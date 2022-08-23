All aTwitter: 23 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have activated TE Logan Thomas from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List after passing his physical pic.twitter.com/5DlTDZPUPy— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2022
When asked about the competition for the starting TE spot, Thomas says there is no competition.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 22, 2022
" I personally believe I'm the starter." pic.twitter.com/57eXOyIbs7
We have made multiple roster moves— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2022
— Claimed TE Kendall Blanton off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams
— Signed TE Jake Hausmann
Placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:
DE Bunmi Rotimi
TE Eli Wolf
Kendall Blanton’s position coach in college was Joe Jon Finley. Finley’s NFL playing career included stints in Detroit with Martin Mayhew, and in Carolina with Ron Rivera #HTTC— T M (@reshmanuel) August 21, 2022
Depending on the coverage - in quarters or C4 they’re off for example — that’s true for every team. Sometimes 3 is up and 29 off. Sometimes both up. 3 sometimes plays too deep when off and allows big cushion. About playing with vision and driving on ball.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 21, 2022
Definite plays they did. But I hear this after every game and every game I see examples of playing up. Other teams play off and stop teams. Sometimes some guys too much cushion (3). But I haven’t finished rewatching all 22 and will get back to you on this.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 21, 2022
Jackson gives more cushion than Fuller on a consistent basis; more comfort level but often 1 yard deeper than KF. On one play that cushion hurt, but was not tested on it otherwise. Sometimes depends on route combo and he defended some downfield b/c of alignment.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 21, 2022
Finally, I do think at times WJ gives up too much ground in this look to protect down the field. It could hurt some games, yes... Big plays came off some breakdowns -- lose contain on outside (once); KC beaten down the middle when CBs blitz; mahomes being mahomes— John Keim (@john_keim) August 21, 2022
Much to like about Sam Howell but things to clean up too. This rep was similar to last week. Clear to see the arm to drive the ball to the deep out on a rope. However, looks odd to see four hitch steps up into the pocket on this kind of throw pic.twitter.com/Ugmo1VJPsL— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 21, 2022
Head Hunting pic.twitter.com/JC0VHapRTM— Shaka Toney (@SackA_Toney) August 22, 2022
Nice get off and bend around the edge by Shaka Toney here. LT can't keep up and Toney closes quickly on the QB for the sack pic.twitter.com/a9tp9uAYmF— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022
Where the Commanders' receivers lined up through two preseason games. pic.twitter.com/pcD2ALBrYu— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 21, 2022
Through two preseason games, opponents are 20 of 33 against Washington on third down.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022
Washington 6th; value up 33 percent over last year. https://t.co/oGe5gADe8y— John Keim (@john_keim) August 22, 2022
Knowing D.C. had a dog mascot for the ‘42 championship (h/t @HurQlez for the knowledge), pairing a hog (nod to the 80s) with a boxer could be a tag team hoot for Washington. #HTTC #conceptart #fanart #sketch pic.twitter.com/XYN9CF76z7— Bryan Flynn (@brydfly) August 21, 2022
Oh sure, okay then.pic.twitter.com/5Qs2nuDMUL— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 21, 2022
So I’m done watching back all of Trevor Lawrence’s throws so far this preseason, and I think it’s time for people to slightly adjust their expectations for the Jags this year (in a good way).— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 22, 2022
In March, the Texans gave FB Andy Janovich a $2M signing bonus and $500,000 in guaranteed salary. On Sunday, he was released. https://t.co/tp3gtk6Spl— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 21, 2022
Trade! The #Raiders are sending QB Nick Mullens to the #Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2022
A new potential backup for Kirk Cousins. pic.twitter.com/wZmYddMmay
The #Bills also released veteran WR/returner Tavon Austin.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 22, 2022
TOM’S BACK pic.twitter.com/y2iMsnJVwL— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 22, 2022
Our long national nightmare is over. https://t.co/EEvALumjXN— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) August 22, 2022
"Mike Gesicki... has also struggled in this new scheme. TEs must be able to block in this scheme, and that is not [his] strong suit. Will Miami potentially try to trade him?" - Rick Spielman— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 22, 2022
National Perception : Wentz is inaccurate, holds ball too long & turns it over. Matt Ryan is an upgrade.— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) August 21, 2022
Reality from ‘21:
Sacks: Wentz 32, Ryan 40
INT’s: Wentz 7, Ryan 12
QBR; Wentz 9th, Ryan 21st
Good luck with that receiving core in Indy Matty Ice pic.twitter.com/Yyw1EOHtDv
Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan right now pic.twitter.com/zTj83WVHky— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) August 22, 2022
Interesting convo here from folks that know the league pic.twitter.com/k32ORuyD8C— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2022
Carson Wentz.— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 22, 2022
Daniel Jones.
Dak Prescott.
Jalen Hurts.
Which NFC East QB is under the most pressure? pic.twitter.com/faUKCZsEGM
Look, I'm not big into "revenge games" but MAN...the Commanders play the Colts on October 30th. We gotta get that one for Carson. The way Irsay has dragged this man is ridiculous. I might have to go to that one.— Disco (@discoque5) August 22, 2022
Wentz has been working on short, quick passes in the pre-season. Exactly what he should be doing (he’s at 6/2.40) https://t.co/EDyRLy34n4— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) August 23, 2022
Wide receivers are wearing 32 and people just go about their daily lives like nothing is wrong— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 22, 2022
Making fake lettuce which is usually displayed in the windows of restaurants so you "know what you're going to eat" - Japan pic.twitter.com/SBtXG0WPel— How Things Are Manufactured (@fastworkers6) August 21, 2022
