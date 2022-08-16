All aTwitter: 16 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant Cedric King visited practice and shared a special message with the team— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2022
Help us pick a theme for our new mascot!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 13, 2022
Vote for one of four categories ⤵️
Anybody that vote Hogs for the Commanders mascot is wild— ⚡️URGE (@SurgeTheShooter) August 14, 2022
Don’t do it lol
Remember @Commanders fans, nobody said we can’t have more than one mascot! Let Hog represent our past, but let A (K9) Dog represent our future. @whoisjwright @Joey_Socrates pic.twitter.com/xf9FBcqH58— HurQlez (@HurQlez) August 14, 2022
Me: you hear the commanders have a poll out to pick a mascot?— Steve (@DC_STEVE) August 15, 2022
Wife: …do they need one?
Me:
This is the hog. I even shamelessly put it on a helmet to show it’s depth. @brydfly pic.twitter.com/PBWpG9QYOQ— Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) August 15, 2022
Nah give us something fresh. Fans clinging onto the past are ruining the rebrand. The corny new fight song is a great example. We broke tradition with the jerseys. Do the same with everything else. The fight song should have respectfully been retired w/ the name Redskins. https://t.co/O5QO5EeKjK— WFP (@washfanprobz) August 15, 2022
What should be the new @Commanders mascot?— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 15, 2022
Hog
Dog
Historical Figure
Superhero
I asked some of the fans at today's training camp practice.
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/IV6SowwHrC
He stole the show during the @Commanders first preseason game.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 16, 2022
Rookie RB @BrianR_4 is confident he can be an impact player in Washington.
He also idolizes @AdrianPeterson!
More on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/rUborSf9jG
This. Can't. Be. Real.— Eric Bickel (@EBJunkies) August 15, 2022
WTF is this????
You really going to play this after a TD????? LOLOLOL
What a joke. We are a joke. My team is an embarrassment. https://t.co/KlLJLrKxdo
Aye @whoisjwright this should be our fight song bruh. This is who we are. Stop playing and bring our music home.— The Real Telly (@DCdude202) August 16, 2022
Scrap that slow, confusing BS y’all got going on, and let’s just ! @FedExField would hard! ! #CRANKFEDEX #HTTC pic.twitter.com/nunhFOTRjx
From @NFLTotalAccess: #Jets QB Zach Wilson will have surgery tomorrow in LA, with noted expert Dr. Neal ElAttrache making the final determination on what kind of procedure is done. As of now, there is optimism. pic.twitter.com/CTcBXKNwwB— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2022
About time— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2022
Coming off his first Pro Bowl season, @jonallen93_ makes the #NFLTop100 at 88!
Certified game wrecker— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2022
» @nflnetwork all night pic.twitter.com/j4wneGUIlM
They announced on the show that there was only one commander on the list— T ⚾️ (@AllMyTeamsSuck3) August 15, 2022
Scott Turner will be calling plays from the sideline this season rather than the booth. Rivera said he likes that and can see the rhythm.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 15, 2022
All Carson Wentz attempts in preseason game week 1⤵️#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Lq2VPLloQp— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) August 15, 2022
Oof....— Robbie Duncan (@RobbieDuncanOL) August 15, 2022
He's going to get his linemen flagged for holding bouncing it out like that too. https://t.co/tZi71rdLWB
The presence of an actual WR2 is gonna do wonders for this offense. Washington hasn't had both a WR1 and WR2 since 2016— Trey007 (@Tresse007) August 15, 2022
I know Dotson didn't do a whole lot, but did see a couple routes that were excellent; he just wasn't the primary target on the play. Was wide open to the inside on the quick third-and-5 throw to Samuel. Not saying Dotson should have gotten the ball, point is the route was nice— John Keim (@john_keim) August 14, 2022
Jamin Davis looks more comfortable when closer to the line. Felt was used that way more Saturday. Blew up one lead block that led to a 1-yard stop (Forest/Allen)...The play was made by Davis meeting the FB 1 yard deep, moving him back and forcing an early and wider cut by the RB— John Keim (@john_keim) August 14, 2022
Carson Wentz in the preseason opener (per TruMedia):— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 14, 2022
-46.2% of targets went to TEs
-90.5% of plays from 11 personnel
-avg. 2.38 seconds to throw (was 2.67 last season)
-76.9% comp
-15.4% pressure rate
Should be noted: There were things to like about Fitzpatrick -- smart, ran a good huddle etc -- but it was taking time for him to grasp this O. Was different for him.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 14, 2022
TV Analysts really convinced themselves and the casuals that Wentz was a bottom 3 QB last year. #Commanders— Buffalo Nickel (@OlSkoolMD) August 15, 2022
Biggest concern for me from Commanders preseason opener remains 3rd down defense. WSH finished 31st in NFL last year on 3rd down, Panthers converted 3 straight 3rd downs with Baker and 1st team offense vs WSH 1st team defense pic.twitter.com/Ir6CFdKLfy— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 15, 2022
Sam Howell on his game https://t.co/OtCYcZZXbo— John Keim (@john_keim) August 15, 2022
I love this picture #HTTC pic.twitter.com/hnjyluPMca— KB (@KBDCSports) August 14, 2022
The question isn’t whether Sam Howell is as good as Carson Wentz. It’s whether he’s good enough (or will be) that Washington can move on from Wentz after this year or the following.— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) August 15, 2022
$53M in cap savings over two years can go a long way. Howell will make <$2M over same period.
PFF not in love with Sam Howell's performance https://t.co/gj5JVRDzHE— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 15, 2022
Ron Rivera said the preseason game helped coaches see little details to point out to players, like WR Dyami Brown’s rounded cut on this play.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 15, 2022
“If he comes and cuts that off sharp … he doesn’t give that safety enough time to get there to make the play.” pic.twitter.com/4iYGf4qM49
“Jamin looked like a starting NFL linebacker [on Saturday’s preseason game] … which he didn’t look like most of last year” - Logan Paulsen— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 15, 2022
Reporter: "What's been the most fun thing you've experienced in training camp?"— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 15, 2022
Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis: "Not going to school."
Training camp practice times for this week have changed. Check https://t.co/FK9WwWbyHU for the latest information and to RSVP— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 14, 2022
Monday - Gates: 1pm | Practice: 2pm
Tuesday - Gates: 9am | Practice: 10am
Wednesday - Gates: 8am | Practice: 9am
Thursday - Gates: 9am | Practice: 10am pic.twitter.com/kQ5IhlVhiX
I know I’m just complaining to complain but I hope the @Commanders make the endzones burgundy with the gold writing @whoisjwright— Johnny Obeid (@JohnnyObeid) August 14, 2022
Would look so much better with the burgundy background pic.twitter.com/QgE7y1tNu0
For those who want the whole story, here's 1,700 words recapping Jason Wright's beat reporter roundtable yesterday. Lots of topics covered here, including the "Ghosts of Christmas past":https://t.co/WcrMMRaWVQ— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 15, 2022
Hey colts fans…. Yea I’m petty pic.twitter.com/7ZLBila6E8— str3tch ♂️ (@PAYNE_21) August 14, 2022
Curious to how long the booing with continue. All season? Rest of his career?— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 15, 2022
Is he booed at home? It'll be interesting. https://t.co/kwF4dL3d5H
Josh Johnson's career timeline is insane pic.twitter.com/utCqNWNFum— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 14, 2022
The #Eagles are trading former 2nd-round WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the #Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi, per @TomPelissero.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 15, 2022
Seattle had planned to release Amadi, find a trade partner instead. A fresh start for JJAW.
Will they take Mayo as well?— Hogonthemountain (@Hogonthemount) August 15, 2022
From @NFLTotalAccess: #Jets QB Zach Wilson will have surgery tomorrow in LA, with noted expert Dr. Neal ElAttrache making the final determination on what kind of procedure is done. As of now, there is optimism. pic.twitter.com/CTcBXKNwwB— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2022
The #Broncos are signing veteran LB Joe Schobert, source said, some important help at a key spot. Schobert, who starred for the #Browns and most recently was with the #Steelers, recently tried out in Denver. He helps fill the void created by an injury to Jonas Griffith.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2022
An MRI confirmed #Browns C Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in practice today, sources say. After Cleveland lost starter Nick Harris the other day, another player at the position goes down. Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman still standing, though.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 16, 2022
Preseason week 1 RB rushing— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 15, 2022
will update weekly during preseason pic.twitter.com/syKoCSEDhI
I still can't believe Manute Bol actually happened. pic.twitter.com/JhYY74N7qb— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 14, 2022
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...