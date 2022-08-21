Commanders Vs. Chiefs (Preseason Game Two) - Studs and Duds

Game two of the “new” preseason should be the tune-up for teams... ie, some coaches like to play their starters for a full quarter or two. Both Andy Reid and Ron Rivera had their starters (or what was left of them health-wise), in the game for over a quarter of football. Being that this is still preseason, and all certainly was not equal (Washington was missing three starting offensive lineman), it’s tough to put too much stock into the first half of this game, but for those who were able to watch the action, things didn’t look good for the Commanders.

There were certainly some suspect calls by the refs, including one egregious pass interference against William Jackson III that even left announcer Trent Green scratching his head. That one call allowed the Chiefs offense to stay on the field after what SHOULD have been a punt situation, and the next play saw Justin Watson burn Kam Curl for a 39 yard gain setting up Kansas City’s first touchdown. That drive set the tone for the rest of the game.

Below are my Studs and Duds of the game, followed by some Notes.

Studs:

Brian Robinson - Robinson started the game in the backfield for the Commanders. It’s very evident that’s he’s a true running back with a good combination of vision and explosion. He had eight carries for 31 yards behind a makeshift offensive line, but the runs he had were quite impressive.

BRob just runs different pic.twitter.com/PZh74Vkhsj — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

Antonio Gibson - It now may be time to use Antonio Gibson as what he really is - a WEAPON. Forcing Gibson into a true running back role may not be fair for the former converted wide receiver, but when used to his strengths as a pass catcher either out of the backfield, or from the slot, he’s a true mismatch nightmare. Gibson caught three passes for 37 yards in about a half of football.

GREAT open-field running by Gibby, but I think Heinicke should have went to Dyami Brown. pic.twitter.com/iMUsD8sZjU — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

Jahan Dotson - Dotson caught his first passes of the preseason yesterday against Kansas City, and the rookie looked smooth and explosive in doing so. He had two receptions for 23 yards in just over a quarter of work.

Jahan Dotson is going to EAT on routes like this all season!!!



He makes it look too easy! pic.twitter.com/bfSpFwsCLB — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

Love how quickly and smoothly Dotson accelerates after the catch.



Great block by Charles and Roullier! pic.twitter.com/tFeCgNveSB — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

Montez Sweat - Sweat was disruptive against the Chiefs’ starters Saturday afternoon. There were times where he generated quick pressure and almost looked unblockable. His motor was running on high throughout the first quarter.

Montez Sweat DESTROYING the left tackle AND blowing through the chip block pic.twitter.com/rszcYKhG1q — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

Sweat doesn’t get pressure on this twist, but watch his speed as he runs the QB out of bounds before the LOS!



Sweat played REALLY well yesterday. pic.twitter.com/DFhdpNshB5 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

Jamin Davis - It’s been reported that Davis has made massive strides this camp, and Saturday’s game showed some of that. I thought Davis was solid against the run and was EXCELLENT (minus one play where I think he was in a Green-Dog and missed his assignment out of the backfield), in coverage. Overall, REALLY good game for the second year linebacker!

Jamin Davis folks!!!



He played well yesterday



BIG steps forward from the 2nd year LB. pic.twitter.com/0KHRd8uWif — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

Mahomes wanted the crosser to Sky Moore here…Jamin Davis took it away.



Curl wasn’t in bad coverage, but Patrick makes a throw only a few in the league can make here for the TD. pic.twitter.com/58g7dTUFeP — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

Shaka Toney - I understand this was against the Chiefs’ reserves, but Toney looked lightning quick out of his stance and got pressure (including 1 1⁄ 2 sacks) on the afternoon.

I understand this is against backups, but Shaka makes this look TOO easy! pic.twitter.com/o3dQGhDYwV — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

Kendall Fuller - Fuller did give up a touchdown early in the game, but his coverage was good - just happened to be a perfect thrown by Mahomes to a big receiver. Aside from that, Fuller was pretty damn good!

Good play here by Fuller on 2nd and 6 with the pass defended! pic.twitter.com/hjVKwyNI9a — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

Beautiful play in coverage by Kendall Fuller!!



This was the second nice play he made on this drive. pic.twitter.com/EoCdL4ZkWO — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

Duds:

Keith Ismael - In my opinion, there is no way Keith Ismael makes this football team. He’s just not very good, and that was on full display again Saturday. He’s a human traffic cone.

Just a horrible effort here by Keith Ismael ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Vdl9WT9s66 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

Sahdiq Charles - I’m starting to have my doubts, even with his position flexibility, that Charles makes this football team. He’s been massively inconsistent, and in my opinion, has been outplayed by the rookie Chris Paul - who also has position flex.

3rd and 2. Your NOT stopping BRob!



But I have to ask - what the HELL is Charles doing? RBob literally runs right up his back and knocks him flying 5 yards forward



You have to fire off the ball and MOVE you a$$! pic.twitter.com/AX8Cmj2kXh — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

Kam Curl - Kam is one of my favorite players on this football team, but I think we can all agree that yesterday’s performance wasn’t his best. He still showed some moments, but the bad outweighed the good.

3rd and 10 - this is flat out UNACCEPTABLE!



Curl gets absolutely abused here.



We HAVE to be able to get off the field on 3rd down!!! pic.twitter.com/PKF42ljMyN — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

Not the best game from Kam Curl yesterday…



Missed some tackles and blew some coverages. pic.twitter.com/rwEYkNrCUD — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

Danny Johnson - For the second week in a row, Danny Johnson is a dud. He just looks lost out there in coverage and is getting abused by the Little Sisters of the Poor.

Corn Elder - For someone fighting to make this roster, dropping an easy interception in the endzone isn’t a good look. He’s done nothing special through two games that makes me say he should make the 53.

- Carson Wentz, playing behind an o-line missing three starters, look just OK. What I do think he did a nice job of was taking what the defense gave him and not forcing anything.

Good protection. Carson finds McLaurin in the middle of the field.



What I like about this pass is that he intentionally throws him out of harm. pic.twitter.com/6mwCzjl9H0 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

- Taylor Heinicke was typical Taylor Heinicke. He threw some nice balls, but also threw his receivers into what could have been big trouble. The one to Dyami below was a good example of this.

Do not like this throw AT ALL. This is a hospital ball. The LB could have taken Brown’s head clean off! pic.twitter.com/K9Eth0Pvkm — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

- Overall, the defensive interior played well against the run. I saw Allen, Payne, Mathis and Wise all flash during the game.

D-Line played pretty well yesterday, and starters played good against the run!



Allen gets good penetration here and Payne and LB’s clean it up pic.twitter.com/iTN6aKKiEs — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

- Jeremy Reaves continues to play undisciplined football. He made some really good plays, but also needs to understand when to hold up.

Love this play by Jeremy Reaves! pic.twitter.com/5Aiq6HwIsK — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

- Cam Sims hauled in a heck of a touchdown catch from Heinicke in the back of the endzone.

Nice throw by Taylor! Heck of a catch by Sims! pic.twitter.com/qwS3K4UV74 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

- Sam Howell wasn’t a dud this game, but he was no where near as sharp as he was last week. The interception was bad, and he SHOULD have had an easy touchdown to Dyami Brown that he underthrew.

Dyami had the DB’s TOASTED. Howell has to lead him and it’s an easy 6! pic.twitter.com/nlHfasC5Qz — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 21, 2022

- I haven’t been impressed with Cole Holcomb at MIKE. He looked a bit slow and a bit lost in coverage yesterday.