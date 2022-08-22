All aTwitter: 22 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Rotimi suffered a leg injury in Saturday's game. Thought he had a good camp rushing quarterbacks. Had a chance to stick. Bummer.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 21, 2022
Commanders Tried Out DL Malcom Brown https://t.co/A9RafnglCf pic.twitter.com/h4f0ULhBfN— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 21, 2022
August 21, 2022
Wentz didn't have his checkdown to that side with TE in blocking, so no other option that side. Has to run or throw away, can't turn back.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 21, 2022
Ideally, Wentz anticipates CB matching sail or feels timing is off & progresses to back side dig, where he had a throwing window on time
“Check downs are positive plays. If we called a run on 1st down & got 7 yds, I'd always see our OL coaches chest bumping each other. If you pass it & check it down & you get 7 yds, its almost like there’s this sense of disappointment. All those yards count the same." Scott Turner pic.twitter.com/HqISO44dbj— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) August 21, 2022
Timing and that “mesh point” on this designed RUB will eventually click.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022
We missed this one, but LOVE the play call here. pic.twitter.com/YxZ6oDO8Tb
I think Rogers has earned a roster spot as TE4. Can’t say the same if Thomas and Bates were healthy, but still think he would’ve if Reyes & Hodges was active.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 21, 2022
Watch @saahdiq pic.twitter.com/RkVR9kpmDV— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 21, 2022
A lot of Fans Disrespect Kendall Fuller and it doesn’t make sense lol he’s the Best Player in this Secondary Hands Down he’s off to a good start already #HTTC— Sway (@swayyrun21) August 21, 2022
Dotson's snap count rose this week from 22 (Wk 1) to 33.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) August 22, 2022
Per PFF, he lined up 13 times in the slot and 18 times out wide.
Curtis Samuel had 12 snaps -- 11 of them in the slot.
This is pretty tough to defend https://t.co/mDbvNhMv7p— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 21, 2022
If it feels like the third down D has been bad forever... well: Since the start of the 2010 season Washington ranks 30th on third downs. They're last since 2018... Happy Sunday!— John Keim (@john_keim) August 21, 2022
I get the "It's just the preseason" crowd. But you would be naive to say that Washington has earned the benefit of the doubt.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 21, 2022
Over the first four games of the season:
Ron Rivera (2yrs): 3-5
Jay Gruden (6yrs) 9-15
Combined 12-20 record in September going back to 2013.#HTTC
Smart commentary from Santana. pic.twitter.com/BKmxkp68gU— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 21, 2022
Bright side: the only QB we play this year close to Mahomes level is an almost 39 y/o Aaron Rodgers with no Davante Adams— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 21, 2022
Sam Howell vs the streak. https://t.co/wkDWEOF7Ts— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 22, 2022
Great graphic from the @Commanders broadcast yesterday. There are only 11 players left on the roster from the pre Rivera era. pic.twitter.com/TxrDigBjjg— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 21, 2022
#Giants rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux told a group of reporters after tonight's game that he's doing fine. Doesn't appear to be anything serious.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2022
TE being able to cut in the core should be illegal. Edges and defensive ends are defenseless players in those positions. Makes no sense that a 6”5 250lb man should have a running start to cut someone knees out from under them.— Shaka Toney (@SackA_Toney) August 22, 2022
#Giants team-approved TV announcers working hard to slam the brakes on any Tyrod-Jones QB controversy.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) August 22, 2022
Yeah Matt Ryan is gonna take the Colts to next level. So glad they got rid of Wentz https://t.co/bQ0bxMS81C pic.twitter.com/VWgapmubQa— Commanding 17-0 (@WashingtonMoes) August 21, 2022
Just spoke to Aqib Talib. In light of the recent tragedy, he is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2022
Dana White's story about Tom Brady almost joining the Raiders in 2020 has renewed speculation that Derek Carr was the unnamed "motherf--ker" to whom Brady referred in 2021. https://t.co/8kybQkfi4f— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 21, 2022
Chase Young got to meet Kevin Hart and looks 3 feet taller pic.twitter.com/GEh8tUAVev— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 21, 2022
