All aTwitter: 2 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Coach Rivera on the mic for training camp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 1, 2022
As promised, here is the video on how @JahanDotson tormented me for a few days during my junior year of High School basketball.— Commander Alex (@CommandersAlex) August 1, 2022
Side note: I felt obligated to make this since there are false rumors flying around the office that he dunked on me #HTTC pic.twitter.com/h0uGs9cahj
Caught up with @Commanders rookie WR @JahanDotson after Training Camp practice number PSA… Terp fans I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/tXeqXtTMdi— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 1, 2022
The defense started off Week 2️⃣ strong— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 1, 2022
Whole gang lit pic.twitter.com/x6tesRUOAp— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) August 1, 2022
Surprised we’re seeing that look again. Don’t have the depth to run it like they did last year. At least, not without kicking guys like JSW, Wise, WBK inside to one of the 3Ts— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 1, 2022
Yes, but more in rush situations. Washington mainly used this look in run situations— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 1, 2022
Ron Rivera said there was some concern Curtis Samuel's football conditioning after not playing much last year, which factors into managing his workload: "You have to be smart with it. We're going to stick to the plan."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 1, 2022
"It has nothing to do with last year's groin injury."
"We're gonna stick to the plan."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 1, 2022
Ron Rivera gives an update on Curtis Samuel, who has been limited through the early portion of training camp practices pic.twitter.com/fpGuACFuCi
No player should ever be allowed to wear #10 for the Washington Commanders ever again— Breeze Butler (@Breeze_BnG) August 1, 2022
Washington is hilarious bro lol they’re doing everything in their power to save face with Curtis Samuel.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 1, 2022
Ryan Kerrigan is back on the sideline at Commanders practice, standing with the defense during team drills.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 1, 2022
Ron Rivera said Ryan Kerrigan will stick around for the next couple weeks so he can truly gauge whether coaching is right for him. He wants to give him a taste of the grind.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 1, 2022
Coach Ryan Kerrigan?— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 1, 2022
We like the sound of that pic.twitter.com/JJW0GbRfUj
Jahan Dotson has flown extremely under the radar in comparison to the other early round wideouts.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 1, 2022
He’s been outstanding early in camp showcasing everything we thought he’d be out of Penn State. Strong hands, smooth in/out of routes… he plays like he’s 6’5”.
One of many #BowieTV productions to come from @cwallse and myself. We caught up with Commanders Safety @KCurl_2 to talk about getting ready for the new season #HTTC #TakeCommand #NFLTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/0NH5Rj7uaC— Darrell L. Owens (@DLO_Legacy) August 1, 2022
Force takeaways and win a car...but not that kind— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 1, 2022
Today's practice recap is up ⤵️
Talked with Darrick Forrest today, who's impressed me with what he's doing at safety. Asked him what's been working. He said: "I'm developing my mind. I'm starting to understand what to look for once I look at the formation... My eyes are getting better and it's helping my brain"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 1, 2022
The #Cowboys are concerned that WR James Washington suffered a Jones fracture in his foot today. He was carted off of the field, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/0SKFVpazzP— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 1, 2022
Not the Commanders https://t.co/Utpk2sp67A— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) August 1, 2022
So, is Washington the best tackling defense against the run, but only average at getting to the runner?— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) August 2, 2022
Post-practice dad content >>> pic.twitter.com/kUi2HpG5uw— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 1, 2022
Here is the breakdown of the recent WR contracts in terms of cash flows and guarantee structure (guarantees for Brown are based on 4 years rather than 5) pic.twitter.com/4oQMcNIa8A— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 1, 2022
The #AZCardinals seemingly caved to public criticism and took out the "independent study" clause in QB Kyler Murray's contract.— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 1, 2022
Talked to @AlbertBreer how it all changed in a matter of days:#NFL #NFLTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/OE0Ja8FqEH
From @GMFB: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson received his long-awaited ruling, receiving a 6 game suspension. pic.twitter.com/DSzd0VtWF4— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022
The NFL could appeal DeShaun Watson’s six-game suspension, but there are some scenarios to take into account before taking such action. From Inside Training Camp @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/yMXciNPpR9— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) August 1, 2022
Few things on Sue Robinson's 15-page conclusion on Deshaun Watson ...— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 1, 2022
• Based on 4 cases brought by the NFL. 5th case was thrown out bc the NFL didn't interview the woman.
• NFL interviewed total of 12 women.
• SR criticized NFL for making calls based on public perception.
Watson used money from the Texans and Browns to settle lawsuits brought by 24 (and counting) women he sought out for "massage."— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) August 1, 2022
And now will suffer only $350,000 financial loss (on a $230 million contract) for his actions.
There's something, well, icky about all of this.
Claiming Deshaun Watson was suspended last year misses the point that he didn't lose a penny in '21.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 1, 2022
He was already holding out, threatening not to play. Got paid to stay away during covid-complicated year for a team he vowed never to play for while it went 4-13. Big punishment.
The fact that his behavior was bad enough to ban a grown man from getting his own massages, yet the suspension wasn’t significant is truly, truly mind-bending. https://t.co/IDd323cz95— Craig Hoffman (@HoffmanShow) August 1, 2022
Thoughts on Deshaun Watson and 6 games pic.twitter.com/GBLoa7V7kY— Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) August 1, 2022
Respect for this new discipline process wouldn't stop the NFL from appealing. The appeal to Goodell *is* the process. Either the NFL didn't truly want Watson gone for 2022 or he'll still wind up out this season. I'd guess the latter.— Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) August 1, 2022
the bargained-for process negotiated the terms of how the appeal works at length. goodell has final say if wrongdoing found. that is the process.— Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) August 1, 2022
Thought I had posted on this but I guess I just did a podcast on it. Anyway here is the relevant section on suspensions due to conduct pic.twitter.com/BNLKoBTJFe— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 1, 2022
Read footnote 51: The NFL’s unequal treatment of owners “who have been accused of similar or worse” but faced zero consequences compared to players clearly swayed the judge. https://t.co/FrffmDJ0Ow— Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) August 1, 2022
So many thoughts on this initial six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson. It’s crazy for the arbiter to say his conduct was “egregious” and then give him such a soft punishment. This was a fail in her first significant ruling, and the league should appeal it.— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 1, 2022
If the league doesn’t appeal, I never want to hear it talk about the importance of mental health; because there is no way to watch the Ashley Solis interview on “Real Sports” and argue that she did not suffer psychological trauma from her experience with Watson.— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 1, 2022
The top is the statement just released by the Haslams. The bottom is from Sue Robinson's findings. Hmmmm.... pic.twitter.com/0Azubgnq26— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) August 1, 2022
This is seriously the statement they went with? "We...understand that there have been many individuals triggered throughout this process.” The women he sexually assaulted? The people upset he sexually assaults women? Those who can't believe Cle protected his money despite this? https://t.co/zpNeWSibHI— Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) August 1, 2022
I got suspended for a whole year from the NFL for weed.. but sexual misconduct gets you 6 games.. make it make sense— Silas Redd Jr. (@ThirdEyeSi_) August 1, 2022
.@dallascowboys are the most valuable franchise in football and across all of sports at $7.64 billion, $630 million ahead of MLB’s Yankees. pic.twitter.com/BbnZXiG3DT— Sportico (@Sportico) August 1, 2022
Here's how the five major U.S. leagues stack up from their franchise valuations, via @Sportico.— Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) August 1, 2022
Total value of franchises:
@NFL -- $135 billion
@NBA -- $78 billion
⚾️ @MLB -- $69 billion
@NHL -- $30 billion
⚽️ @MLS -- $15 billion
(⚽️ @PremierLeague -- $25 billion) pic.twitter.com/0dTQZtY9ZA
.@JimmyJohnson finally got his @ProFootballHOF bust two years ago but it sounds like he’s going to be waiting a while for induction into the #DallasCowboys Ring of Honor:#NFL #NFLTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/7CHohWpCVu— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 1, 2022
Even the defender couldn’t believe what he was seeing pic.twitter.com/ZLney2wYzz— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) July 31, 2022
That time Cole trucked Zeke . . . pic.twitter.com/nerLinpceu— (@VaHunt21) August 1, 2022
Something which I always want to do pic.twitter.com/vAMYjYtixw— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 31, 2022
Loading comments...