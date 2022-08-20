Washington falls to the Chiefs 24-14 in another sloppy preseason game

The Washington Commanders were able to score a touchdown in the 2nd half, but had a lot of issues across the board. Taylor Heinicke led a touchdown drive in the 1st half and Sam Howell had one in the 2nd half capped off by a Jaret Patterson TD. The offense didn’t have much more success throughout the game, and their final drive ended with a pretty bad INT within Washington’s 20 by rookie Sam Howell.

Several players left with injuries which is not good for a team that is already thin at multiple positions. Bunmi Rotimi left with a leg injury, Corn Elder entered the concussion protocol, and rookie Armani Rogers also left the field. Eli Wolf was the only healthy TE left at the end of the game, and was able to haul in a pass.

Washington came into Kansas City to work some things out on offense and defense, but it was a lot of the same for both sides of the ball. Third downs continue to be a problem, and the disparity between the teams was pretty evident in the first half. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored twice while Carson and Wentz and the Commanders couldn’t put points on the board. Taylor Heinicke came in and led a scoring drive before the half, finding Cam Sims in the endzone after both players took big hits a few plays earlier

3rd Quarter

Percy Butler hit/penalty

They'll always throw that flag for contact on a sliding QB...



But I think that flag was probably a bit harsh. That was a LATE slide. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 20, 2022

And now Washington's defense just let the Chiefs INTO field goal range with an unnecessary roughness penalty.https://t.co/yHQbmS2UzO — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2022

Kick returners stay bad

Washington's kick returners not having room to roam (and not getting far). I imagine Ron Rivera will be thrilled with this postgame. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 20, 2022

The #Commanders should abandon returning kickoffs. They suck at it.



The @NFL is begging you, pleading with you to take the ball at the 25 and that's unofficially SEVEN times this preseason that they've fallen short of the freebie. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 20, 2022

Bunmi Rotimi injured

Bunmi Rotimi has a leg injury and his status is questionable. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2022

Corn Elder injured

CB Corn Elder is helped off the field by trainers. Going in the medical evaluation tent now. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2022

DE Bunmi Rotimi was downgraded to OUT with a leg injury.



And CB Corn Elder is in the concussion protocol. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2022

Daniel Wise

Gotta say I've been impressed with how Daniel Wise has looked in these preseason games. He's been disruptive at times and has been putting pressure on QBs. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 20, 2022

This is how bad the NFL has gotten…



Wise makes a perfect clean hit on the QB - BUT…he IMMEDIATELY throws his hands up at the end of the tackle so the refs won’t thrown the flag on him for landing with his body weight on the QB pic.twitter.com/hoyejGODDa — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 20, 2022

Sam Howell time

Sam Howell is in at QB — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 20, 2022

Just a little short

3rd and 13, Howell takes a shot on a go ball down the sideline to Dyami Brown. Throw needed maybe a foot or two more distance on it to be absolutely perfect. Just enough for the DB to get his hand in and break it up pic.twitter.com/ruLmeSo3CX — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022

Sack-A-Toney

Nice get off and bend around the edge by Shaka Toney here. LT can't keep up and Toney closes quickly on the QB for the sack pic.twitter.com/a9tp9uAYmF — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022

Armani Rogers to the locker room

Armani Rogers just went to the locker room. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2022

Howell option

Pistol triple option with Sam Howell in preseason? pic.twitter.com/uLaXsB2pLy — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022

Offense stalled

The end of that #Commanders offensive series not good.



A run for no yardage, two short pass attempts that went nowhere proving ONCE again - that a short passing attack is ONLY more effective than a running game if it's proficient & on target. Not just because you throw it. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 20, 2022

4th Quarter

Punt returner search continues

You have to catch that punt. Also, one of those gunners got LIT up. — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) August 20, 2022

Peak preseason: The game stops because the chains broke

Official: "We have an equipment malfunction. The chains broke."



Once again ... it's 2022 and we're using chains and sticks. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2022

it is 2022



teams are worth $4,000,000,000 on avg



and we are stopping games because our measuring stick is broken



absolutely pathetic pic.twitter.com/c1j5lt9Dpt — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 20, 2022

Tight End depth tested

Good throw by Howell on that completion to Wolf. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) August 20, 2022

Maybe one hitch step too many in the pocket from Howell, but real nice velocity and placement on this throw from Howell pic.twitter.com/Re13peyVa1 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022

Alex Erickson makes a big move

Chief bring a 0 blitz vs Sam Howell on 3rd down, Howell stays poised and finds his crosser over the middle for a first down pic.twitter.com/BrmDZlOecm — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022

Howell beats the blitz with a completion to Erickson for Washington's biggest play of the day. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) August 20, 2022

Sam Howell —-> Dax Milne

Another nice looking ball from Sam Howell here. Finds Dax Milne, who makes a nice catch with arms extended to shield ball from DB with his body. pic.twitter.com/5FM36Kg3CG — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022

Howell to Milne with another completion. 1st and goal for the #Commanders. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) August 20, 2022

Zebra training

This was ruled NOT a touchdown. Refs called forward progress. Simply bad reffing. pic.twitter.com/Gwj6ENm1mg — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 20, 2022

Jaret Patterson TD

Sam Howell INT

Sam Howell's comeback effort ends with a bad looking INT. Throws the ball outside without any receiver nearby. Easily intercepted. pic.twitter.com/E9xJwrts3x — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022

Chris Lammons picks off the pass and takes it inside the five-yard line!pic.twitter.com/nvQ31qRG2i — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 20, 2022

Can’t stop a broken play

The @Chiefs capitalize on the turnover and extend their lead to 10!pic.twitter.com/ZKLNHsTWt6 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 20, 2022