Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 17

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the seventeenth day of training camp practices.
First player on the field
Back in pads today, and the first guy out to the field accounted for two TD’s Saturday … *drumroll* … Sam Howell #HTTC pic.twitter.com/tTIkUvpC3v— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 16, 2022
Fan attendance
Suns out, fans out ☀️ pic.twitter.com/miZjc65UQx— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 16, 2022
Carson Wentz
Carson Shakira— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 16, 2022
WR drills
Dax Milne and Terry McLaurin leading the WRs in individual drills pic.twitter.com/miziTBE2zH— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2022
Nothing like some morning routes to start your Tuesday pic.twitter.com/3XJT3jsksl— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 16, 2022
Curtis Samuel
Curtis Samuel on the field again today for practice in full pads (and tip toes to stay in bounds) pic.twitter.com/us0dt0SIh5— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2022
Jahan Dotson
Han goes Solo pic.twitter.com/IMMdyMcra0— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 16, 2022
Jahan Dotson just pulled in a leaping sideline grab from Wentz. WJ3 was the CB covering on the play— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2022
Carson Wentz just laced a BEAUTIFUL pass over the head of the defense to Jahan Dotson on the right sideline.— Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) August 16, 2022
Dotson went way up, made the grab, and got two feet down. Fans and coaches were very impressed.
Offensive line
With first unit: C Chase Roullier in full team work and Saahdiq Charles is at LG. Charles Leno back at LT today.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 16, 2022
State of the guard situation. Trai Turner still out (quad). Andrew Norwell out for a second consecutive practice. Wes Schweitzer started in practice but then went to the medical tent and hasn't returned.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 16, 2022
Linebackers
My goodness David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson just blew up a run by Jonathan Williams in the backfield— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2022
Defensive line
The defensive line is really standing out to start today’s practice. They’ve been in the backfield more often than not, putting pressure on the QBs and disrupting run plays— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2022
Jeremy Reaves vs Curtis Hodges
Curtis Hodges looked like he was about to make another contested catch today…until Jeremy Reaves ripped it away— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2022
Antonio Gibson
Antonio Gibson is taking special team snaps on the punt unit, playing the slot. Previously, Brian Robinson had taken snaps there earlier in camp.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 16, 2022
And getting some work with the third-string offense in team. https://t.co/Jv7PkhAdFV— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 16, 2022
More Gibson observations: He’s now working with the backups, including the third team, in a two-minute drill. J.D. McKissic got the reps with the 1s.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 16, 2022
Gibson was working with first team earlier in non two-minute stuff.
RB Antonio Gibson back working with the first team during install. Odd day of practice for him.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 16, 2022
William Jackson INT
Great turn from William Jackson on a comeback route as he picks off Carson Wentz. Jackson boxed out Terry McLaurin and everything. Sharp read.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 16, 2022
And Carson Wentz throws his first interception in pads at camp. He was trying to pick out Terry McLaurin on the right sideline, but William Jackson III was step-for-step with Terry then turned to find the ball, which fell right into his stomach. That was a clinic in coverage— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 16, 2022
Chris Paul
Chris Paul definitely fits Rivera’s mold of “position flex.” After taking guard snaps earlier, the rookie just took reps at tackle.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 16, 2022
Terry McLaurin vs Kendall Fuller
Terry McLaurin just caught a pass over the heads of Kam Curl and Kendall Fuller. And NOW McLaurin is seriously trash-talking with Fuller and I’m so here for this. pic.twitter.com/yFEGN5tud7— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 16, 2022
Awesomeee s-talk between Terry McLaurin and Kendall Fuller. Terry beat Fuller deep and for a wild leaping grab. After he was yelling at Kendall for "disrespecting the whole field." In his mind, Kendall's been sitting on short stuff, so Terry was very loud after going over the top— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 16, 2022
Running backs
McKissic, Robinson and Gibson have worked with the first team in this recent batch of first-team drills. In that order.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 16, 2022
Jahan Dotson TDs
And on the very next play, Dotson somehow brings in another catch for a TD https://t.co/J7uJxS2JoW— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2022
Quiet-ish practice for Jahan Dotson -- until TD catches from Wentz and Heinicke during RZ drills. Nice sliding grab on the second one.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 16, 2022
Danny Johnson INT
what a grab from 3️⃣6️⃣@D__Johnson10 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/PytWxuMv5u— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2022
Talk about someone having a good camp. https://t.co/AtOpntheIi— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 16, 2022
Casey Toohill with a pressure; forces. Heinicke pass under duress to back of the end zone. And Danny Johnson with.a leaping one-handed pick.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 16, 2022
Jamin Davis
Another Wentz interception, and another one that might not have been his fault. Dax Milne gets into a collision and the ball bounces up in the air for Jamin Davis to recover.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 16, 2022
Right time, right place for Jamin, who took off with it.
Jamin Davis having a good practice. Will discuss later on the podcast. But just made 3 plays in a row.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 16, 2022
Ron Rivera
An animated Ron Rivera to players after practice. Normally players don’t take knees like this. pic.twitter.com/TwJfbyq96s— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 16, 2022
Chase Young
Pretty far away, but good to see Chase Young getting a little extra work in post prax #HTTC pic.twitter.com/nWLHDrWeYs— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 16, 2022
Notes
Here's all I saw from what was the most lively practice of Commanders camp yet, including AG's usage, William Jackson III's snug coverage and a different defensive back who is surging as of late https://t.co/2JLO5EaXkL— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 16, 2022
