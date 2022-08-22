Washington Roster Moves: Logan Thomas activated from PUP; Two more TEs added

Washington made some minor moves over the weekend that have now been officially announced by the team. They claimed TE Kendall Blanton off of waivers from the Los Angeles Rams, and also signed journeyman free agent TE Jake Hausmann. Blanton is an interesting pickup who played in the NFC Championship game last season, and had 5 catches for 57 yards.

Washington also placed DE Bunmi Rotimi and TE Eli Wolf on injured reserve. Bunmi Rotimi was reportedly wearing a walking boot after leaving Saturday's game with a leg injury. Eli Wolf was the last healthy TE standing vs the Chiefs on Saturday, but now joins Washington's long list of injured tight ends which led to today'roster moves.

The biggest news from today's flurry of roster moves is obviously Logan Thomas being activated off of the PUP list. He tore his ACL after a dirty hit from Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue when Washington played the Raiders in Las Vegas on December 5th. Thomas's initial prognosis was no ACL tear, but further tests revealed he did in fact have a tear and needed season-ending surgery. The injury was even more extensive than that.

“Obviously last year, there was a little confusion of what [the injury] actually was, so we went into surgery. Theycut it open, figured out what it was…it ended up being ACL, MCL and repair both meniscus.”

Thomas set a goal to be ready for Week 1, which would be a 9 month recovery. This seemed out of reach due to the nature of the injury, but Thomas maintained that he was on track with his recovery throughout the offseason. Now he is able to practice with the team and should be available for Washington when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at FedEx Field on September 11th.

We have activated TE Logan Thomas from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List after passing his physical pic.twitter.com/5DlTDZPUPy — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2022

We have made multiple roster moves

— Claimed TE Kendall Blanton off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams

— Signed TE Jake Hausmann



Placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:

DE Bunmi Rotimi

TE Eli Wolf — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2022

Washington has until 4pm tomorrow to cut their roster down to 81 players(David Bada allows the team to carry 1 extra player during the offseason).