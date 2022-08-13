 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ron Rivera was not happy with the kick returners after Washington's 23-21 loss to Carolina

Ron Rivera and Carson Wentz spoke to the media after today's game

Ron Rivera was not happy with Washington's kick returners taking the ball out of the end zone and not being able to even make it back to the 20 yard line. The team is trying to find their returners after letting DeAndre Carter leave in free agency. This was not a good start for the unit, and Rivera called it infuriating.

He was also not happy with the defenses inability to capitalize on 2nd and longs. The Panthers had a few drives extended that should have been cut short, and the players will probably not like that film session this week.

Rivera was asked about Antonio Gibson fumbling the ball, and issue he has had throughout his time in Washington. He wants the young RB to stop stutter-stepping so much and just plant and go. He also doesn't want to see Gibson trying to extend plays that aren't going anywhere. This leads to trouble and more opportunities for the defense to pop the ball out. Rivera was pleased with Gibson's play after he returned to the field.

Rivera was happy with the play of all 3 of his QBs today. Wentz was accurate, went through his progressions well, and had control of the offense. Sam Howell played some great bal late in the game. Rivera said he's got a bright future and he just needs to continue to learn and develop.

