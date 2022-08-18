All aTwitter: 18 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
#Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. (@BrianR_4) has been waiting for this moment and the best is yet to come! @wusa9 #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 17, 2022
More: https://t.co/8Ya3hPbClM pic.twitter.com/DUAMvStqMC
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 17, 2022
what a catch by @Silkysims17 pic.twitter.com/EAKA4HVC4q
With a lot of Guards sidelined Sam Cosmi is taking reps at RG with the 1s and Cornelius Lucas is at RT. Chance to be prepared in case of an emergency in a game.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 17, 2022
Um. Can we talk about Jahan Dotson catching a TD with his legs?— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) August 17, 2022
(via @Commanders IG) #HTTC pic.twitter.com/MVw33WPWnh
When asked about Antonio Gibson returning kicks, Ron Rivera told reporters in Ashburn today that he did it in college. Rivera was also upset at the kick return job Washington did vs. Carolina.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 17, 2022
Yeah, AG might be the best KR on the roster… pic.twitter.com/2w6M50kAUz
We’re gonna let him start fumbling BEFORE we even get on offense? https://t.co/6tLDogDcYR— Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) August 17, 2022
Payne and Allen win on this rep too, but Jamin and Cole brought the hammer at the POA. Knocking both OGs backward a filling their gaps. 1-yard gain. Jamin was getting his hands dirty early on. pic.twitter.com/gQ8fivcHbl— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 17, 2022
Jack Del Rio deflected several questions about his Jan. 6 comments and the firing of DL coach Sam Mills III in his press conference.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 17, 2022
In response to Jan. 6, he gave long answers about football. In response to Mills, he deferred to Ron Rivera for any explanation.
Asked about inability to get 3rd down stops, Jack Del Rio says “my reaction is not to overreact.” He adds that they identify specific problems and need to be better on all downs not just 3rd down— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 17, 2022
If you didn't think the TE room could get thinner, Curtis Hodges joins John Bates and Cole Turner on the side field.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 17, 2022
A bunch of men with a baby pic.twitter.com/oBSGLZEwCF— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 17, 2022
Aye @EAMaddenNFL @ochocinco …i worked hard to get back in the league, and yall disrespect me with the 56 overall…and 84 SPEED??? Could have saved me for the updated roster fr— Channing Stribling (@C_Strib8) August 17, 2022
Amazingly, former @Commanders safety Landon Collins remains unsigned.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 16, 2022
I still believe, if placed in the right situation, Collins can succeed and help a team. pic.twitter.com/ejx5aojFSX
Whenever I hear Jim Irsay slander Carson Wentz without provocation pic.twitter.com/8P9sx5T40p— preseason ️ (@FiftyGutBlog) August 17, 2022
#Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman was carted off at practice today after being examined in the medical tent. Trainers were looking at his left leg.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 17, 2022
Baker Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers starting QB for Week 1, per @jeffphowe pic.twitter.com/dkVqnkuG7e— PFF (@PFF) August 18, 2022
Which rookie impressed you the most in the first week of preseason?— NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2022
: Watch the rest of the preseason on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/KYw3YhLFZm
The NFC East: only division in the NFC that has a Super Bowl title for each team pic.twitter.com/bi41IzCbA0— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 17, 2022
They've been playing baseball since the 1800s and shit still happens that you've never seen before pic.twitter.com/LPTL9QW9IS— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 18, 2022
If you had “All eight of these people will still be alive in 2022” when this photo was taken you can cash that ticket in now for one trillion dollars. pic.twitter.com/aoE3eWn49u— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 18, 2022
