Washington falls to the Chiefs 24-14 in another sloppy preseason game

Washington has a lot of work to do before Week 1

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders were able to score a touchdown in the 2nd half, but had a lot of issues across the board. Taylor Heinicke led a touchdown drive in the 1st half and Sam Howell had one in the 2nd half capped off by a Jaret Patterson TD. The offense didn’t have much more success throughout the game, and their final drive ended with a pretty bad INT within Washington’s 20 by rookie Sam Howell.

Several players left with injuries which is not good for a team that is already thin at multiple positions. Bunmi Rotimi left with a leg injury, Corn Elder entered the concussion protocol, and rookie Armani Rogers also left the field. Eli Wolf was the only healthy TE left at the end of the game, and was able to haul in a pass.

1st Half

Washington came into Kansas City to work some things out on offense and defense, but it was a lot of the same for both sides of the ball. Third downs continue to be a problem, and the disparity between the teams was pretty evident in the first half. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored twice while Carson and Wentz and the Commanders couldn’t put points on the board. Taylor Heinicke came in and led a scoring drive before the half, finding Cam Sims in the endzone after both players took big hits a few plays earlier

3rd Quarter

Percy Butler hit/penalty

Kick returners stay bad

Bunmi Rotimi injured

Corn Elder injured

Daniel Wise

Sam Howell time

Just a little short

Sack-A-Toney

Armani Rogers to the locker room

Howell option

Offense stalled

4th Quarter

Punt returner search continues

Peak preseason: The game stops because the chains broke

Tight End depth tested

Alex Erickson makes a big move

Sam Howell —-> Dax Milne

Zebra training

Jaret Patterson TD

Sam Howell INT

Can’t stop a broken play

