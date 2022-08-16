Ron Rivera Presser: “There’s always been a competition for the positions on this team”

Antonio Gibson was working with the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd teams today, along with special teams which was noted by nearly every reporters at today’s training camp practices. Rivera addressed this by noting that rookie Brian Robinson Jr. was doing the same thing. This was not the case in previous practices, and comes after Gibson fumbled the ball in Washington’s preseason opener against the Panthers which led to a TD for Carolina. Gibson was replaced by Robinson, who scored a touchdown, before coming back for another series. Gibson’s fumbling problems since being drafted in the 3rd round are well documented, and have been discussed extensively this week, and that discussion won’t die down until Gibson has a significant stretch of games without dropping the ball, or has a monster run/scores multiple TDs in a regular season game. Robinson was drafted in the 3rd round this year for a reason, and is expected to see game action early and often this year.

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/jV7WJzerPe — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2022

Coach Rivera signals the starting RB job is up for grabs pic.twitter.com/yJnxOUjSBm — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 16, 2022

Let's fix this Rivera quote when asked if there's an RB1 competition: "There's always been a competition for the positions on this team." https://t.co/OtsrX3PuWN — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 16, 2022

a lot of 'discussions' in Coach's future... pic.twitter.com/8gTjuVNd42 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 16, 2022

When looking ahead to the final 53, Ron Rivera mentions the number six when discussing wideouts. For running back, he was more vague — "three or four" — but the six at receiver sounded like his ideal tally — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 16, 2022

Ron Rivera is addressing the media. Said he and the team have an idea of what numbers they want at each position for the 53. Tight end and running back he said will be a tremendous discussion — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2022

Rivera says “still up for debate” how long starters play on Saturday. Some players, especially guys coming off injuries, will be on strict pitch counts — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 16, 2022

Ron Rivera said some players, including C Chase Roullier, will be on a pitch count this weekend in Kansas City. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 16, 2022

Ron Rivera on Wes Schweitzer, who went in the training tent fairly early in camp: "A little bit of concern because he did land on his hip. We sent him in to shower up and get some treatment." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 16, 2022

.@PeteHaileyNBCS asked Rivera about his thoughts on Curtis Samuel following Saturday's preseason game and subsequent practices.



"These last two days have been a delight." pic.twitter.com/GOYsXOI7dA — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 16, 2022

Ron Rivera was pretty animated in the huddle after practice. When asked about it, he refused to give much detail, saying, “I struggled with some things that happened.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 16, 2022

Rivera: "I struggled with somethings that happened out there (today)." https://t.co/k1iAgexpWH — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 16, 2022

LIVE: OC Scott Turner speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/NFqLwAvVEO — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2022

OC Scott Turner: “Camp has been going very well. Our guys have been getting better and better each day. Carson has been outstanding.” pic.twitter.com/eZWt97Q3Aa — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 16, 2022

OC Scott Turner shares his thoughts on camp and Wentz. pic.twitter.com/xrMb54hGfr — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 16, 2022

Scott Turner at the mic. Carson Wentz has been outstanding, he said, and every day you can see the comfort level in the offense increasing — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2022

Scott Turner's first session with reporters in camp.



On the scheme. Said it will largely stay the same with Wentz, but with an emphasis on certain plays and route combinations. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 16, 2022

Scott Turner on Carson Wentz: Sees the comfort level increasing. Been impressed with the communication from/with the QB. “He’s been outstanding.” — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 16, 2022

Turner explains the reasoning behind his decision to move from the booth to the sideline for games this season.



"The #1 thing is having that communication mainly with the quarterback." pic.twitter.com/KAFhtOISSh — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 16, 2022

Turner will call plays from the sideline this year. "being able to speak directly to the players is huge. Feel like you're more and more part of the game." — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 16, 2022

Scott Turner said he had been thinking of moving from the booth to the sideline since the start of the offseason. He feels like the communication can be more beneficial with the change. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 16, 2022

Turner said Jim Hostler will move up to the booth with Turner coming down to the sideline. Hoster essentially serves as Washington's passing game coordinator, though his title is "senior offensive assistant." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 16, 2022

Turner on Gibson's fumble vs. Carolina.



"It's something that has to be fixed." pic.twitter.com/0CiVnzKgWc — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 16, 2022

OC Scott Turner on RB Antonio Gibson's fumbles: "You can't waste a possession; if you fumble the ball that's a waste of a possession. The first job is to protect the ball. It's something that has to be fixed." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 16, 2022

Turner on Robinson's Saturday performance.



"I was happy and impressed with him." pic.twitter.com/QTspHoQZtN — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 16, 2022

Scott Turner notes that Brian Robinson Jr. wasn't "perfect" on Saturday (it was his first NFL action after all), but because he runs so hard, he's able to produce positive gains regardless — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 16, 2022

Turner: "I'm real happy to have Curtis back. This is a guy that can a lot of different things and put pressure on the defense." — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 16, 2022

It seems like Turner believes the sky is the limit for scary Terry. pic.twitter.com/KFRnkLBNYp — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 16, 2022

Thoughts on Terry getting snubbed from NFL Top 100 list ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3lBCN6s46W — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 16, 2022

LIVE: RB J.D. McKissic speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/kIXqT8Ss3C — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2022

JD's goal for this season?



"Get freaky with the ball" pic.twitter.com/3aW96XlWWg — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 16, 2022

JD McKissic: “I want to make guys miss. Be better than last year.” pic.twitter.com/8IGC31GphS — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 16, 2022

J.D. McKissic is at the mic. He just want to be better, make people miss and "get freaky with the ball." Turner also just gave a glowing review of how the RB has been performing in camp so far. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2022

JD McKissic on LB Jamin Davis: "looks like a totally different player." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 16, 2022

McKissic on what he thinks about his role in the Commanders backfield: I'm a team player ... When my number is called I'm read to play. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2022

JD isn't concerned about Gibson's fumble on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/TuSLpXEAPv — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 16, 2022

Thoughts on Robinson ...



"We're excited about him, he did a fantastic job." pic.twitter.com/u33ml4b7Vn — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 16, 2022

Nothing like great competition in the RB room. pic.twitter.com/HrXcR2Adu0 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 16, 2022

