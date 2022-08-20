All aTwitter: 20 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Thanks to everyone who came out to camp! Another step closer to Week 1



https://t.co/y6hoxSI7XQ pic.twitter.com/E0nOUQFaH5 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 18, 2022

Just a reminder on roster cutdown dates:



Aug. 23: 85 to 80 players

Aug. 30: 80 to 53 players



The deadline for cuts is 4 p.m. ET on each date — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) August 20, 2022

Jahan Dotson!



1st or 2nd best QB on the list.

Plays w/ the best #1 WR of the group

He’s a dog! https://t.co/buNIpFLBbd — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) August 20, 2022

On a football related note, apparently was some 'buzz' on twitter yesterday about Howell getting first team reps? This shouldn't need much clarification but: No, he did not. He was facing the No. 1 D as part of the scout team O. Nothing more than that. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 19, 2022

O-line is also currently a mess with our top three guards all out. 7th-round rookie Chris Paul is taking snaps at LG and Sam Cosmi moved to RG, with Cornelius Lucas playing RT.



FWIW, Logan Paulsen thinks Cosmi can be "a very good tackle, but an exceptional guard" — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 19, 2022

Talking with @BlairKerkhoff - Says the Chiefs will play Patrick Mahomes and the offensive starters against the Commanders, "This is the game for him...he wont play at all next week" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 19, 2022

Very odd take!



Forrest played well, as did Butler, Parker and even Reaves (aside from the penalty late in the 4th QTR).



Totally don’t get this take at all. https://t.co/0XvXpfmMVT — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 19, 2022

Dear @Commanders please help your fans that are all in on this rebrand by opening a team store trailer Saturday at the stadium for fans flying in for week 1. Fans want to spend $$ give us an outlet to do so. People don't want to carry hundreds of $$ worth of stuff around the ️ pic.twitter.com/MuVLxHhs13 — Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) August 19, 2022

Jim Irsay really can't help himself. So happy Carson Wentz is somewhere he's wanted.https://t.co/I9ox0PYNmO — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) August 19, 2022

Eagles fans: Wentz is terrible......



Eagles Single Season Passing Records:



Passing Yards: Wentz (2019)

Passing TDs: Wentz (2017)

Completion %: Wentz (2018)

Completions: Wentz (2019)

Attempts: Wentz (2016, 2019)



— Dont Worry Be Happy (@dontwrry_Bhappy) August 19, 2022

Carson Wentz has not missed a game due to injury since 2018.



Some notable QBs who have missed time due to injury since then:



- Russell Wilson

- Patrick Mahomes

- Dak Prescott

- Matthew Stafford



So why is Wentz still referred to as injury-prone? pic.twitter.com/oAkEGDB0fC — WentzMuse (@WentzMuse) August 19, 2022

At first glance, looks like the feds found Vermillion was careless at best with oxycontin, and at worst may have used the players as a cover to generate prescriptions. pic.twitter.com/RKJ5NokdLy — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 19, 2022

This statement is great and all but to infer that the organization should never be connected with Ryan Vermillion's name is wrong, IMO.



As we all know, "RV" was a top hire & very important part of #Commanders org. https://t.co/V3B5UrwVjc — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 19, 2022

According to a joint statement by the NFL-NFLPA, Ryan Vermilion was notified today that he is indefinitely suspended from working for any NFL club effective immediately. He can apply for reinstatement after 1 year. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 19, 2022

And the NFL will require the Commanders' medical and training staff to attend additional training regarding obligations under federal and state law and the collective bargaining agreement. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 19, 2022

Why do Jahan Dotson and Dyami Brown have mouthpieces on their facemasks that they don't actually use? I get to the bottom of that crucial question in this exclusive report https://t.co/KB1aV4AOwZ — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 19, 2022

we have #Madden23 codes



Reply with proof that you’re following us on TikTok and maybe we’ll share some codes — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 19, 2022

*another photo of Nate in action this camp pic.twitter.com/KOupzXpBnT — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 18, 2022

We may end up winning the “Olave for Jahan & Co” trade but god damn that kid gonna be good… https://t.co/Yfk5gkNrqh — Rant Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) August 19, 2022

Best thing/story I’ve seen so far on my camp tour. A little backstory. @CoachTomlin was driving in his car when he saw these kids fighting in the street. Tomlin pulls over and the kids, in obvious shock at who stepped out of the car, stopped fighting. (Read full story below) pic.twitter.com/08pFlZTtfx — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 18, 2022

THIS IS WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT!!! What a moment for these kids at @steelers training camp!! They were coached by their new friend and did drills with @ohthatsNajee22 …who else wants to join in? — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 18, 2022

Team legends + @donnellrawlings + @dcimprov =



Introducing our new YouTube series: Chalk Talk with Donnell Rawlings — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 18, 2022

Just fell down a rabbit hole reading about the theory that Tom Brady's absence from training camp is because he's on the masked singer — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) August 19, 2022

I also asked an unnamed player who would know via text “would Brady do this” and he said “haha yes 100%”



Guys I think I’m convinced — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) August 19, 2022

Where in the world is Tom Brady? We have a theory pic.twitter.com/zUvopoaCwM — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) August 19, 2022

How do head coaches teach their players ways to avoid committing penalties?@DeanBlandino, Chuck Pagano and Dirk Koetter sit down to discuss — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 19, 2022

I forgot all about this, so mad it required a monologue pic.twitter.com/IODL0De5Ij — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 19, 2022

Your yearly update: Walter Payton still has two more career NFL touchdown passes than Johnny Manziel. pic.twitter.com/EVrhI3zaGh — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 19, 2022

