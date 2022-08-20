NFL Preseason Week 2: Washington Commanders vs Kansas City Chiefs 2nd Half

The Washington Commanders lost their first preseason game against Carolina Panthers at FedEx Field last Saturday. They get another chance at the first win under their new name this weekend when they travel west to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The starters got 22 snaps last week, but Head Coach Ron Rivera would like get closer to a full half from them to evaluate both sides of the ball. That could be an issue for Carson Wentz who will likely be playing behind a line that will be starting depth players due to multiple injuries to the interior OL.

How many snaps starters will take:

“I really don’t. A lot of it has to do with the health of specific players. When we do certain things on the offensive side, it’s going to impact how all the other guys play. So hopefully we can stay healthy, and we can get him in. Ideally, I’d like to play him the whole half, I really would. But I don’t know if we can get that done, you know with some of the soft tissue injuries we we’ve had to deal with.”

Starters playing the entire half due to where they are:

“It’s that time. You start off, you play the first one quarter to quarter and a half. Play the full half, and then you’d love to do is see a little bit more coming out when you play your third game.”