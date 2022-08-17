Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 18

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the eighteenth day of training camp practices.
First player on the field
First to the field quarterback carousel continues today with … *drumroll* … Taylor Heinicke #HTTC pic.twitter.com/BOWdfLhaJi— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 17, 2022
Antonio Gibson returning punts
Antonio Gibson returning punts during warmups. pic.twitter.com/puyxvgOu4u— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 17, 2022
Good morning from Ashburn where Antonio Gibson has yet another task: Punt returner. He's with the normal options pre-practice. pic.twitter.com/WqrFzPVkF5— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 17, 2022
Luke Del Rio
Luke still got it. pic.twitter.com/ybT8Zloc5F— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 17, 2022
Side field
Off to the side today: OLinemen Andrew Norwell and Wes Schweitzer— John Keim (@john_keim) August 17, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Brian Robinson
Wentz to BRob is definitely something we could get used to pic.twitter.com/CFQWYVdNdM— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 17, 2022
Tight ends
Day 17: Here are all the tight ends currently wearing helmets right now as practice begins. John Bates, Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges working on footwork, but it’s unclear if any of the three are going to practice beyond that. pic.twitter.com/91hMyhPvRh— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 17, 2022
TEs Cole Turner, John Bates and Curtis Hodges working but without helmets. Two TE in helmets today: Armani Rogers and Eli Wolf. pic.twitter.com/t2DxDvqhRT— John Keim (@john_keim) August 17, 2022
Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson going through bag drills pic.twitter.com/0RjMTKz45r— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 17, 2022
Brian Robinson leads the running back drills and ope — takes a fall (He’s all good) pic.twitter.com/gbZ9L8Sll1— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 17, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Cam Sims
Can Sims brings in a deep shot from Wentz pic.twitter.com/uJnktXaovW— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 17, 2022
Carson Wentz with a nice pump and go back shoulder to Cam Sims #HTTC pic.twitter.com/sqBBG4VHkx— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 17, 2022
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin double move in slow-mo pic.twitter.com/rABYoZdHvD— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 17, 2022
Wide receivers
Something @john_keim has mentioned - watch the depth on the WR routes. pic.twitter.com/OQMWUaomdK— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 17, 2022
Sam Cosmi at guard
Here’s something from individual. Washington is so injury ridden at guard that the team seems to be evaluating new looks. That’s Sam Cosmi, for instance, at right guard. In team drills, that look has continued pic.twitter.com/1Tx0NkNz6y— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 17, 2022
With a lot of Guards sidelined Sam Cosmi is taking reps at RG with the 1s and Cornelius Lucas is at RT. Chance to be prepared in case of an emergency in a game.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 17, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Jahan Dotson
Spanned about 40 yards. One of Wentz’s better deep balls of camp, if not his best. Next play, he side-armed a heater to Dyami on a slant https://t.co/mz0lwxjFaq— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 17, 2022
