our focus." pic.twitter.com/zrMZdv1S61
Cornelius Lucas
LIVE: OT Cornelius Lucas speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/luJlEmMIyJ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2022
Goals:
When asked what type of celebration would be most fitting if the Commanders pull off a streak-ending win over the Ravens on Saturday, Cornelius went the food route @JPFinlayNBCS agrees pic.twitter.com/bZSwHguD2q— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022
Commanders T Cornelius Lucas said they snap the Ravens' preseason win streak he might celebrate with chicken wings.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 23, 2022
Healthy:
Reporter: "Do you still have any discomfort from your injury/illness? (he declined to provide specifics of the situation)"— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 23, 2022
Cornelius Lucas: "I'm free as a bird."
Carson Wentz/Taylor Heinicke:
I love talking with OT Cornelius Lucas. Always insightful and funny. Says the biggest difference between Wentz and Heinicke is that Wentz is taller. He adds that Wentz likes popcorn. pic.twitter.com/kIgBmwNZ1y— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 23, 2022
Offensive line:
. @JPFinlayNBCS : How much time does it take a swing tackle to gel with the o-line?— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022
Lucas: Life comes at you fast. There is no time pic.twitter.com/mS3OR3Vzbr
The Washington Commanders were back on the practice field this morning after this week’s roster cuts were announced to get down to 81 players by today’s 4pm deadline. The big headline was obviously Chase Young being moved to the Reserve/PUP list which will keep him out for at least the first 4 games of the season.
QB warmups
Here are some quarterbacks throwing into nets: pic.twitter.com/WIXfQLTRH2— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 23, 2022
Returning players:
Some positive notes here: Wes Schweitzer and Andrew Nor participated in 11-on-11 drills, which they didn’t do yesterday. JD McKissic also participating in 7-on-7— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 23, 2022
Injury updates:
Looks like Phidarian Mathis is getting his left ankle taped.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 23, 2022
New TE Jake Hausmann is also in the trainer's tent. https://t.co/thyS2DwxK3
A few guardian caps still out there
Charles Leno Jr. and JD McKissic are also still wearing the caps https://t.co/p7EnDqvynw— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 23, 2022
Center Montez Sweat:
Montez Sweat is taking reps at center … on scout team.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 23, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin just had a beautiful toe-tap fade in the corner of the end zone during red zone drills. We’re not allowed to film it, but the team is so I’m guessing it’ll be on their website later.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 23, 2022
“Great ball, 11! Great ball!” Chase Young yells after Carson Wentz finds Terry McLaurin in the back of the end zone. McLaurin held onto it as he tumbled to the ground and into the dirt. Fun sequence.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 23, 2022
Jonathan Allen vs Saahdiq Charles
Jon Allen and Saahdiq Charles tumbled to the ground after a collision. Allen a tick slow to get up. Tiny limp, but he's standing on the sideline.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 23, 2022
Chris Harris
DBs coach Chris Harris is speaking to his position group long after the team huddle broke down. Couldn’t hear much but he was fired up pic.twitter.com/WeEbZw5SeF— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 23, 2022
