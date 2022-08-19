Ryan Vermillion enters into deferred prosecution agreement after high profile DEA raid at Washington facilities last year

Ryan Vermillion was with Ron Rivera during his time as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and he was brought to Washington to be their head athletic trainer. The two had a working relationship for over a decade, but that came to an abrupt halt when the DEA raided Washington’s headquarters and training facilities as part of an investigation into the illegal distribution of prescription pills last October. Vermillion and Assistant Athletic Trainer Doug Quon were both placed on administrative leave by the Football Team.

There have not be many updates on this investigation over the last 10 months. Washington moved on from Vermillion by hiring former trainer Al Bellamy in April after filling in with interns and retired help for the remainder of last season. Washington effectively moved on from Vermillion, but the story has lingered in the background, drowned out by other investigations into owner Dan Snyder and the team’s decades-long toxic workplace.

Today this chapter of Washington history gets an ending without bothering to tell the story of how we got here. Vermillion appeared in federal court in Alexandria, VA this morning and entered into an agreement with the federal government on a deferred prosecution agreement. Vermillion agrees to terms of the deal for 1 year, and then the government will move to dismiss the case.

The NFL and NFLPA have indefinitely suspended Vermillion after being charged with distributing painkillers to players.

Per the CBA, the NFL/NFLPa will conduct a joint investigation to determine whether the Commanders complied with the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP).

