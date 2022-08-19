Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Injuries complicate Commanders' plan for preseason game against Chiefs - Washington Times

Injuries have left Commanders coach Ron Rivera and his staff scrambling ahead of Saturday's preseason game at the Kansas City Chiefs. The coach said he would ideally like his starters to play an entire half, but injuries may prevent that.

What are realistic expectations for Commanders rookie Jahan Dotson? - The Washington Post

Wide receivers are becoming more and more valuable across the NFL. What kind of impact can Jahan Dotson, the Commanders' first-round pick in 2022, have this fall?

Antonio Gibson is handling his special teams reps in an 'admirable' way | RSN

Both Ron Rivera and special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor have been pleased with Antonio Gibson's special teams work this week at camp.

Commanders rookie WR Jahan Dotson shares positive update about mom's health | RSN

Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson sat down with JP Finlay and shared a positive update on his mom's battle with cancer.

'A style thing': Why some Commanders wear, but don't actually use, mouthpieces | RSN

Pete Hailey talks to two Commanders who have mouthpieces on their helmet but don't actually use them in this investigation.

WRs Kelvin Harmon and Jahan Dotson ready to have an impact for Commanders | RSN

Two Commanders wide receivers have turned heads at training camp. One is 2019 draft pick Kelvin Harmon who is coming back after a knee injury sidelined him last year. The other is 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson.

Commanders questions vs. Chiefs: Carson Wentz, Antonio Gibson, injury concerns - The Athletic

Injuries up front might keep Wentz's playing time against the Chiefs limited. Elsewhere, is Jamin Davis' progress for real?

Can Commanders guard Wentz?

After losing their starting quarterback in the 2021 season opener, the Washington Commanders now worry a battered offensive line jeopardizes Carson Wentz.

As competition for Commanders' RB1 heats up, Brian Robinson’s stock keeps rising | RSN

Robinson's ball security and run style has impressed coaches and players alike in Ashburn.

Training Camp Notebook | Diving into Jahan Dotson, Antonio Gibson's possible roles on special teams

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up another training camp practice, putting them one day closer to their road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are some observations from Thursday.

Former Washington trainer agrees to deferral of prosecution in narcotics case - The Washington Post

Ryan Vermillion has been on administrative leave since October 2021 after a he was involved in a criminal investigation into narcotics distribution.

Puffy, spongy Guardian Caps could help curb NFL head injuries - The Washington Post

At NFL training camps, players in select position groups are wearing puffy, spongy Guardian Caps over their helmets in an effort to help curb head injuries.