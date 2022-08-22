Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Practice

The Washington Commanders returned to the practice field today after Saturday’s 24-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Several players sat out that game, but returned to practice(mostly on a limited basis). Logan Thomas was activated from the PUP list and participated in individual drills while wear a brace on his surgically repaired knee. Washington added two tight ends today, as they still have the majority of that group on the side field. Several offensive linemen returned to the field today, but are being eased into team drills.

Logan Thomas is back!

Washington Roster Moves: Logan Thomas activated from PUP; Two more TEs added https://t.co/93vqqyEVuJ — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 22, 2022

Logan Thomas sporting a knee brace, but he’s participating in individual. Washington’s tight end is also stocking back up. Four players working and Bates, Turner and Hodges working off to the side of them. pic.twitter.com/kK0bKyDquE — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 22, 2022

Logan Thomas going through individual drills. Wearing a brace but looks explosive. pic.twitter.com/xToF0LVNlv — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022

Tight end side field

The injured tight ends: pic.twitter.com/WwApkSxZt9 — John Keim (@john_keim) August 22, 2022

Benjamin St-Juste

Benjamin St-Juste is among those not practicing today. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 22, 2022

Returning players

Charles Leno and Andrew Norwell are both back out at practice today after missing the game Saturday #HTTC pic.twitter.com/TXCNkYeeCP — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 22, 2022

Players on the field today:

Norwell

Leno

Schweitzer

Thomas

Samuel

McKissic



Nice day for the Commanders to get some key players back — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022

Wes Schweitzer

We’ve reached the point of August where the Guardian Caps are no longer mandatory. Looks like to me that Wes Schweitzer is the only Commander who has elected to keep it on pic.twitter.com/qJQaFet6Qd — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 22, 2022

Terry McLaurin warming up

Terry McLaurin getting loose for the day pic.twitter.com/dOatAKKyv5 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022

Brian Robinson

Brian Robinson did not like this drill. pic.twitter.com/rJcviQ2ooo — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 22, 2022

J.D. McKissic

Brian Robinson Jr. tells JD he’ll give him $20 if he’s able to get through the mini hurdles without knocking one down. McKissic gets through with no mistakes, but Randy Jordan rules that he didn’t complete the entire gauntlet pic.twitter.com/oYr1M6duJA — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 22, 2022

Jonathan Williams

Doesn't look like Jonathan Williams is practicing. No sign of him. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 22, 2022

Ramping up the starting guards

Saahdiq and Monteiro are the starting guards to start team drills. Looks like Washington is taking things easy with Norwell and Schweitzer — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022

Leno, Norwell and Schweitzer are not doing team drills. Keith Ismael in for Roullier too, though I think Roullier might have got a rep initially.



Also, Corn Elder was being evaluated for a concussion in Saturday’s game, but he’s practicing. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 22, 2022

William Jackson INT

WJ3 opens 7-on-7 drills with an INT. Wentz was targeting McLaurin on the play — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022

Carson Wentz ---> Jahan Dotson

Wentz unloads a bomb to Jahan Dotson, who makes the catch near the 10-yard line. Wentz put the ball exactly where he needed to — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022

Carson Wentz —-> Logan Thomas

During special teams periods today, Logan Thomas has been a part of the crew on the other field that's catching passes from Carson Wentz. Squeezing out whatever reps they can — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 22, 2022

