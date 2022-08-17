Ron Rivera Presser: Antonio Gibson was very explosive, very dynamic at kick offs in college

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/h9Rbyax1NQ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 17, 2022
Better practice today:
Ron Rivera says he’s “very pleased” with today’s practice after yesterday’s session had some gratuitous hitting that could have been flagged in games— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 17, 2022
Ron Rivera a happier coach after today's practice compared to yesterday when he saw players "taking shots" that might get them in trouble during a game. Wants them to practice like they'll play.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 17, 2022
Ron Rivera: "Yesterday was more about practicing smart." Said he saw a couple of shots that were taken that he didn't like, and he voiced it to players in a lengthy huddle afterward.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 17, 2022
Sam Cosmi:
Rivera said Sam Cosmi taking right guard snaps today was a reflection of how hard the team has hit by injuries on the interior.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 17, 2022
Rivera says Cosmi at right guard today was more about how desperate they are b/c of injuries along the line right now— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 17, 2022
Antonio Gibson returning kicks:
Practice over. Rivera time. Mentions how Gibson returned kicks in college and was explosive. Took some reps today pic.twitter.com/yaJ03eeYf1— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 17, 2022
Rivera, on having AG return kicks, reminded that he did it in college, and that they're still looking the position and their options there.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 17, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste:
Ron Rivera addressing the media. Said Benjamin St-Juste has adjusted very well to his new position. He's a bright player who has a good grasp on the concepts— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 17, 2022
Joe Theismann:
Joe Theismann stopped by practice today to connect with and talk to the players.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 17, 2022
"I appreciate when the alumni come around." @bijan_todd pic.twitter.com/B3kZwibMBi
Jack Del Rio
LIVE: DC Jack Del Rio speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/y8JdrWBY4B— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 17, 2022
Sam Mills III:
Jack Del Rio on the firing of Sam Mills III: "I'd have to defer to coach on any reasoning."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 17, 2022
Jeff Zgonina:
Jack Del Rio addressing the media. Said Jeff Zgonina brings a lot of energy and experience as the new defensive line coach.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 17, 2022
Twitter/fine:
Jack Del Rio says he deleted his Twitter account for “personal reasons” and doesn’t say much when asked about the $100k fine. He’s focused on football.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 17, 2022
Growth:
Del Rio on why camp is going well defensively: "we've had a real productive offseason. Guys were here growing together."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 17, 2022
Productive offseason:
Del Rio said the defense had a really productive offseason. The communication is really strong right now, and they came into camp with a little more confidence— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 17, 2022
3rd down defense vs Carolina:
Jack Del Rio is asked for his reaction to Carolina converting its first three third-down conversions.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 17, 2022
"Our reaction is not to overreact-- but I didn't like it."
Bobby McCain
LIVE: S Bobby McCain speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/AnnWCpICup— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 17, 2022
Percy Butler:
Bobby McCain has been pleased with how Percy Butler corrects mistakes/avoids repeating them. Has told Butler that if he keeps doing that, he'll stick in the league for a long time— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 17, 2022
Bobby McCain at the mic. Said the younger DBs have picked things up quickly, and when asked about Percy Butler specifically, he praised the rookie for not making the same mistakes twice— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 17, 2022
Jeremy Reaves:
McCain said Jeremy Reaves is one of the smartest players in the secondary. He makes the most of his opportunities— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 17, 2022
Loading comments...