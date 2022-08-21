All aTwitter: 21 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Brian Robinson looked excellent in the opening series. 4.7 a pop on three carries.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 20, 2022
Always falling forward with violence behind his pads.
pic.twitter.com/AoVCO2bqDx
Six of Brian Robinson Jr.'s eight carries at the Chiefs each resulted in either a run of at least five yards or a first down. He's physical, runs and falls forward and doesn't fumble. Add in what's happening with Antonio Gibson, and Robinson clearly is the #Commanders' new RB1.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) August 20, 2022
Same concept McKissic got a big gain last week. Quick seam or H Post. Shallow cross vacates space behind it for Gibson out of the backfield. Nice moves after the catch by Gibson pic.twitter.com/SDJ9iDOhEo— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022
Shoutout to Eli Wolf, who is Washington's lone healthy tight end (out of six guys!!!!!), signed with the team a couple of weeks ago and has made multiple grabs today— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 20, 2022
McLaurin dig route pic.twitter.com/PtIm24IwnU— Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 20, 2022
After a penalty on 3rd and 5 makes it 3rd and 10, on the very next play Wentz is sacked for a loss of 6 yards.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 20, 2022
Horrible sequence for Washington.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/R0HTeNG1rD
Just like Gibson's fumble, the Wentz third-down play will stick with us because it confirms what we fear: Carson often saves his worst plays for the least opportune moments.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 20, 2022
Real nice ball by Heinicke and a great look at Cam Sims' catch radius, extending out to make the grab in the back of the end zone for the TD pic.twitter.com/Pjygnn2rx5— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022
Pistol triple option with Sam Howell in preseason? pic.twitter.com/uLaXsB2pLy— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022
Chief bring a 0 blitz vs Sam Howell on 3rd down, Howell stays poised and finds his crosser over the middle for a first down pic.twitter.com/BrmDZlOecm— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022
3rd and 13, Howell takes a shot on a go ball down the sideline to Dyami Brown. Throw needed maybe a foot or two more distance on it to be absolutely perfect. Just enough for the DB to get his hand in and break it up pic.twitter.com/ruLmeSo3CX— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022
Sam Howell's comeback effort ends with a bad looking INT. Throws the ball outside without any receiver nearby. Easily intercepted. pic.twitter.com/E9xJwrts3x— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022
It's only preseason, I get it. But man that third down D is a huge problem. Twice stopped them for no yards on first down -- key! yet still gave up first downs on 3-6 and 3-10 -- issue!— John Keim (@john_keim) August 20, 2022
I know it's Mahomes and the Chiefs, but considering they couldnt stop Baker last week, my concern level with this starting defensive group is not going down— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 20, 2022
"Maybe they're not who we think they are ... I don't know."@JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/dAIJu01vn0— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 20, 2022
Mahomes is great. He does this to everybody. That said, Commanders 1st team has been outscored 24-0 through 2+ quarters.— Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) August 20, 2022
I spend the preseason trying not to just confirm my own priors.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 20, 2022
But I was worried about the defense all spring. 2021 was rough. Rivera opted not to upgrade LB/ secondary inexplicably. Also let two key DTs leave. They'd better hope JDR's group flips a switch in SEP. #Commanders
I ain’t trippin off the offense, no NFL level TE’s, no starting guards, no JD..but this defense…— Dre (@DCSportsDre) August 20, 2022
https://t.co/B28kBEqguS pic.twitter.com/MVOtH0MRY9— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 21, 2022
In listening to Ron's presser, it sounds like rush discipline is yet again a major concern for him on defense (it's a topic he talked about multiple times in 2021). Well, when you fire the D-line coach and it's still happening...— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 20, 2022
If only we had a coach whose job it was to figure out this sort of thing. A defensive-minded coach to devise strategies and tactics that fully exploit our players’ abilities. To coordinate, so to speak.— James Knode (@james_knode) August 20, 2022
Jack Del Rio won’t make it to game 4 if the D struggles early in the season when it counts. Chris Harris is waiting in the wings as we speak.— Zac (@DCzWall) August 20, 2022
Can’t sit here & see the same thing year after year performance-wise & believe there’s nothing to be concerned about because it’s preseason. No need to panic but have some situational awareness lol. Ask yourself what were past problems & have they shown itself the past 2 wks.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 21, 2022
I could copy and paste my tweets from last season and nobody would notice.— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) August 20, 2022
I guess Washington is out rushing Kansas City.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) August 20, 2022
Look at the score and tell me how much the running game matters in 2022.
Y’all, I hate to say it, but we’re gonna need a new RG after Trey Smith goes to jail for murdering Jamin Davis. pic.twitter.com/uz4KLlJqrN— Mike (@rad_nonsense_49) August 20, 2022
It's always weird seeing the Native American themed chants, taunts and hand signs now after being told how toxic it was for so long.— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) August 20, 2022
Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral suffers Lisfranc injury, likely season-ending. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/WSvSGZdBHN— NFL (@NFL) August 20, 2022
Trevor Lawrence is trending upward, while Kenny Pickett is poised for a promotion. Here's what we learned from the Steelers' preseason win over the Jaguars, via @TheNickShookhttps://t.co/kNHRj4jmcT pic.twitter.com/42QPCviUAw— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 21, 2022
Dana White says Brady and Gronk ➡️ Raiders "was almost a done deal." #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/buWEXxi5Ho— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 21, 2022
