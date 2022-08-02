 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 6

Washington hits the field for the 6th day of training camp

By Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the sixth day of training camp practices. Today is the first training camp practice with pads on.

First player on the field

Pads on today

Side field

WR drills

Sammis Reyes

Carson Wentz ---> Antonio Gibson

Carson Wentz ---> Terry McLaurin

Sled drills

DL drills

WR drills

Chase Roullier

Dyami Brown

RB drills

Drew White injury

Rookies

Dax Milne vs Benjamin St-Juste

Dyami Brown vs Christian Holmes

David Bada

OL vs DL

Jaret Patterson

Casey Toohill vs Antonio Gibson

Carson Wentz ---> Dax Milne

Taylor Heinicke ---> Kyric McGowan

Chris Paul

Running backs

Cole Turner

Rookie duties

Curtis Hodges

Tress Way

Notes

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...