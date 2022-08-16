Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Brian Robinson introduced his physical style to Commanders fans in preseason opener

Robinson made his NFL debut on Saturday and was one of the Commanders' stars with 41 total yards and a touchdown.

Sam Howell's debut shows promise, but role is still clear after preseason game - Washington Times

Sam Howell's flashy debut shouldn't change expectations: This coming season will be a development year for the rookie. Wentz is unquestionably the No. 1 and Rivera has consistently signaled that Taylor Heinicke will be the primary backup.

Washington Commanders running backs coach Randy Jordan keeps things fresh - The Washington Post

Washington Commanders running backs coach Randy Jordan keeps things interesting for his unit as it nears the end of camp.

Jason Wright believes Commanders can still hit 'our timeline' for new stadium | RSN

Commanders team president Jason Wright updated reporters before Saturday's preseason opener against the Panthers.

Training Camp Notebook | Dyami Brown makes four catches as Commanders prepare for second preseason game

The Commanders have begun preparations for their second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are some observations from Day 16 of training camp.

Commanders seek fan input in deciding theme for their new mascot | RSN

The Washington Commanders have asked for fans' help in determining the theme for their new mascot. It's down to a dog, historical figure, hog or superhero.

Commanders' Jeremy Reaves breaks down key sack play from preseason opener | RSN

Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves made one of the biggest plays of their preseason opener with a sack of Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker. He broke down the play after the game.

Chase Young rides in pace car, visits NASCAR drivers at Richmond Raceway | RSN

Washington Commanders star Chase Young spent his Sunday at nearby Richmond Raceway, driving the pace car and meeting fans and drivers before the race.

Why Terry McLaurin Could Have An All-Pro Season In 2022

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is in-line for a career year this season, and here are several reasons why.

Washington Commanders' Jonathan Allen playing with confidence to match his talent - The Washington Post

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was one of the best in the NFL at his position in 2021. This season, he's even more locked in.

International players David Bada, Efe Obada building roles with Commanders | RSN

Washington Commanders defensive linemen David Bada and Efe Obada are the latest international players to blaze careers in the NFL.

Commanders’ 53-man roster projection: Questions remain at WR, TE, OL, CB and S - The Athletic

Roster spots are mostly settled at QB and RB. Elsewhere on offense, not so much. With one preseason game in the books, here's a closer look.

Commanders Release Two, Place Two on IR as 1st Roster cut day has Arrived