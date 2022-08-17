All aTwitter: 17 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
We have also released CB Troy Apke https://t.co/GkE4ozgHby— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2022
Parker has really jumped out with his physical play. Don't know if he'll make it or not, but he plays hard.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 16, 2022
With Troy Apke gone, Daron Payne is the lone remaining player from Washington's 2018 draft class still on the roster pic.twitter.com/U3wnYIUAmv— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 16, 2022
what a grab from 3️⃣6️⃣@D__Johnson10 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/PytWxuMv5u— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2022
RB Antonio Gibson is playing the slot on punt block, which I believe is a new development.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 16, 2022
STs coordinator Nate Kaczor likes RBs in the slot bc the role is similar to pass protection. In the past, it’s been rookie Brian Robinson.
During 1:30 drill, RB Antonio Gibson is running with the third-team offense.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 16, 2022
This the period after Gibson was blocking on the punt team. Ron Rivera sending a message.
If Gibson's role is being diminished due to his ball security issues, then that's accountability. That's a good thing, right? Isn't that what should happen?— Disco (@discoque5) August 17, 2022
Wait, I don’t check Twitter for a few hours and now everybody wants Gibson cut? Come on now. Good luck making it through an NFL season with one running back.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 17, 2022
Get use to seeing it pic.twitter.com/hrnEecOxkg— Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) August 16, 2022
Sammis Reyes is on IR for the Commanders. Here's what that means for his future, per the team pic.twitter.com/l7FgDTOiLz— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 16, 2022
I think Sam Howell had a nice game but it was a little over-hyped.— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) August 15, 2022
He was 9 for 16. That's a 56% completion rate. He needs to improve on that#HTTC
i made this far ain’t no letting up pic.twitter.com/efwhQYCXju— Milo (@_miloeifler) August 16, 2022
at the point of camp that I’ve run out of captions so here, have some football photos pic.twitter.com/mZyYlJpJpw— emilee** (@emfails) August 16, 2022
Jahan Dotson grabbed two red zone TDs— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 17, 2022
D-Line had a disruptive day
Observations from practice
Booth switches: OC Scott Turner plans to be on the sideline for games and senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler will move up to the booth. Turner said he had been thinking of making the move for a while b/c it's easier to communicate with the offensive players.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 16, 2022
I know a team that could use some cornerback depth… https://t.co/fksdgWSLZn— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 16, 2022
49ers released CB Darqueze Dennard.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2022
The #Bucs have released veteran DB Ross Cockrell. He spent the last two years in Tampa and appeared in 29 games.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 16, 2022
Mike Zimmer takes a job with Deion Sanders at Jackson State. Zimmer was Deion's position coach in Dallas from 1995-99. https://t.co/kkXlw4PGw6— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 17, 2022
RT if your team has had an M V P pic.twitter.com/juCkhK7poQ— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 16, 2022
NFL and NFL Players Association are conducting active settlement negotiations in the Deshaun Watson disciplinary matter, per league sources. Whether compromise will be reached before designee Peter C. Harvey rules on appeal remains unclear w/ some optimism expressed by sources— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 17, 2022
A union rep involved in negotiations years ago explained it to me this way: are you going to trade millions and millions of dollars flowing to players over the life of the deal for a rule that protects a small handful of guys, many of whom you'd want nothing to do with anyway? https://t.co/acRcOKAKMt— Judy Battista (@judybattista) August 16, 2022
Every union negotiation I have ever been a part of:— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) August 16, 2022
Priority 1: $$$
Priority 2 thru 7: $$$
Priority 8: Workplace conditions or hours or something.
Priority 364,577: Discipline procedures that only impact 0.2% of the membership.
A beggar with a vision! pic.twitter.com/FOUFAiXFfc— Figen (@TheFigen) August 15, 2022
And this is why we were asked to leave. pic.twitter.com/ZhIL8j8RG4— Photo of people having fun with statues (@funnystatuee) August 15, 2022
