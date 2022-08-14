All aTwitter: 14 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

I am sorry to relay that “fight for our commanders!” Has edged out “leaders on a mission!” — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 13, 2022

A timeless tradition lives on



Introducing the #HTTC Fight Song: a classic sound with a subtle remix pic.twitter.com/B93dNevObA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 13, 2022

Commanders team president Jason Wright said the team has its highest sponsor revenue since 2005. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 13, 2022

As Commanders VP of guest experience Joey Colby-Begovich indicated (and another team official confirmed), the team does not yet have a beer sponsor since Anheuser-Busch did not renew its deal earlier this year. The team has both local craft beers and major brands at FedEx Field. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 14, 2022

Sweet lord !!! Safe to say I won’t be drinking in the stadium week 1 ….. pic.twitter.com/geYN6FwTsB — Andy.Burrows (@washingtonukfan) August 13, 2022

Sam Howell looks like he was working a spot concept variation to his left, but spotted a rushing lane up the middle and takes off. Nice juke to make a defender miss before walking untouched into the end zone for a TD pic.twitter.com/LRBQ4NCkic — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 13, 2022

This was my favorite Howell throw from the TD drive. Looks like a sail concept to the field with a backside dig. He gets through the full progression and hits the backside dig pic.twitter.com/4BW9AhTtFe — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) August 13, 2022

What a dime from Howell that should’ve been caught. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rDduoxuPCz — DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) August 13, 2022

And Sam Howell becomes a summer legend... — John Keim (@john_keim) August 13, 2022

Sam Howell's trade value at this point has to, at least, be a couple of first-rounders and an additional starting-caliber player — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 13, 2022

Carson Wentz’s first (preseason) game as a Commander: 10-of-13 (76.9%), 74 yards, 89.9 rating. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 13, 2022

A good look at Phil Mathis. Get off the guard and get someone to the dirt.



Excellent rep from the second-rounder. pic.twitter.com/Som7F4QeZA — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 13, 2022

Big hit by Milo Eifler here. He was pumped afterward pic.twitter.com/WFVk0oIgev — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 13, 2022

Doc Walker in Kenny Albert ear after every single play pic.twitter.com/3DbHZdXQ24 — summertime ️ (@FiftyGutBlog) August 13, 2022



Brian Robinson

Sam Howell

Amari Rodgers

Phidarian Mathis

Daniel Wise

Steven Parker

Doc Walker color commentary

White/white combo

No injuries





Antonio Gibson

Danny Johnson

David Mayo

Overall depth in the back 7

Camo sideline caps — summertime ️ (@FiftyGutBlog) August 13, 2022

The Commanders OL is the quintessential “solid” unit entering the season without a glaring weakness and quality depth. WAS has a quality OT duo + the reuniting of Norwell/Turner with coach Matsko is a fun storyline. Schweitzer is also one of the top interior backups in football. pic.twitter.com/mvYg96jpee — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 9, 2022

Commanders have to move 5 players off the roster on Tuesday. Absent any currently unknown injuries, here are the 5 guys I project to lose their roster spots:



OL Rashod Hill

TE Eli Wolf*

WR Matt Cole

FB Alex Armah

DT Tyler Clark



*Wolf could stay if Bates & Turner both still out — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) August 14, 2022

Bills’ punter Matt Araiza connected on this 82-yard punt: pic.twitter.com/w8WAqUfqy1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2022

The throw

The catch

The play pic.twitter.com/2xF66hhIuM — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 13, 2022

Tim Settle Vs Quenton Nelson…Settle is going to be a problem. pic.twitter.com/6eLSdQseRh — Cover 1 (@Cover1) August 14, 2022

Zach Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear, per @AdamSchefter



Wilson is expected to undergo surgery for the injury pic.twitter.com/VK226ZfgVz — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 13, 2022

“10/13 for 74 yards, tell me why it wasn’t 13/13 for 174 yards and 2 TD?” pic.twitter.com/AfYMDUXjAo — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) August 13, 2022

Backing up skills pic.twitter.com/5zohnLUIKl — Next Level Skills (@SkillsLevel) August 13, 2022

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005