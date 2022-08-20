Washington Commanders vs Kansas City Chiefs 1st Half recap

Washington came into Kansas City to work some things out on offense and defense, but it was a lot of the same for both sides of the ball. Third downs continue to be a problem, and the disparity between the teams was pretty evident in the first half. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored twice while Carson and Wentz and the Commanders couldn’t put points on the board. Taylor Heinicke came in and led a scoring drive before the half, finding Cam Sims in the endzone after both players took big hits a few plays earlier
Not playing for Commanders in Kansas City:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2022
J.D. McKissic
Curtis Hodges
Trai Turner
Rashod Hill
Andrew Norwell
Wes Schweitzer
Charles Leno
Nolan Laufenberg
Cole Turner
John Bates
Lineup changes:
Lucas at LT
Monteiro at RG
Charles at LG
Rogers at TE
James Smith at DE
1st quarter
Antonio Gibson’s 1st kick off return in the NFL
Antonio Gibson on the opening kick return in this preseason game.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 20, 2022
Returns the ball to the 23.
Reminder - he played ZERO snaps on special teams in 2021. pic.twitter.com/KrYCB29s7g
Brian Robinson’s 1st start in the NFL
Brian Robinson gets the first carry. What Rivera told me last week: pic.twitter.com/FzHqeenvYW— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2022
Jahan Dotson’s 1st catch in the NFL
After no catches last week, Jahan Dotson gets the first pass thrown his way on a tunnel screen. Cuts inside a block and works up the field for a first down pic.twitter.com/9TfhJP81gf— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022
Brian Robinson runs hard
Brian Robinson running hard for a 9 yard gain pic.twitter.com/dWCpBSCH7W— Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 20, 2022
Curtis Samuel gets the check down
The first pass that went past the sticks for Carson Wentz today came on a bootleg to Curtis Samuel.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/dxtfN2GFK5— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 20, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste
Always felt St-Juste struggles in off coverage, gets turned around a lot. Much more comfortable up at the line of scrimmage pressing WRs. Assignment much more clear up there pic.twitter.com/PYr67vgAa6— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022
3rd down problems
Another week the #Commanders get into 3rd and long on defense, another week they give up a conversion... Del Rio decides to blitz Mahomes, Curl has to pop out to try and stay with the seam route. Can't manage and Mahomes doesn't miss pic.twitter.com/YXQUEMxQfr— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022
Easy TD for Patrick Mahomes
An impressive first drive for @PatrickMahomes!— NFL (@NFL) August 20, 2022
6/9 passing
81 yards
This TD to @JodyFortsonJr
: #WASvsKC on @NFLNetwork
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/tpy3uNZRe7 pic.twitter.com/H5oI4g4aAG
Carson Wentz —-> Terry McLaurin
Nice job by Wentz working to the back side to find McLaurin on a dig over the middle pic.twitter.com/LKUE4jFJfp— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022
Curtis Samuel drop
Curtis Samuel unable to haul in the 3rd down pass from Wentz.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 20, 2022
In heavy traffic.
Should he be expected to make this play? You decide.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/jTkv260YwG
Bobby McCain gets lost
Bobby McCain rotates down to the slot instead of staying deep, where he is best. Can't stay with the crosser avoids the pick but gets caught peaking in the backfield and lost track of his receiver. pic.twitter.com/T6utxKV63P— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 20, 2022
Patrick Mahomes is a magician
Sidearm throw across the body.— NFL (@NFL) August 20, 2022
That's just Mahomes being Mahomes. @PatrickMahomes @Chiefs
: #WASvsKC on @NFLNetwork
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/tpy3uNZRe7 pic.twitter.com/7AC5syifAt
Kendall Fuller CB1
Nice job staying with the play and forcing the PBU by Kendall Fuller.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/MIXeRIhBdI— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 20, 2022
2nd Quarter
Big cushions
Look at this scheme pre-snap.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 20, 2022
Against a QB who is literally known for his quick passes.
You'll be shocked to hear that this resulted in an easy first down.
The Washington defenders are not being put in a position to succeed.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/SrCZGJAywJ
3rd down trouble on offense too
Brutal indeed. Can't take that sack.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 20, 2022
Also brutal, third down plays:
Commanders: 0-for-3
Chiefs: 5-for-5 https://t.co/PgKZA760ie
After a penalty on 3rd and 5 makes it 3rd and 10, on the very next play Wentz is sacked for a loss of 6 yards.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 20, 2022
Horrible sequence for Washington.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/R0HTeNG1rD
3rd down stop
Kansas City is punting for the first time today, and Dax Milne is back to catch the kick. Kansas City was 6-of-6 before that.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 20, 2022
Heinicke time
Heinicke coming in. Wentz was 6/9 for 64 yards, 87.3 rating. Line gave him enough time. Made some plays, missed some plays.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) August 20, 2022
Dotson stays in with the 2’s
Antonio Gibson and Jahan Dotson are still in with the 2s.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2022
Gibson making catches
Excellent catch by Antonio Gibson out of the backfield.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 20, 2022
Looked like he made a one-hand grab on a screen pass that had no loft from Heinicke. Really nice snag. #Commanders
Big pickup through the air for @AntonioGibson14.— NFL (@NFL) August 20, 2022
: #WASvsKC on @NFLNetwork
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/tpy3uNZRe7 pic.twitter.com/i2fhbc9otM
Big hits on Taylor Heinicke/Cam Sims put Washington in scoring position
Cam Sims is hurt. Trainers tending to him now on the field.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2022
#Chiefs called for roughing the passer on the same play. #HTTC— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) August 20, 2022
And then score a TD
And now Cam Sims caught a TD. Good throw from Heinicke and Sims high pointed it. Well done.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 20, 2022
Heinicke finds Sims @Commanders get on the board.pic.twitter.com/v9NF0m2z08— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 20, 2022
Loading comments...