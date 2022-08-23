Ron Rivera Presser: “Not everything is decided, there are still some spots we’re looking at”

Ron Rivera is preparing the Washington Commanders for their third, and final preseason game for the season. They will travel north to play the Baltimore Ravens, and there will be a lot of attention paid to some of the guys fighting for the handful of roster spots that are still contested. Rivera mentioned the secondary as a group that has some decisions to make for the coaches by their play on the field, and in practice the rest of the week.

Ron Rivera

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/ifn7eQ2g5m — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2022

Ravens preseason win streak:

When asked about the Ravens preseason win streak, Rivera acknowledged their accomplishment but reiterated it does not change how they prepare for the matchup.



"You play every game to win." pic.twitter.com/uIw1t3bD7f — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022

Ron Rivera on the Ravens' preseason win streak: "Good for them. Our job is to go out and make sure the guys that are playing are growing and developing and getting better. And, like I said, you play every game to win." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 23, 2022

Chase Young:

Rivera comments on the placement of Chase Young to the Reserve/PUP list. pic.twitter.com/fKcLghgTot — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022

Ron Rivera said the timeline for Chase Young remains unclear so they decided to place him on PUP. Rivera hinted at such a move at the start of camp. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 23, 2022

Curtis Samuel:

Curtis Samuel has been a steady participant in practice the past two weeks. Rivera said the "plan" remains and the training staff is monitoring the ramp up. So far, so good. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 23, 2022

Ron Rivera explains that “the plan” is still active when it comes to Curtis Samuel. He and the trainer are still monitoring Curtis… but he’s really happy with Samuel’s recent stretch of activity pic.twitter.com/Qt4WIW1YS7 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 23, 2022

“Final” roster spots:

Rivera confirms this final preseason game is very important for the 53 man roster.



"This is a very important game. Not everything is decided. There are still some spots we are looking at ... and that will be impacted by how some guys play." pic.twitter.com/NkjfVXhwtA — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022

Rivera said not everything is decided yet in terms of spots on the roster. There are still a few spots that people are still competing for — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 23, 2022

Secondary:

Pay particular attention to the secondary this Saturday.



Rivera says player performance here will have a direct impact on who makes the 53 man roster.



The Commanders take on the Ravens 8/27 @7PM ET on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/P81C6Yjjz3 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022

Dax Milne:

Dax Milne and Casey Toohill have caught Rivera's attention this preseason pic.twitter.com/GGGNIaIE4z — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022

Rivera highlighted Dax Milne as a player who has stood out recently. Really praised the way he performed in the preseason games — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 23, 2022

Rivera on some deep-cut players standing out to him. Mentions WR Dax Milne and DE Casey Toohill (along with TE Eli Wolf, who is now on IR) — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 23, 2022

Carson Wentz:

Rivera praises Wentz's resilience.



"A lot of things just go off his back ... He's very hard on himself." pic.twitter.com/MjaDXBAPYY — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022

Rivera has been impressed with how resilient Went has been. He’s heard it from people around the league, but it’s been cool to see in person. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 23, 2022

Sonny Jurgensen jersey retirement:

Rivera speaks on the announcement of Sonny Jurgensen's No.9 jersey retirement by Washington. pic.twitter.com/xXUNS7EqPX — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022

Consistency:

Rivera on what he expects from the offense at this point in the preseason:



"I'm thinking of consistency now more than anything else ... little mistakes, we can't have those." pic.twitter.com/0183R2Bm42 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022

Casey Toohill

LIVE: DE Casey Toohill speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/cb9BUj3ODT — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2022

Ryan Kerrigan:

.@Ethan_Cadeaux asked Casey about his thoughts on Kerrigan in a coaching role.



"I shoulda been learning the Saxophone." pic.twitter.com/GtTO8hPlw9 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022

Casey Toohill addressing the media. Said it’s been awesome having Ryan Kerrigan shadowing the defensive coaches during practice. It’s been a dream come true to pick his brain on things — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 23, 2022

Working with Ryan Kerrigan has been a joy for Casey Toohill. Toohill used to watch Kerrigan highlights in high school (and joked that he did so in music class and suffered as a saxophonist because of it) pic.twitter.com/smtPqPRAw7 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 23, 2022

Chase Young:

Toohill on what he's learned from Chase Young



He notes the massive impact he's had on the team during his injury.@PeteHaileyNBCS pic.twitter.com/tIBHh6hkEK — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022

Chase Young has been very helpful with giving pointers on technique, Toohill said. Added that it’s been like having another coach on the sideline — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 23, 2022

Goals:

Toohill provides some insight into how goal setting and thought process changes as an NFL player progresses through their career. pic.twitter.com/TI8NUBeykl — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022

Carson Wentz:

Toohill on playing with Wentz in Philly:



"I was a 7th round pick, he had no reason to be but he was always kind to me." pic.twitter.com/DWD1MdMYvD — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022

First practice:

Toohill reflects on his rough first practice. pic.twitter.com/1ezk1Rbrxz — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022

Ravens preseason record:

Toohill on the Ravens preseason record:



"That would be great ... but that doesn't change our focus." pic.twitter.com/zrMZdv1S61 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022

Cornelius Lucas

LIVE: OT Cornelius Lucas speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/luJlEmMIyJ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2022

Goals:

When asked what type of celebration would be most fitting if the Commanders pull off a streak-ending win over the Ravens on Saturday, Cornelius went the food route @JPFinlayNBCS agrees pic.twitter.com/bZSwHguD2q — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022

Commanders T Cornelius Lucas said they snap the Ravens' preseason win streak he might celebrate with chicken wings.



— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 23, 2022

Healthy:

Reporter: "Do you still have any discomfort from your injury/illness? (he declined to provide specifics of the situation)"



Cornelius Lucas: "I'm free as a bird." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 23, 2022

Carson Wentz/Taylor Heinicke:

I love talking with OT Cornelius Lucas. Always insightful and funny. Says the biggest difference between Wentz and Heinicke is that Wentz is taller. He adds that Wentz likes popcorn. pic.twitter.com/kIgBmwNZ1y — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 23, 2022

Offensive line:

. @JPFinlayNBCS : How much time does it take a swing tackle to gel with the o-line?



Lucas: Life comes at you fast. There is no time pic.twitter.com/mS3OR3Vzbr — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 23, 2022

The Washington Commanders were back on the practice field this morning after this week’s roster cuts were announced to get down to 81 players by today’s 4pm deadline. The big headline was obviously Chase Young being moved to the Reserve/PUP list which will keep him out for at least the first 4 games of the season.

QB warmups

Here are some quarterbacks throwing into nets: pic.twitter.com/WIXfQLTRH2 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 23, 2022

Returning players:

Some positive notes here: Wes Schweitzer and Andrew Nor participated in 11-on-11 drills, which they didn’t do yesterday. JD McKissic also participating in 7-on-7 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 23, 2022

Injury updates:

Looks like Phidarian Mathis is getting his left ankle taped.



New TE Jake Hausmann is also in the trainer's tent. https://t.co/thyS2DwxK3 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 23, 2022

A few guardian caps still out there

Charles Leno Jr. and JD McKissic are also still wearing the caps https://t.co/p7EnDqvynw — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 23, 2022

Center Montez Sweat:

Montez Sweat is taking reps at center … on scout team. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 23, 2022

Carson Wentz —-> Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin just had a beautiful toe-tap fade in the corner of the end zone during red zone drills. We’re not allowed to film it, but the team is so I’m guessing it’ll be on their website later. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 23, 2022

“Great ball, 11! Great ball!” Chase Young yells after Carson Wentz finds Terry McLaurin in the back of the end zone. McLaurin held onto it as he tumbled to the ground and into the dirt. Fun sequence. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 23, 2022

Jonathan Allen vs Saahdiq Charles

Jon Allen and Saahdiq Charles tumbled to the ground after a collision. Allen a tick slow to get up. Tiny limp, but he's standing on the sideline. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 23, 2022

Chris Harris