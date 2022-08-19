Washington Commanders vs Kansas City Chiefs Preseason Week 2: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

The Washington Commanders lost their first preseason game against Carolina Panthers at FedEx Field last Saturday. They get another chance at the first win under their new name this weekend when they travel west to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The starters got 22 snaps last week, but Head Coach Ron Rivera would like get closer to a full half from them to evaluate both sides of the ball. That could be an issue for Carson Wentz who will likely be playing behind a line that will be starting depth players due to multiple injuries to the interior OL.
How many snaps starters will take:
“I really don’t. A lot of it has to do with the health of specific players. When we do certain things on the offensive side, it’s going to impact how all the other guys play. So hopefully we can stay healthy, and we can get him in. Ideally, I’d like to play him the whole half, I really would. But I don’t know if we can get that done, you know with some of the soft tissue injuries we we’ve had to deal with.”
Starters playing the entire half due to where they are:
“It’s that time. You start off, you play the first one quarter to quarter and a half. Play the full half, and then you’d love to do is see a little bit more coming out when you play your third game.”
Matchup: Washington Commanders (0-1) @ Kansas City Chiefs (0-1)
Location: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO
Date/Time: August 20th, 2022, 4:00 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network, NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV, NBC Sports Washington
DraftKings odds: Washington +4 1⁄2 , 43 1⁄2 O/U
Prediction: Kansas City 27 - Washington 24
Enemy Blog: Arrowhead Pride
Washington Commanders 2022 Preseason Schedule
Week 1: Saturday, August 13th vs Carolina Panthers 1:00pm L 23-21
Week 2: Saturday, August 20th @ Kansas City Chiefs 4:00pm
Week 3: Saturday, August 27th @ Baltimore Ravens 7:00pm
Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule
Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm(CBS)
Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm(Amazon Prime)
Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm(FOX)
Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm(ABC/ESPN)
Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th vs New York Giants
Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm(CBS)
Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys
Loading comments...