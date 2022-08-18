Ron Rivera Presser: We’d like the starters to play a full half vs the Chiefs, but injuries might limit playing time

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/nOVY5jiw90— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 18, 2022
Starters vs the Chiefs:
Rivera says he would ideally like to play the starters for the entire first half this Saturday but recent soft tissue injuries may make that difficult. pic.twitter.com/T4wGYrrfsx— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 18, 2022
Ron Rivera said "ideally" he'd play his starters the whole half at Kansas City, but they thin at multiple positions because of injuries, so we'll see.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 18, 2022
Ron Rivera said "ideally" he would play the starters the entire first half at KC.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 18, 2022
Issue: Using Carson Wentz that much considering the OL injuries
J.D. McKissic:
Ron Rivera said J.D. McKissic had a little tightness in his groin, so he did not practice.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 18, 2022
The team is dealing with a number of soft tissue injuries, from hamstrings to calf issues, groin and so on.
Ron Rivera said RB JD McKissic sat out today because he had tightness in his groin. “Wanted to be careful,” Rivera said. LT Charles Leno JR had an excused absence.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 18, 2022
Antonio Gibson:
Ron Rivera addressing the media now. On Antonio Gibson, he said the RB has been fine. He’s continued to work and improve. He emphasized again that they need to have a full arsenal of backs in the backfield— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2022
Sam Howell
Sam Howell has been taking reps vs. the 1's pic.twitter.com/3MbGLaqcKZ— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 18, 2022
Special teams:
.@Mitch_Tischler asked Coach Rivera about Dotson taking reps at punt return and Gibson at kick return.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 18, 2022
"It's about need more than anything else... a lot of our starting players will have backup roles in specific special teams." pic.twitter.com/3EOONApaqs
Nate Kaczor
LIVE: ST coordinator Nate Kaczor speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/yMD1deF9oO— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 18, 2022
Special teams reps:
Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor discusses the importance of getting special teams reps in preseason games.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 18, 2022
"Us getting to work on it in the preseason is like gold." pic.twitter.com/4DT2ixb7au
Nate Kaczor is now addressing the media. With only three press on games, that’s a loss of special teams reps for the unit. He’s tried to get the most out of the padded practices throughout camp— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 18, 2022
Kick/punt returners:
Nate Kaczor is pleased with how his kick and punt return units have handled practice this week. Feels like the errors from the preseason opener are being addressed pic.twitter.com/3NeErpEQVD— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 18, 2022
Antonio Gibson:
Special teams coach Nate Kaczor praised Antonio Gibson’s “professional attitude” for now he’s handled any special teams work this week. “He’s approaching it … ‘I need to be ready just in case,’” Kaczor said.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 18, 2022
The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the nineteenth, and final day of training camp practices.
Fumble drills
Some fumble drills to start the day pic.twitter.com/GQWqYwHvdJ— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 18, 2022
Side field
Day 18: Andrew Norwell still isn’t practicing. Washington continues to be hit hard with injuries at guard and tight end.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 18, 2022
Also, it doesn’t look like J.D. McKissic is practicing. pic.twitter.com/y4qEbf0cRh
Antonio Gibson
Visual proof of Antonio Gibson working special teams. He continues to be the slot blocker on punts. pic.twitter.com/J9gtFdH2SU— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 18, 2022
Jahan Dotson fielding punts
Jahan Dotson fielding punts pic.twitter.com/MatLS9osqo— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 18, 2022
Jahan Dotson as the primary punt returner remains in play. Wonder if that would mean keeping only five WR. pic.twitter.com/Rs747wMEQz— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 18, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Curtis Samuel
Does Curtis Samuel come down with this one handed beaut? #HTTC— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 18, 2022
RT for Yes
Like for No pic.twitter.com/TS4CenXhmM
Offensive line
Charles Leno isn’t practicing, either. That leaves the first team line at: Cornelius Lucas, Saahdiq Charles, Chase Roullier, Aaron Monteiro and Sam Cosmi.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 18, 2022
Replacement tight end
Washington doesn’t have enough healthy tight ends so on its scout team, they’re having linebacker Nate Gerry chip in on certain plays.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 18, 2022
Loading comments...