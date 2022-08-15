All aTwitter: 15 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

"We just plain country people from Indiana. It's nothing real special about us but hard work and effort"



We all love @TheTerry_25 his dad is just as great



Full episode ➡️ https://t.co/iS4Pj4gBLy pic.twitter.com/QTgMLAgf1c — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 14, 2022

If you're into preseason snap counts...



* Sammis Reyes only played two snaps, both on special teams.



* In addition to the players ruled our pregame, FB Alex Armah and S Troy Apke did not play pic.twitter.com/AZHhDnkh1e — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 14, 2022

Commanders highest graded players from yesterday (minimum 20 snaps):



- DB Steven Parker: 90.8

- T Willie Beavers: 90.3

- T Sam Cosmi: 87.9 — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) August 14, 2022

Here are all 6 of Brian Robinson's carries from yesterday, in order. Picked up 26 yards and a TD. pic.twitter.com/9g5sTcLXfm — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 14, 2022

And yes, critically, he didn’t fumble. That’s obviously an issue Gibson needs to correct. Liked some of the things Robinson did, like his potential going forward too. If Gibson’s fumbling continues then Robinson can put pressure on. But still think Gibson is RB1 for now — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 14, 2022

This is a from Wentz to Terry pic.twitter.com/MZHNieq6iS — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 14, 2022

Piggybacking off what others have said already, Wentz took the layups today instead of forcing. Was good to see. He looked pretty sharp and collected. — Robbie Duncan (@RobbieDuncanOL) August 13, 2022

If you want to understand why Washington drafted Phidarian Mathis, just look at the Panthers center #58..



You don't even need to look at Mathis; just look at the stress he put on the Panthers center lol. He's too tough as a run defender. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/DemtocI5V9 — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 14, 2022

This is the Sam Howell you want to see. Looks coverage off to the right, and calmly takes his eyes to the middle of the field. Nice. pic.twitter.com/6WfKdPo6H9 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 14, 2022

I'm not going to overreact to Sam Howell. No game planning against him or blitz packages. He showed well against 3rd teamers. He's supposed to. But man, that arm. — Disco (@discoque5) August 14, 2022

Jon Allen being nice and not rocking Baker here lol pic.twitter.com/jyPc3HpEsQ — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 14, 2022

Momma look at your baby boy❤️ https://t.co/Dtj1EXyUTN — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) August 13, 2022

This Parker kid can play! pic.twitter.com/PR9tcitKgp — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 14, 2022

Daniel Wise got some pass rush skills & got some quickness. 1 sack using a spin move & beating 2 OL. Got another hit on the QB too. Could be the depth that the IDL needs. Might also develop into a key situational interior pass rusher. Like his hand usage. We'll see. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/NcYGSFpNpp — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 14, 2022

Milne looks quick. The acceleration after the catch was pretty! pic.twitter.com/OpN7vFN3oU — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 14, 2022

Forrest made the tackle, thanks to Jamin Davis. Forced the back to bounce out the hole right into Darrick. Good rep. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/QA4L1PSP9I — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 14, 2022

McKissic is a GD WEAPON! pic.twitter.com/RaFue6Mjy4 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 14, 2022

Jahan Dotson wasn’t targeted yesterday, but it’s the little things that standout on film.



You can’t be a liability as a blocker, and although this wasn’t a dominant rep, Dotson proved he isn’t shy in sticking his face in the mud. It matters. pic.twitter.com/pn3ggwun8Z — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 14, 2022

A reminder that the #Commanders turned the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a 2022 sixth-round pick into:



receiver Jahan Dotson

running back Brian Robinson Jr.

quarterback Sam Howell

tight end Cole Turner



That could look quite nice as time goes on. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) August 13, 2022

If you liked seeing Mason Foster chase slot receivers down the seam, you’re going to love you some David Mayo pic.twitter.com/7zaAtWkOPu — preseason ️ (@FiftyGutBlog) August 14, 2022

LT Rashod Hill getting absolutely DESTROYED pic.twitter.com/chDfmnb43i — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 14, 2022

Here’s the play where Shaka Toney nearly completed a 360 degree path around the QB pic.twitter.com/zW62ZNDsdP — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 14, 2022

Third and 5, and we have Hudson just sitting there on his heels - then he gets pushed backwards ‍♂️



We can’t have this… pic.twitter.com/UJ10ZeezKG — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 14, 2022

Interesting. There's a discrepancy between what's on the jumbo-tron here ("sons of Washington") and what the official team account has posted ("all of Washington"). Another gaffe or a re-consideration? You decide. https://t.co/dE0Jbdo0eu — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) August 14, 2022

New @Commanders fight song tempo feels really sluggish. Should maintain the energy with celebrating. — Steve (@DC_STEVE) August 13, 2022

Gotta go with Dog. I appreciate them honoring the past with hog, but let's get something new and makes sense with the new name. #HTTC

(Artwork by: @HurQlez) pic.twitter.com/AH0OPR9zgv — Jubs09 ⓦ (@JamesJubane) August 14, 2022

Washington’s colors should be borderline confused with either KC or SF, not ATL/AZ. While adding black, they shouldn’t have eliminated one primary color. Enters a new color bracket. — Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) August 14, 2022

The Commanders color commentator sounds like he's starting to unravel a bit emotionally. — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) August 13, 2022

Really promising debuts for a much-maligned rookie QB class. Pickett went 13-15 w/ 2 TD passes. Willis displayed explosive traits with arm and legs. Ridder had some on-time dimes. And Howell went 9-16 passing and rushed for two TD’s! Corral (1-9 passing) was only disappointment. — Todd McShay (@McShay13) August 14, 2022

A source tells PFN that a full-year suspension for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is a “slam dunk.”



We're currently waiting to hear the decision by former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 14, 2022

Mike McCarthy’s reaction to the Cowboys’ 11th penalty early in the third quarter pic.twitter.com/VKBSRA5BNF — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 14, 2022

