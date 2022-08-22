 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Practice

Washington hits the field for practice

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders returned to the practice field today after Saturday’s 24-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Several players sat out that game, but returned to practice(mostly on a limited basis). Logan Thomas was activated from the PUP list and participated in individual drills while wear a brace on his surgically repaired knee. Washington added two tight ends today, as they still have the majority of that group on the side field. Several offensive linemen returned to the field today, but are being eased into team drills.

Logan Thomas is back!

Tight end side field

Benjamin St-Juste

Returning players

Wes Schweitzer

Terry McLaurin warming up

Brian Robinson

J.D. McKissic

Jonathan Williams

Ramping up the starting guards

William Jackson INT

Carson Wentz ---> Jahan Dotson

Carson Wentz —-> Logan Thomas

Jamin Davis

