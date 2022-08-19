All aTwitter: 19 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Kid is the definition of no excuses. @JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/jySOChlQkT— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 17, 2022
I mentioned this route by Dotson on the podcast earlier this week. Play was going to Samuel; nothing wrong with that at all. But file away the separation created by Dotson; knows how to sell a route -- DB thinking a go-route. Nope. Sharp cut inside. https://t.co/ozPBEty0Zz— John Keim (@john_keim) August 19, 2022
.@Commanders Training Camp has officially come to an end.— Emma Hryzan (@commander_em) August 18, 2022
Thank you to all our fans that showed their support these past 3 weeks!
Share your favorite memories and photos! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/bqvkdg2ZUQ
I would have been concerned if Gibby was holding her https://t.co/y6WAuMUqVU— Commander Sanchize | On The Warpath (@Sanchize405) August 17, 2022
Well Bears fans, I have to say I was as surprised as y’all were to hear the announcers say Charles Leno during the game referencing a player on the field considering Charles Leno has been upstairs asleep #ComeOnMan— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) August 19, 2022
looking for a gameday photo editor for the season!— emilee** (@emfails) August 18, 2022
can be remote but must be able to work all games pic.twitter.com/uvHPofKjpW
Is Trai Turner going to be a surprise roster cut? To my knowledge, he has barely practiced, if ever.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 18, 2022
And his dead cap hit of 1.4M isn't overbearing .
But the #Commanders lack depth at the position. He may be kept regardless. pic.twitter.com/v9UXBNQNRe
Chiefs coach Andy Reid to reporters on playing time against the Commanders:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 18, 2022
"We’ll go somewhere first half with the one’s – it might be shorter than that, but I’m just going to see how things go."
Backup QB Chad Henne won’t play.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters that WR Mecole Hardman, who was carted off on Tuesday, is dealing with a groin spasm. The injury is not considered serious and he should be fine. Crisis averted.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 18, 2022
BREAKING: The NFL and NFLPA have reached a settlement in the Deshaun Watson case: Watson is suspended 11 games and will receive a $5 million fine. Watson will also undergo a treatment program.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 18, 2022
Watson will return vs. the Texans, his former team, in Houston.
From our breaking news segment: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is suspended 11 games and fined $5M. pic.twitter.com/0v914sMPk1— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2022
Deshaun Watson tells reporters he will “continue to stand on my innocence.” Said he never assaulted or disrespected anyone.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) August 18, 2022
It takes a special kind of narcissism to hurt dozens of people, pretend to be "accountable" in a softball interview without looking at the camera one time, and then immediately leak to the media that you actually did nothing wrong and this is all a misunderstanding.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 18, 2022
Few things in recent NFL memory seem more cynical than Deshaun Watson vaguely apologizing on Friday, only to go back to his stance of denying all responsibility after the league finalized his suspension.— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) August 18, 2022
Apparently whoever wrote Watsons apology statement forget to pass it along to Watson to look at before making any subsequent verbal statements— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 18, 2022
Goodell is searching desperately thru the fine print for a "takesy-backsies" clause. https://t.co/yUgIyeTZaU— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) August 18, 2022
Colts owner Jim Irsay believes another Super Bowl title is possible with Matt Ryan at QB: "This is a time to set up another generation of greatness"https://t.co/bqETNIRfrS pic.twitter.com/BtDRpoatdu— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 18, 2022
"Matt Ryan is on the same mission as this franchise is & we both want a Lombardi" ~@JimIrsay#PMSLive #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/aJF7HBov3c— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 17, 2022
Irsay: "We went through the season with some inconsistency at quarterback that led to a massive problems. ... We’re set up for excellence. Now we just have to do it. And Matt Ryan has that same feeling in his heart. ...This is the time." https://t.co/13Gmup7EJS— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 17, 2022
Witnesses say former NFL defensive back Aqib Talib initiated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting of a youth football coach. https://t.co/WwfIpWo9kI— The Team 980 (@team980) August 18, 2022
Amazon has revealed their Thursday Night Football theme song… pic.twitter.com/T2SrBcQUc4— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 18, 2022
.@PeteHaileyNBCS had a chance to connect with Reggie Barlow, Head Coach of DC's new XFL team, at @Commanders practice today.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 18, 2022
"[The fans] are going to get a committed coach ... we're going to put a good team together and we're going to go out and have some fun. pic.twitter.com/bj2VsRLKNf
Tom Wilson (Biff) kept getting asked the same questions by fans of BACK TO THE FUTURE so wrote a song answering them. Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/Rfml9Mlonr— All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) August 15, 2022
Bobby loses it at the end. How did they all get through this scene? Comedy gold pic.twitter.com/OaCJr9dRUf— BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) August 19, 2022
This bad tomato rejecting machine. pic.twitter.com/zlZmwPVrQs— How Things Are Manufactured (@fastworkers6) August 18, 2022
