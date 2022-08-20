 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Commanders vs Kansas City Chiefs 1st Half recap

Washington is down 14-7 to the Chiefs

By Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Washington came into Kansas City to work some things out on offense and defense, but it was a lot of the same for both sides of the ball. Third downs continue to be a problem, and the disparity between the teams was pretty evident in the first half. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored twice while Carson and Wentz and the Commanders couldn’t put points on the board. Taylor Heinicke came in and led a scoring drive before the half, finding Cam Sims in the endzone after both players took big hits a few plays earlier

1st quarter

Antonio Gibson’s 1st kick off return in the NFL

Brian Robinson’s 1st start in the NFL

Jahan Dotson’s 1st catch in the NFL

Brian Robinson runs hard

Curtis Samuel gets the check down

Benjamin St-Juste

3rd down problems

Easy TD for Patrick Mahomes

Carson Wentz —-> Terry McLaurin

Curtis Samuel drop

Bobby McCain gets lost

Patrick Mahomes is a magician

Kendall Fuller CB1

2nd Quarter

Big cushions

3rd down trouble on offense too

3rd down stop

Heinicke time

Dotson stays in with the 2’s

Gibson making catches

Big hits on Taylor Heinicke/Cam Sims put Washington in scoring position

And then score a TD

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...