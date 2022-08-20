Washington Commanders vs Kansas City Chiefs 1st Half recap

Washington came into Kansas City to work some things out on offense and defense, but it was a lot of the same for both sides of the ball. Third downs continue to be a problem, and the disparity between the teams was pretty evident in the first half. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored twice while Carson and Wentz and the Commanders couldn’t put points on the board. Taylor Heinicke came in and led a scoring drive before the half, finding Cam Sims in the endzone after both players took big hits a few plays earlier

Not playing for Commanders in Kansas City:



J.D. McKissic

Curtis Hodges

Trai Turner

Rashod Hill

Andrew Norwell

Wes Schweitzer

Charles Leno

Nolan Laufenberg

Cole Turner

John Bates



Lineup changes:



Lucas at LT

Monteiro at RG

Charles at LG

Rogers at TE

James Smith at DE — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2022

1st quarter

Antonio Gibson’s 1st kick off return in the NFL

Antonio Gibson on the opening kick return in this preseason game.



Returns the ball to the 23.



Reminder - he played ZERO snaps on special teams in 2021. pic.twitter.com/KrYCB29s7g — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 20, 2022

Brian Robinson’s 1st start in the NFL

Brian Robinson gets the first carry. What Rivera told me last week: pic.twitter.com/FzHqeenvYW — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2022

Jahan Dotson’s 1st catch in the NFL

After no catches last week, Jahan Dotson gets the first pass thrown his way on a tunnel screen. Cuts inside a block and works up the field for a first down pic.twitter.com/9TfhJP81gf — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022

Brian Robinson runs hard

Brian Robinson running hard for a 9 yard gain pic.twitter.com/dWCpBSCH7W — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 20, 2022

Curtis Samuel gets the check down

The first pass that went past the sticks for Carson Wentz today came on a bootleg to Curtis Samuel.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/dxtfN2GFK5 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 20, 2022

Benjamin St-Juste

Always felt St-Juste struggles in off coverage, gets turned around a lot. Much more comfortable up at the line of scrimmage pressing WRs. Assignment much more clear up there pic.twitter.com/PYr67vgAa6 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022

3rd down problems

Another week the #Commanders get into 3rd and long on defense, another week they give up a conversion... Del Rio decides to blitz Mahomes, Curl has to pop out to try and stay with the seam route. Can't manage and Mahomes doesn't miss pic.twitter.com/YXQUEMxQfr — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022

Easy TD for Patrick Mahomes

Carson Wentz —-> Terry McLaurin

Nice job by Wentz working to the back side to find McLaurin on a dig over the middle pic.twitter.com/LKUE4jFJfp — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022

Curtis Samuel drop

Curtis Samuel unable to haul in the 3rd down pass from Wentz.



In heavy traffic.



Should he be expected to make this play? You decide.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/jTkv260YwG — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 20, 2022

Bobby McCain gets lost

Bobby McCain rotates down to the slot instead of staying deep, where he is best. Can't stay with the crosser avoids the pick but gets caught peaking in the backfield and lost track of his receiver. pic.twitter.com/T6utxKV63P — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022

Patrick Mahomes is a magician

Kendall Fuller CB1

Nice job staying with the play and forcing the PBU by Kendall Fuller.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/MIXeRIhBdI — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 20, 2022

2nd Quarter

Big cushions

Look at this scheme pre-snap.



Against a QB who is literally known for his quick passes.



You'll be shocked to hear that this resulted in an easy first down.



The Washington defenders are not being put in a position to succeed.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/SrCZGJAywJ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 20, 2022

3rd down trouble on offense too

Brutal indeed. Can't take that sack.



Also brutal, third down plays:



Commanders: 0-for-3

Chiefs: 5-for-5 https://t.co/PgKZA760ie — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 20, 2022

After a penalty on 3rd and 5 makes it 3rd and 10, on the very next play Wentz is sacked for a loss of 6 yards.



Horrible sequence for Washington.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/R0HTeNG1rD — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 20, 2022

3rd down stop

Kansas City is punting for the first time today, and Dax Milne is back to catch the kick. Kansas City was 6-of-6 before that. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 20, 2022

Heinicke time

Heinicke coming in. Wentz was 6/9 for 64 yards, 87.3 rating. Line gave him enough time. Made some plays, missed some plays. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) August 20, 2022

Dotson stays in with the 2’s

Antonio Gibson and Jahan Dotson are still in with the 2s. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2022

Gibson making catches

Excellent catch by Antonio Gibson out of the backfield.



Looked like he made a one-hand grab on a screen pass that had no loft from Heinicke. Really nice snag. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 20, 2022

Big hits on Taylor Heinicke/Cam Sims put Washington in scoring position

Cam Sims is hurt. Trainers tending to him now on the field. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2022

#Chiefs called for roughing the passer on the same play. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) August 20, 2022

And then score a TD

And now Cam Sims caught a TD. Good throw from Heinicke and Sims high pointed it. Well done. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 20, 2022