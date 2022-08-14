All aTwitter: 14 August 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Wtf Dog ? pic.twitter.com/LyHIo7FPV5— Jordan Asri (@wshingtontoday) August 13, 2022
I am sorry to relay that “fight for our commanders!” Has edged out “leaders on a mission!”— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) August 13, 2022
A timeless tradition lives on— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 13, 2022
Introducing the #HTTC Fight Song: a classic sound with a subtle remix pic.twitter.com/B93dNevObA
Commanders team president Jason Wright said the team has its highest sponsor revenue since 2005.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 13, 2022
As Commanders VP of guest experience Joey Colby-Begovich indicated (and another team official confirmed), the team does not yet have a beer sponsor since Anheuser-Busch did not renew its deal earlier this year. The team has both local craft beers and major brands at FedEx Field.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 14, 2022
Sweet lord !!! Safe to say I won’t be drinking in the stadium week 1 ….. pic.twitter.com/geYN6FwTsB— Andy.Burrows (@washingtonukfan) August 13, 2022
Well done, @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/soDcuzlgyp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 13, 2022
Sam Howell looks like he was working a spot concept variation to his left, but spotted a rushing lane up the middle and takes off. Nice juke to make a defender miss before walking untouched into the end zone for a TD pic.twitter.com/LRBQ4NCkic— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 13, 2022
This was my favorite Howell throw from the TD drive. Looks like a sail concept to the field with a backside dig. He gets through the full progression and hits the backside dig pic.twitter.com/4BW9AhTtFe— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) August 13, 2022
What a dime from Howell that should’ve been caught. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rDduoxuPCz— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) August 13, 2022
This Howell kid… pic.twitter.com/sqtzMChlwK— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 13, 2022
And Sam Howell becomes a summer legend...— John Keim (@john_keim) August 13, 2022
Sam Howell's trade value at this point has to, at least, be a couple of first-rounders and an additional starting-caliber player— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 13, 2022
#HTTC pic.twitter.com/YJV2xE65xQ— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) August 13, 2022
Carson Wentz’s first (preseason) game as a Commander: 10-of-13 (76.9%), 74 yards, 89.9 rating.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 13, 2022
A good look at Phil Mathis. Get off the guard and get someone to the dirt.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 13, 2022
Excellent rep from the second-rounder. pic.twitter.com/Som7F4QeZA
SACK from @wisejayhawk— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 13, 2022
NBCSW | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/TIdZPgKxuu
Big hit by Milo Eifler here. He was pumped afterward pic.twitter.com/WFVk0oIgev— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 13, 2022
Doc Walker in Kenny Albert ear after every single play pic.twitter.com/3DbHZdXQ24— summertime ️ (@FiftyGutBlog) August 13, 2022
— summertime ️ (@FiftyGutBlog) August 13, 2022
Brian Robinson
Sam Howell
Amari Rodgers
Phidarian Mathis
Daniel Wise
Steven Parker
Doc Walker color commentary
White/white combo
No injuries
Antonio Gibson
Danny Johnson
David Mayo
Overall depth in the back 7
Camo sideline caps
The Commanders OL is the quintessential “solid” unit entering the season without a glaring weakness and quality depth. WAS has a quality OT duo + the reuniting of Norwell/Turner with coach Matsko is a fun storyline. Schweitzer is also one of the top interior backups in football. pic.twitter.com/mvYg96jpee— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 9, 2022
Commanders have to move 5 players off the roster on Tuesday. Absent any currently unknown injuries, here are the 5 guys I project to lose their roster spots:— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) August 14, 2022
OL Rashod Hill
TE Eli Wolf*
WR Matt Cole
FB Alex Armah
DT Tyler Clark
*Wolf could stay if Bates & Turner both still out
Bills’ punter Matt Araiza connected on this 82-yard punt: pic.twitter.com/w8WAqUfqy1— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2022
The throw— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 13, 2022
The catch
The play pic.twitter.com/2xF66hhIuM
Tim Settle Vs Quenton Nelson…Settle is going to be a problem. pic.twitter.com/6eLSdQseRh— Cover 1 (@Cover1) August 14, 2022
Zach Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear, per @AdamSchefter— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 13, 2022
Wilson is expected to undergo surgery for the injury pic.twitter.com/VK226ZfgVz
“10/13 for 74 yards, tell me why it wasn’t 13/13 for 174 yards and 2 TD?” pic.twitter.com/AfYMDUXjAo— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) August 13, 2022
Mmm hmmmm. pic.twitter.com/9r6MO4oHRm— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 13, 2022
Backing up skills pic.twitter.com/5zohnLUIKl— Next Level Skills (@SkillsLevel) August 13, 2022
Loading comments...