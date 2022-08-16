 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 17

Washington hits the field for the 17th day of training camp

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders Training Camp Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the seventeenth day of training camp practices.

First player on the field

Fan attendance

Carson Wentz

WR drills

Curtis Samuel

Jahan Dotson

Offensive line

Linebackers

Defensive line

Jeremy Reaves vs Curtis Hodges

Antonio Gibson

William Jackson INT

Chris Paul

Terry McLaurin vs Kendall Fuller

Running backs

Jahan Dotson TDs

Danny Johnson INT

Jamin Davis

Ron Rivera

Chase Young

Notes

