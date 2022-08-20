All aTwitter: 20 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Thanks to everyone who came out to camp! Another step closer to Week 1— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 18, 2022
https://t.co/y6hoxSI7XQ pic.twitter.com/E0nOUQFaH5
Business trip pic.twitter.com/Gkah9evgRN— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 19, 2022
I’m going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come #HTTC #Commanders #NFL #PreSeason #firstroadtrip— Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) August 19, 2022
: @emfails pic.twitter.com/5Wd6RyJokE
Just a reminder on roster cutdown dates:— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) August 20, 2022
Aug. 23: 85 to 80 players
Aug. 30: 80 to 53 players
The deadline for cuts is 4 p.m. ET on each date
Jahan Dotson!— Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) August 20, 2022
1st or 2nd best QB on the list.
Plays w/ the best #1 WR of the group
He’s a dog! https://t.co/buNIpFLBbd
On a football related note, apparently was some 'buzz' on twitter yesterday about Howell getting first team reps? This shouldn't need much clarification but: No, he did not. He was facing the No. 1 D as part of the scout team O. Nothing more than that.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 19, 2022
O-line is also currently a mess with our top three guards all out. 7th-round rookie Chris Paul is taking snaps at LG and Sam Cosmi moved to RG, with Cornelius Lucas playing RT.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 19, 2022
FWIW, Logan Paulsen thinks Cosmi can be "a very good tackle, but an exceptional guard"
Talking with @BlairKerkhoff - Says the Chiefs will play Patrick Mahomes and the offensive starters against the Commanders, "This is the game for him...he wont play at all next week"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 19, 2022
Very odd take!— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 19, 2022
Forrest played well, as did Butler, Parker and even Reaves (aside from the penalty late in the 4th QTR).
Totally don’t get this take at all. https://t.co/0XvXpfmMVT
Dear @Commanders please help your fans that are all in on this rebrand by opening a team store trailer Saturday at the stadium for fans flying in for week 1. Fans want to spend $$ give us an outlet to do so. People don't want to carry hundreds of $$ worth of stuff around the ️ pic.twitter.com/MuVLxHhs13— Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) August 19, 2022
Jim Irsay really can't help himself. So happy Carson Wentz is somewhere he's wanted.https://t.co/I9ox0PYNmO— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) August 19, 2022
Eagles fans: Wentz is terrible......— Dont Worry Be Happy (@dontwrry_Bhappy) August 19, 2022
Eagles Single Season Passing Records:
Passing Yards: Wentz (2019)
Passing TDs: Wentz (2017)
Completion %: Wentz (2018)
Completions: Wentz (2019)
Attempts: Wentz (2016, 2019)
Carson Wentz has not missed a game due to injury since 2018.— WentzMuse (@WentzMuse) August 19, 2022
Some notable QBs who have missed time due to injury since then:
- Russell Wilson
- Patrick Mahomes
- Dak Prescott
- Matthew Stafford
So why is Wentz still referred to as injury-prone? pic.twitter.com/oAkEGDB0fC
At first glance, looks like the feds found Vermillion was careless at best with oxycontin, and at worst may have used the players as a cover to generate prescriptions. pic.twitter.com/RKJ5NokdLy— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 19, 2022
This statement is great and all but to infer that the organization should never be connected with Ryan Vermillion's name is wrong, IMO.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 19, 2022
As we all know, "RV" was a top hire & very important part of #Commanders org. https://t.co/V3B5UrwVjc
According to a joint statement by the NFL-NFLPA, Ryan Vermilion was notified today that he is indefinitely suspended from working for any NFL club effective immediately. He can apply for reinstatement after 1 year.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 19, 2022
And the NFL will require the Commanders' medical and training staff to attend additional training regarding obligations under federal and state law and the collective bargaining agreement.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 19, 2022
Why do Jahan Dotson and Dyami Brown have mouthpieces on their facemasks that they don't actually use? I get to the bottom of that crucial question in this exclusive report https://t.co/KB1aV4AOwZ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 19, 2022
we have #Madden23 codes— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 19, 2022
Reply with proof that you’re following us on TikTok and maybe we’ll share some codes
*another photo of Nate in action this camp pic.twitter.com/KOupzXpBnT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 18, 2022
We may end up winning the “Olave for Jahan & Co” trade but god damn that kid gonna be good… https://t.co/Yfk5gkNrqh— Rant Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) August 19, 2022
Best thing/story I’ve seen so far on my camp tour. A little backstory. @CoachTomlin was driving in his car when he saw these kids fighting in the street. Tomlin pulls over and the kids, in obvious shock at who stepped out of the car, stopped fighting. (Read full story below) pic.twitter.com/08pFlZTtfx— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 18, 2022
THIS IS WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT!!! What a moment for these kids at @steelers training camp!! They were coached by their new friend and did drills with @ohthatsNajee22 …who else wants to join in?— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 18, 2022
Team legends + @donnellrawlings + @dcimprov =— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 18, 2022
Introducing our new YouTube series: Chalk Talk with Donnell Rawlings
Just fell down a rabbit hole reading about the theory that Tom Brady's absence from training camp is because he's on the masked singer— lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) August 19, 2022
I also asked an unnamed player who would know via text “would Brady do this” and he said “haha yes 100%”— lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) August 19, 2022
Guys I think I’m convinced
Where in the world is Tom Brady? We have a theory pic.twitter.com/zUvopoaCwM— Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) August 19, 2022
How do head coaches teach their players ways to avoid committing penalties?@DeanBlandino, Chuck Pagano and Dirk Koetter sit down to discuss— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 19, 2022
I forgot all about this, so mad it required a monologue pic.twitter.com/IODL0De5Ij— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 19, 2022
Your yearly update: Walter Payton still has two more career NFL touchdown passes than Johnny Manziel. pic.twitter.com/EVrhI3zaGh— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 19, 2022
