2022 Mason/Brennan Preseason Hype! Awards: Who has the most hype heading into the second preseason game?

Former Washington Redskins 6th round draft pick Colt Brennan passed away at the way-too-young age of 37 last year. Brennan was a star in college at the University of Hawaii and brought that hype with him to Washington in 2008. Brennan was a cult sensation during his brief time here, and was the inspiration for the annual Mason/Brennan Preseason Hype! Awards here at Hogs Haven.

This was started as a tongue-in-cheek tribute to players that fans push to the moon before they play a snap, or after one great performance in the preseason. But it also puts the focus on some of the unheralded players who fans hype up and have a fighter’s chance at making Washington’s roster. Colt Brennan was a great college player that lit up the preseason, but injuries and other issues saw him flame out in the NFL early. RIP Colt and thanks for the inspiration.

(*Editor’s note: The text from the below description is word-for-word from the original fanpost that started this award in 2013)

Every season, a new class of draft picks and undrafted free agents are signed during the preseason. The majority of these players will never be on the roster for a regular season game, but the few diamond in the rough late round/UDFA players who do bring hope to players and fans. That racetrack betting slip that you find on the floor that someone didn’t scout properly. Redskins fans are very familiar with the hype that comes with the offseason, especially over the last two decades of dreary seasons. Between the overpriced free agent signings, and the overhyped preseason performances by rookies, we were the perennial offseason champions. Names like Marko Mitchell, Marcus Mason, Brandon Banks, and everyone’s favorite Colt Brennan became legendary in training camp and preseason, only to be relegated to the practice squad or the bowels of the depth chart, never to be heard from again. Last year’s preseason hero was Alfred Morris who rose up due to injury and necessity after being deemed a practice squad candidate by many, and we all know how that turned out. Hype is a very real, and very exciting part of football in the preseason. We all read the daily training camp reports and get excited at the prospect of a late round pass rusher getting sack after sack on 3rd string offensive lineman, or a wide receiver catching everything thrown his way, or a running back who’s not injured. The Mason/Brennan award has been given out unofficially by the fans for years to each preseason’s most hyped players, but now we’re going to make it official, and bring it to a vote. This week’s vote will cover the draft and training camp. Place your vote for who you feel has been the most hyped player up to this point, whether the hype is deserved or not. After each preseason game a new vote will be taken to see how the hype changes. The Rules: 1. Player must have been drafted late or signed by the Redskins as an undrafted free agent. Players that have only been on other teams practice squads that are signed by the team are also eligible. 2. A player that has been on the team for several years is still eligible if most of that time has been spent on the practice squad, inactive, or with very limited productivity/time

The Keenan “the Barbarian” Robinson Amendment: only 6th round draft picks or later for their first two years in the league

The Nominees:

Armani Rogers, TE - UDFA (2022) - The tight end room has already lost one player to retirement(AGG) and on to injury(M/B All-timer Sammis Reyes). They are also dealing with injuries to Logan Thomas, John Bates, and rookie Cole Turner. Armani Rogers was a great safety valve for Carson Wentz last week, and will likely shine again this week.

Armani Rogers is a smooth player. Like how he runs; like a big receiver. Improving as a blocker. Curtis Hodges had some nice blocks, tho better when on the move vs. at the line. Adjustment. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 14, 2022

Curtis Hodges, TE - UDFA(2022) - Another young TE looking to crack the roster and take advantage of his extra reps in camp, and now snaps in the preseason.

Marken Michel, WR - FA (2021) - Marken Michel had 1 catch vs the Panthers but the hype from his FedEx Field showcse continues to keep him on this list.

Christian Holmes, CB - 7th round (2021) - Christian Holmes was a late round pick that didn’t get a lot of attention after the draft, and he’s not getting a lot of looks his way from opposing QBs either!

Christian Holmes played quite a bit and I don't think he got 1 target. He must've been doing something right. https://t.co/o87TIuRR06 — Kareem (@Kareem_is_it) August 14, 2022

Jacub Panasiuk, DE - UDFA (2022) - A big DE who split a sack in a preseason game? Hype has continued for another week!

Daniel Wise, DE - FA (2021) - Wise replaces Bunmi Rotimi this week, and he had a pretty good game against the Panthers. His sack of PJ Walker was a highlight last week, and now we want more against the Chiefs.

Daniel Wise got some pass rush skills & got some quickness. 1 sack using a spin move & beating 2 OL. Got another hit on the QB too. Could be the depth that the IDL needs. Might also develop into a key situational interior pass rusher. Like his hand usage. We'll see. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/NcYGSFpNpp — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 14, 2022

Dax Milne, WR - 7th round (2021) - The late round WR is a preseason darling, and a roster lock, and the starting punt returner, and...

Dax Milne with two catches for 30 yards for the Commanders today, turning on the Jets for this 23 yard gain pic.twitter.com/lhHwk6ZR25 — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) August 13, 2022

Chris Paul, OL 7th Round Pick (2022) - Chris Paul has had a quiet offseason, but I continue to hear hype about him being a future key piece to the OL. Washington fans love them some OL hype!

Steven Parker, S, FA (2022) - Getting some serious Torry McTyer vibes from Parker this offseason. When people are asking where the hell did this guy come from during a game, you belong on this list.