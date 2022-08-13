NFL Preseason Week 1: Washington Commanders vs Carolina Panthers 2nd Half

The Washington Commanders open up their first preseason with their new(est) name against an opponent that has a lot of connections to the current regime. The Carolina Panthers come to FedEx Field Saturday afternoon for the first preseason game of the 2022-23 season for both teams. Washington is starting the Carson Wentz era and Head Coach Ron Rivera said he wants to see the starters play 15-20 snaps before moving to the backups. Curtis Samuel is expected to play after spending most of training camp ramping up his conditioning and practicing sparingly.

“Well, you want to see some consistency out there. You want to see some consistency in the huddle, breaking the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage and then being successful with the plays that are called. Operating things, doing things well. Hope we get all kinds of situational football going. We would love to see a couple of third downs, some redzone stuff obviously and then some short yardage and goal line. You hope for that in your first game. You target somewhere from 15-20 plays, have a nice drive somewhere about eight or nine plays, stuff like that.”

Not playing for the Commanders:



Chase Roullier

Trai Turner

Logan Thomas

Cornelius Lucas

Tyler Larsen

Saahdiq Charles

John Bates

Nolan Laufenberg

Cole Turner

Chase Young

Benjamin St-Juste — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 13, 2022

Matchup: Carolina Panthers (0-0) @ Washington Commanders (0-0)

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

Date/Time: August 13th, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, NBC Sports Washington

DraftKings odds: Washington -4, 43 1⁄ 2 O/U

Prediction: Washington 24 - Carolina 19

Enemy Blog: Cat Scratch Reader

