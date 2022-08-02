Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 6

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the sixth day of training camp practices. Today is the first training camp practice with pads on.
First player on the field
First day in pads, same as every just about every other day, first player to the field is … Jequez Ezzard #HTTC pic.twitter.com/EZC7XaxL5g— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 2, 2022
Pads on today
first day in pads pic.twitter.com/hqzvUhnTfi— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 2, 2022
Side field
WR Curtis Samuel, TE John Bates, DB Troy Apke, DB DeJuan Neal and the three guys on PUP start practice on the side field.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 2, 2022
DE James Smith-Williams is not at Commanders practice today.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2022
WR drills
A different kind of drill for the receivers today pic.twitter.com/dqTpnU6rUR— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
Sammis Reyes
Sammis Reye getting his day started pic.twitter.com/9u6Cc8n3jI— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
Carson Wentz ---> Antonio Gibson
Wentz warming up with Gibson pic.twitter.com/rORQUdcWIA— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
Carson Wentz ---> Terry McLaurin
Day 6 of camp; Day 1 in pads. Hers Carson Wentz to Terry McLaurin coming right at ya pic.twitter.com/edqiDcY2hO— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 2, 2022
Sled drills
Sleds are moving pic.twitter.com/aaqBC6ZeHs— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 2, 2022
DL drills
Ari Gold, and by extension @john_keim, approve of this DL drill. #HugItOut pic.twitter.com/9rL1Uo8oaR— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 2, 2022
WR drills
Receivers working on what I assume is a drill that simulates making catches in traffic pic.twitter.com/VHh7ZSSLCi— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
Jahan Dotson working through a concentration-catch drill pic.twitter.com/RBGDx7AYx8— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 2, 2022
Terry McLaurin and Dax Milne warming up for the day pic.twitter.com/E0JerV1PIl— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
Chase Roullier
Another day of individual work for Roullier pic.twitter.com/0nJUNUTPmh— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
Dyami Brown
Dyami Brown with the grab pic.twitter.com/78yNdu02Qi— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
RB drills
RB/LB Pass rushing drills and Antonio Gibson is stonewalling guys, he looks really stout in pass pro #HTTC pic.twitter.com/99LdHOIeLC— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 2, 2022
Drew White injury
Linebacker Drew White, an undrafted LB out of Notre Dame, is being carted off. Didn’t see what happened, only saw him being driven away and other defenders coming over to console him— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 2, 2022
UDFA LB Drew White went down after trying to spin around RB Antonio Gibson in a pass-protection drill.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 2, 2022
It looked like White hurt his right leg/knee and was mad. He took his helmet off and smacked it on the ground. Ron Rivera & Co. came to check on him. White was carted off. pic.twitter.com/uZoNhepz38
Rookies
First carry of camp goes to Brian Robinson. I don’t think Gibson will get 11v11 work this early. Some good contact at line of scrimmage. I can see why they like Mathis.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 2, 2022
Dax Milne vs Benjamin St-Juste
Dax Milne gets the better of BSJ with an inside move— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
Dyami Brown vs Christian Holmes
Dyami Brown just blew past Christian Holmes on a go route.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
Wentz just connected on a pretty deep ball to Dyami. He got a step off the line and was leaving within 5 yards. Easy money in individuals.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 2, 2022
David Bada
David Bada is looking really good in one on ones right now— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
OL vs DL
First day of 1-1s, with DBs vs WRs and OL-DL. Also 7-7: Wentz was on target in this period... In OL-DL, Jon Allen with 3 good rushes vs Norwell... Cosmi held his own vs. Sweat; good matchup.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 2, 2022
Commanders OLine vs DLine:— David Harrison (@DHarrison82) August 2, 2022
Winners:
Jonathan Allen (even for him)
Shaka Toney
Charles Leno Jr.
Jacub Panasiuk (h/t @Nell_BTP)
Losers:
Noah Laufenberg
Andrew Norwell
Jon Toth
Jaret Patterson
Jaret Patterson has a really nice couple of plays with the third team. First, he laid a hit on Bryce Notree after making a catch. And then he finds some room and slips into the second level on a run to the right— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
Casey Toohill vs Antonio Gibson
Casey Toohill just laid a hit on Antonio Gibson for a TFL— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
Team drill observations: Casey Toohill is getting some run at edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat. James Smith-Williams had been the guy for most of camp.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 2, 2022
Side note: The collisions up front are the most notable difference with pads on. A lot of guys are on the ground
Carson Wentz ---> Dax Milne
Wentz’s ball placement has been pretty solid so far today. Dax Milne just had a heck of a catch and even held onto it through the heavy contact.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 2, 2022
Taylor Heinicke ---> Kyric McGowan
Beautiful catch by Kyric McGowan on a deep ball by Taylor Heinicke. Was in tight coverage and came down with it with both hands.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2022
Chris Paul
Seventh-rounder Chris Paul seems to be holding his own at left guard. He’s worked with the second unit mostly today. Was with the third unit last week— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 2, 2022
Running backs
Big hole just opened up for Jonathan Williams working with the second team.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
And now Patterson runs for a 15-yard gain before being pushed out by Forrest https://t.co/jxu0IFzOpj— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
Cole Turner
As much as Cole Turner should be a value in the red zone, it’s him as a vertical threat that is really intriguing to me. Washington hasn’t been shy in having him run deep routes and Wentz likes to go there. Turner’s made plays, too.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 2, 2022
Cole Turner contributes to have a GREAT camp with an amazing catch.— Rudy (@ParkerHamlett) August 2, 2022
The rookie TE is turning heads. #HTTC #TrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/erWbKNQhbB
Rookie duties
Carrying alllll the pads back to the locker room pic.twitter.com/LkyWksUKA8— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
Rookie duties are serious @RealJoshDrayden pic.twitter.com/LGLwqGbSTE— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 2, 2022
Another meaning to being in pads. Rookie LB Bryce Notree with post practice pad duty. pic.twitter.com/fcKtpPrQXF— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 2, 2022
Curtis Hodges
Curtis Hodges catching passes from the JUGS machine after practice. He’s a name to watch in that battle at the bottom of the TE position pic.twitter.com/Xs8sP8AJAK— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
Tress Way
Wholesome punter content pic.twitter.com/7kBWySjyOW— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 2, 2022
Notes
