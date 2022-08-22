Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Practice

The Washington Commanders returned to the practice field today after Saturday’s 24-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Several players sat out that game, but returned to practice(mostly on a limited basis). Logan Thomas was activated from the PUP list and participated in individual drills while wear a brace on his surgically repaired knee. Washington added two tight ends today, as they still have the majority of that group on the side field. Several offensive linemen returned to the field today, but are being eased into team drills.
Logan Thomas is back!
Washington Roster Moves: Logan Thomas activated from PUP; Two more TEs added https://t.co/93vqqyEVuJ— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 22, 2022
Welcome back @LoganThomasSr_6 pic.twitter.com/9PwiJ6Pm6o— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2022
Logan Thomas sporting a knee brace, but he’s participating in individual. Washington’s tight end is also stocking back up. Four players working and Bates, Turner and Hodges working off to the side of them. pic.twitter.com/kK0bKyDquE— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 22, 2022
Logan Thomas going through individual drills. Wearing a brace but looks explosive. pic.twitter.com/xToF0LVNlv— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022
Tight end side field
The injured tight ends: pic.twitter.com/WwApkSxZt9— John Keim (@john_keim) August 22, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste
Benjamin St-Juste is among those not practicing today.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 22, 2022
Returning players
Charles Leno and Andrew Norwell are both back out at practice today after missing the game Saturday #HTTC pic.twitter.com/TXCNkYeeCP— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 22, 2022
Players on the field today:— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022
Norwell
Leno
Schweitzer
Thomas
Samuel
McKissic
Nice day for the Commanders to get some key players back
Wes Schweitzer
We’ve reached the point of August where the Guardian Caps are no longer mandatory. Looks like to me that Wes Schweitzer is the only Commander who has elected to keep it on pic.twitter.com/qJQaFet6Qd— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 22, 2022
Terry McLaurin warming up
Terry McLaurin getting loose for the day pic.twitter.com/dOatAKKyv5— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022
Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson did not like this drill. pic.twitter.com/rJcviQ2ooo— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 22, 2022
J.D. McKissic
Brian Robinson Jr. tells JD he’ll give him $20 if he’s able to get through the mini hurdles without knocking one down. McKissic gets through with no mistakes, but Randy Jordan rules that he didn’t complete the entire gauntlet pic.twitter.com/oYr1M6duJA— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 22, 2022
Jonathan Williams
Doesn't look like Jonathan Williams is practicing. No sign of him.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 22, 2022
Ramping up the starting guards
Saahdiq and Monteiro are the starting guards to start team drills. Looks like Washington is taking things easy with Norwell and Schweitzer— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022
Leno, Norwell and Schweitzer are not doing team drills. Keith Ismael in for Roullier too, though I think Roullier might have got a rep initially.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 22, 2022
Also, Corn Elder was being evaluated for a concussion in Saturday’s game, but he’s practicing.
William Jackson INT
WJ3 opens 7-on-7 drills with an INT. Wentz was targeting McLaurin on the play— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022
Carson Wentz ---> Jahan Dotson
Wentz unloads a bomb to Jahan Dotson, who makes the catch near the 10-yard line. Wentz put the ball exactly where he needed to— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Logan Thomas
During special teams periods today, Logan Thomas has been a part of the crew on the other field that's catching passes from Carson Wentz. Squeezing out whatever reps they can— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 22, 2022
Jamin Davis
Really impressive PBU from Jamin Davis while covering Gibson. Pass from Wentz was a little low, but Gibson still could have caught it. Davis made the dive to swat the ball away— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2022
