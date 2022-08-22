Daily Slop: Commanders defense showing same flaws as last year; Washington’s backfield should be dynamic regardless of pecking order

Washington's backfield should be dynamic regardless of the pecking order | RSN

What's the depth chart look like for Washington's running backs? Pete Hailey believes that doesn't matter as much as the group's overall potential.

Commanders tight end Logan Thomas to practice for first time in 2022 - The Washington Post

Thomas hasn't played for the Commanders since he tore his ACL, MCL, medial meniscus and lateral meniscus in 2021.

Commanders Talk: 3rd Downs vs Chiefs - Defensive & Offensive Game Film | My Thoughts - BnG Sessions

'Haven't reached their level': Commanders lacking consistency in preseason | RSN

NBC Sports Washington's Jordan Giorgio, Brian Mitchell and Santana Moss discuss why aside from a few individual bright spots the Commanders have underdelivered this preseason.

Carson Wentz describes Commanders offense's shortcomings in loss to Chiefs | RSN

The Washington Commanders offense had issues staying on the field during Saturday's loss to Kansas City. New quarterback Carson Wentz describes what the team needs to do better.

Commanders' defense showing same flaws in preseason as last year - Washington Times

There was one play from Saturday's 24-14 preseason loss that particularly bothered Ron Rivera, one that irked him enough that the Commanders coach brought it up as an example to illustrate his team's lack of discipline in the pass rush.

Five takeaways from the Commanders’ preseason loss to the Chiefs - The Washington Post

Washington's defense game-planned for Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs, but still struggled. That, plus more takeaways from Saturday's preseason loss.

Stock Up, Stock Down: Washington Commanders 2nd Preseason Game