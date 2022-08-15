Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 16

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the fourteenth day of training camp practices.
First player on the field
Cornelius Lucas
T Cornelius Lucas has passed his physical and has been activated off the Non-Football Illness List— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2022
Scratch that, looks like Charles is practicing now. He’s in at left guard.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 15, 2022
QB5
Jonathan Williams can launch it, meanwhile https://t.co/ZOMJwG3Qqq pic.twitter.com/XIdfK02twI— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 15, 2022
Cole Turner
TE Cole Turner is going through stretching. First time back with the group since tweaking his left hamstring on Aug. 5. Don’t know what else he’ll be doing today.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 15, 2022
Tight Ends
John Bates and Cole Turner. Not on the side field today… pic.twitter.com/2L9PW2sJjp— John Keim (@john_keim) August 15, 2022
Practice about to start in Ashburn. Just three helmets laid out at tight end. Looks like that group will be shorthanded again today pic.twitter.com/cNk3XihYCl— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 15, 2022
John Bates and Cole Turner are doing some work with the other tight ends today. Doesn’t look like anything serious. Bates in a ball cap and neither have shells on, but I suppose it’s progress from working on the side field— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2022
TEs Cole Turner (hamstring) and John Bates (calf) are on the side field during Commanders practice.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 15, 2022
Vet day
Charles Leno and Andrew Norwell are on bike duty, looks like a vet day.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 15, 2022
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin getting things started today pic.twitter.com/YYeq9O84Am— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2022
RB drills
Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson working on balance. pic.twitter.com/DCFuybqOLJ— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 15, 2022
AG and Robinson #HTTC pic.twitter.com/4WElMlSCoG— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 15, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste
Benjamin St-Juste is practicing. He did not play in Saturday’s loss to the Panthers.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 15, 2022
Chase Roullier
Chase Roullier playing with the first-team in 11's.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 15, 2022
Jeremy Reaves
Jeremy Reaves ends and the period with a PBU on a pass from Howell to Eli Wolf. Got just enough of the ball to alter the trajectory— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2022
Dyami Brown
Starting offense just finished up 11-on-11 drills. The highlight from the series was a completion to Dyami Brown, who made the catch while keeping his feet in bounds on the right sideline— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2022
Dyami Brown with another grab, this time against Kendall Fuller.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2022
A fourth catch from Dyami Brown today, this time working with the second offense. The second year wideout is getting plenty of looks today— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2022
Carson Wentz
Here's another Carson Wentz mash-up. The slants/shorter stuff is getting more seamless and he's also cleaning up the more intermediate outs and comebacks (though still a few mistakes there). Overall, his ball placement is improving and the really poor reps are almost nonexistent pic.twitter.com/cgPn2iT58h— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 15, 2022
Wentz ends 7-on-7 going 4-of-6. Completed passes to Terry, Dotson, Rogers and Samuel.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2022
Brian Robinson
Real nice run by Brian Robinson. Followed his blockers down the middle of the defense and broke into the second level— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2022
Channing Stribling
CB Channing Stribling with a couple of pass deflections today including one against 17 (though might grabbed prematurely with his other hand). cc: @RealBramW— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 15, 2022
Loading comments...