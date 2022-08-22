Ron Rivera Presser: Logan Thomas will work his way back to the field, and catching passes from Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/b9dgKCYeZV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2022
Disciplined pass rush:
Ron Rivera addressing the media. Reiterated against that the defensive line has to be disciplined with their pass rush.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022
Who plays vs Baltimore?:
Ron Rivera says it's "way too early" to assess which players will go Saturday in Baltimore.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 22, 2022
Logan Thomas:
Rivera said it's very nice to get Logan Thomas off the PUP list. The next step is to see him practice, which will hopefully by soon— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022
Ron Rivera on Logan Thomas: "The next step is to see him in practice... best thing is, this is a step."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 22, 2022
On if he knows about Thomas' availability for the opener: "No... [but] as long as he continues to progress there's some good things."
Connection with Carson Wentz:
Rivera says he does not need to see preseason reps with Logan and Carson before playing them together. pic.twitter.com/lNkh3nmPYS— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 22, 2022
Logans Thomas' connection with Carson Wentz is going to be good to see, Rivera. He also wants to see how Thomas's presence influences the rest of the TEs in the room— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022
Logan Thomas will not play in Saturday's game. All about getting reps in practice.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 22, 2022
Today he was catching passes from Carson Wentz today during downtime for the offense.
Offensive line:
Ron Rivera not messing around - "I dont have to give you an injury report right now" when pressed about the O-line. Good news is Schweitzer and Norwell were back at prax and that's a good sign for Week 1— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2022
Antonio Gibson:
Rivera said when Gibson gets in space, the RB can be special. That's his forte— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022
More offensive options:
Ron Rivera is confident that the team has 'a lot more' offensive options this year compared to last year. pic.twitter.com/er56mqPWIN— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 22, 2022
Blocks below the knee:
Following the hit on Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux yesterday vs. Browns, Rivera is hopeful the league will be more proactive in reviewing similar hits.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 22, 2022
Logan Thomas was injured last year with a similar hit. pic.twitter.com/8QCNiskLOS
Logan Thomas
LIVE: TE Logan Thomas speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/npap6FjZ4y— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2022
Back with the team:
"Felt good to be back." pic.twitter.com/xKVhzGbayk— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 22, 2022
Logan Thomas addressing the media now. Said it felt good to be back at practice in some capacity. Felt good to be with the team again— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022
Return timetable:
Logan Thomas says it's still to be determined whether he will play Game 1 vs. Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/2fKmT5NAG0— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 22, 2022
Thomas said the staff is watching him closely to determine when he can be a full participant in practice. He thinks it will be sometime soon, but he doesn't have a full timetable— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022
Logan Thomas isn't sure of the plan with him participating in full practices -- or Week 1 -- but he's excited to be back on the main field with the team after so much solo time rehabbing.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 22, 2022
Testing numbers:
"All that stuff was better than it was last year at this time ... For me it's just now about integrating contact back into my daily routine." pic.twitter.com/eQiEn7kMvw— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 22, 2022
Logan Thomas tells us that some of his jumping/landing test numbers (they evaluate those somehow) are better than where they were a year ago pre-injury. Reiterates his interest in playing in Week 1 but he’s not going to force it pic.twitter.com/hYFSyhhQsr— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 22, 2022
Family support:
Thomas said he's had a lot of good teammates who have checked in on him. Also thanked his family for supporting him through the process— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022
Dirty hits:
Logan Thomas suffered a knee injury from a hit that was essentially the reverse of what Kayvon Thibideaux took. Thomas is obviously not a fan of hits below the knee. Said players are actually coached to hit above the knee.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 22, 2022
Catching passes from Carson Wentz:
Thomas said he spent the special teams periods at practice today getting reps in with Carson pic.twitter.com/QmzvKTOpYq— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 22, 2022
TE1:
When asked about the competition for the starting TE spot, Thomas says there is no competition.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 22, 2022
" I personally believe I'm the starter." pic.twitter.com/57eXOyIbs7
Darrick Forrest
Mental reps:
Darrick Forrest addressing the media. Said the biggest growth in a year has been his mental game. He didn't get much action on the field last season, but he was getting a lot of mental reps while he recovered— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022
